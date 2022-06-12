Shop vacs may seem like a luxury, but they’re one of the most effective means for cleaning out a car’s interior. They’re great for quickly and easily cleaning out a car, a task that is often put off for long periods of time. Unsurprisingly, studies have found many psychological benefits to having a clean car. But before rushing to your favorite retailer to grab a new shop vac, we recommend reviewing some of the following.

Corded Vs. Cordless Shop Vacs

As evidenced by these shop vacs’ names, one comes with a cord while the other doesn’t require a cord.

Corded : This type of vacuum requires you to plug it into a power outlet. A corded shop vac generally has more suction power than its counterpart.

: This type of vacuum requires you to plug it into a power outlet. A corded shop vac generally has more suction power than its counterpart. Cordless: This type of vacuum is battery-powered, usually via lithium batteries. It generally won’t have the suction power of corded shop vacs, but it does allow for complete freedom of movement. Additionally, chargers aren’t always sold with the car vacuum.

Nozzle Attachments

In general, you can expect your shop vac to come with a couple of different nozzle attachments. However, there is no standardized list of shop vac nozzles so the nozzle attachments you receive depend on which manufacturer you purchase your shop vac from. How you choose to use your shop vac will ultimately determine which nozzle attachments you’ll need.

From our experience testing the best shop vacs, we feel that two nozzle attachments are must-haves: a crevice nozzle and a wet/dry nozzle.

Crevice nozzle : Your best bet for reaching the tightest nooks and crannies.

: Your best bet for reaching the tightest nooks and crannies. Wet/dry nozzle: Regardless of how much wet vacuuming you’ll be doing, a nozzle with wet/dry capabilities is more of an all-purpose attachment.

Some options may come with a detachable blower, but we wouldn’t call that feature a necessity.

Power

The power ratings for shop vacs are commonly measured in horsepower (HP), but that is just a measure of power output for a device. When it comes to suction or blowing, we look at two metrics:

Airflow: Measured in cubic feet-per-minute (CFM), airflow measures the amount of wind flowing through the hose. A higher CFM indicates a more powerful airflow.

Water lift: This measurement of suction power details a shop vac’s ability to move larger or heavy items. Similar to CFM, a higher water lift means more suction power.

What Is A Good HP For A Shop Vac?

A good HP (horsepower) for a shop vac is between 1.0 and 2.0 HP. However, if you’re interested in a heavy-duty shop vac with exceptional suction power, then you’ll likely need anywhere between 4.0 and 5.0 HP.

Tank Type

The actual construction of the shop vac is another factor to consider. Usually, shop vac tanks are crafted from plastic or stainless steel.

A stainless steel vacuum offers more rigidity and can handle more abuse than a plastic version. In contrast, plastic shop vacs are typically cheaper and lighter.

Storage Options

Storing all of the helpful nozzles, hoses, and other cleaning attachments is another consideration. Some shop vacs come with mesh bags or pouches to help organize these items, but a common place to store the items is within the actual shop vac itself.

Using the shop vac as storage means cleaning it out after each use, which will also help preserve the life of the appliance. Another thing to weigh is that while a small shop vac may be more portable, it also offers less storage space if you care about having a wide array of attachments.