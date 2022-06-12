Our product testing team has spent many hours researching and testing the best shop vacs in the industry. While Shop Vac® is indeed a brand of vacuum, it is also the commonly-used term to describe this style of vacuum. Shop vacs are also referred to as bucket vacuums, due to the fact they resemble buckets with a hose attached.
Shop vacs typically feature a high-powered motor, durable hose, and large canister to hold dirt and debris. While all of the shop vacs featured in this article may possess all three of these characteristics, this type of product can vary dramatically. As is the case with all products that we test, our team members formulated our recommendations based on an honest and unbiased review process.
5 Best Shop Vacs
- Best Overall: Craftsman CMXEVBE17594
- Best Attachments: DeWalt DXV06P
- Best Size: Stanley SL18116P
- Best Value: Vacmaster Red Edition VOM205P
- Most Powerful: Ridgid RT1400
What Is A Shop Vac?
Shop vacuums, commonly called shop vacs, are powerful tools capable of handling messes most regular vacuums cannot. Most come with a bevy of attachments, have portable wet-dry vac capabilities, and use heavy-duty high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration systems.
#1 Best Overall: Craftsman CMXEVBE17594
The Craftsman CMXEVBE17594 has 6.0 peak horsepower (HP) and a 12.0-gallon tank capable of handling small projects in your garage workspace to big projects at your job site. This shop vac features dual-flex technology in the form of its 2.5-in. diameter shop vacuum hose having 180-degree mobility at each end to prevent hose kinking. It should also be noted that this wet/dry vac comes with a three-year limited warranty.
A built-in blower port featured on the wet/dry shop vacuum allows for a quick clean-up process of leaves and grass clippings. This shop vac also features an extra-long power cord that’s a whopping 20.0 ft. in length for easy maneuverability. Furthermore, a Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System allows you to quickly and easily switch between wet and dry vacuum filters.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Dual-flex technology
- Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System
- 20.0-ft. power cord
What’s In The Box?
Besides the shop vac itself, the Craftsman CMXEVBE17594 comes with:
- Two extension wands
- Car nozzle
- Utility nozzle,
- General-purpose filter
- Dust collection bag
- 2.5-in. by 7.0-ft. locking dual-flex hose
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Suction Power
|5 out of 5
|Maneuverability
|5 out of 5
|Versatility
|5 out of 5
The Craftsman CMXEVBE17594 is our product testing team’s choice for the Best Overall shop vac on the market due to its flawless performance in all of our testing categories.
- Suction Power: This shop vac had the best suction power of all the other shop vacs we tested. Although it didn’t necessarily have the strongest suction power, it did pick up dirt, debris, and even fine dust without latching onto whatever surface we were vacuuming.
- Maneuverability: Between the cord length and the freely moving wheels on the bottom of this wet/dry shop vacuum cleaner, this shop vac was extremely mobile. Our team members never had any issues with moving the shop vac itself nor did we ever wish that we had a few more feet of power cord.
- Versatility: This wet/dry vacuum cleaner performed exceptionally well on all of the different types of materials that we tried to vacuum. From rubber floor mats, to our test vehicle’s carpet, to the car seats themselves, this shop vac worked flawlessly. Additionally, the wide-ranging included attachments were incredibly useful as it meant we could reach messes that were difficult to get to.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 9,100 ratings
Customers absolutely agree that this is one of the best shop vacs, which is backed by the fact that a usually unheard-of 94 percent of reviewers rate this shop vac 4 or more stars. Just 2 percent of reviewers rate this product 1 out of 5 stars, while 85 percent of reviewers rate it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. For a more detailed look at this shop vac, check out our single-product review here.
#2 Best Attachments: DeWalt DXV06P
Our product testing team recognized the DeWalt DXV06P for having the Best Attachments out of all of the shop vacs in the industry. This shop vac has a powerful 4.0 peak HP motor as well as a built-in blower port that produces a powerful enough airflow to blow sawdust and debris from your workspace. This 6.0-gallon wet/dry vac has a large enough storage canister to handle bigger jobs but it’s ideal for smaller-scale do-it-yourself, or DIY, clean up.
This wet/dry shop vac features rubberized casters that are extremely durable and allow for smooth swiveling and ease of movement when you’re trying to maneuver this shop vac around your workspace. For wet messes, this shop vac features a drain port to easily drain any liquid that you’ve vacuumed up. A 10.0-foot power cord means that you may need an extension cord, but you’ll still have plenty of room to move around with this shop vac.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $95
- Rubberized casters
- Tank drainage port
- Built-in blower port
What’s In The Box?
Included in the box with the DeWalt DXV06P shop vac itself is a range of nozzle attachments including a:
- Utility nozzle,
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice tool nozzle
- 1.88-in. by 7.0-ft. hose
- Two extension wands
- Washable/reusable cartridge filter
- Disposable filter bag
- Mesh accessory storage bag
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Suction Power
|4.5 out of 5
|Maneuverability
|5 out of 5
|Versatility
|5 out of 5
Our product testing team named the DeWalt DXV06P as the shop vac with the Best Attachments due to the sheer number of nozzle attachments included and how useful they are.
- Suction Power: This shop vac had solid suction strength and our team members had no issue picking up dirt, grime, and pet hairs with this product. While we didn’t have many concerns about this shop vac’s suction power heading into testing due to glowing customer reviews, this shop vac still exceeded our expectations.
- Maneuverability: The maneuverability of this shop vac was one of its best characteristics. The rubberized casters meant that the wheels on this shop vac were more free-flowing than any of the other shop vacs that we tested and the 10.0-ft. power cord left plenty of cubic feet for us to work within.
- Versatility: This shop vac was extremely versatile as it worked efficiently on a number of different surfaces. However, it’s the quality and number of attachment nozzles that really make this shop vac so versatile. Our product testing team felt that the utility nozzle was hands down the best nozzle attachment of any shop vac we tested.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 4,400 ratings
Only two percent of reviewers rate this shop vac 1 star, while 84 percent rate it a faultless 5 stars – which speaks to customers’ general satisfaction with the product. A huge number of reviewers, 95 percent to be exact, rate this poly wet/dry shop vac 4 stars or higher. For more information about this shop vac, check out our DeWalt shop vac review page here.
#3 Best Size: Stanley SL18116P
The Stanley SL18116P was awarded the Best Size shop vac in the industry by our team members due to its 6.0-gal. capacity in a compact body. This shop vac features a 4.0 peak HP motor giving it enough suction power to suck up wet and dry messes alike. This shop vac offers three-in-one functionality as it has both wet and dry capabilities as well as a built-in blower port. It should be noted that this shop vac has a maximum current of 7.0 amps, a maximum suction of 85.0 in., and a noise level of 80.0 decibels.
This shop vac has over 16.0 ft. of cleaning reach thanks to a 6.0-ft. hose, 10.0-ft. power cord, and three extension wands so you won’t have to worry about where wall outlets are during your cleaning process. Additionally, swiveling casters mean you can easily wheel this shop vac around your workspace. A large on/off switch features a waterproof design for safe and quick access. It should also be noted that this shop vac has a sealed pressure capability of 50.0 in. of water.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- Offers three-in-one functionality
- Waterproof on/off switch
- 16.0 ft. of cleaning reach
What’s In The Box?
Upon purchase of the Stanley SL18116P, you can expect to receive the shop vac itself along with a number of other accessories:
- 1.25-in. by 6.0-ft. hose
- Three extension wands
- Gulper nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Floor nozzle
- Foam filter
- Dust bag
- One reusable dry filter
Although it’s not possible to physically include this in the box, a 12-month warranty also comes with the purchase of this product.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Suction Power
|4.5 out of 5
|Maneuverability
|4 out of 5
|Versatility
|4.5 out of 5
The Stanley SL18116P is our team’s choice for the Best Size shop vac in the industry due to its large capacity and overall compact design.
- Suction Power: This shop vac has exceptional suction power for its size, despite a smaller motor compared to other shop vacs that we tested. However, we were pleasantly surprised when this shop vac picked up the faintest traces of dust and the smallest crumbs of food with ease.
- Maneuverability: While this shop vac is relatively easy to maneuver due to its compact design and swiveling casters, our team members did feel that the 10.0-ft. power cord slightly restricted our movement. However, you’ll only encounter issues with the power cord length if you’re trying to vacuum the side of the car that’s furthest from your power outlet.
- Versatility: This shop vac worked well on a variety of surfaces, from our test vehicle’s carpet to the car seats in our test vehicle. The gulper nozzle was particularly effective for vacuuming both car carpet and rubber floor mats while the crevice nozzle allowed us access to the most difficult-to-reach nooks and crannies in our test vehicle.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 stars based on around 10,000 reviews
Most reviewers are pleased with this wet/dry vacuum, as 92 percent of reviewers rate it 4 stars or higher. A total of 77 percent of customers rate this shop vac a faultless 5 stars, while 3 percent gave it 1 star. For a more detailed look at this one-of-a-kind machine, check out our in-depth review of this Stanley shop vac.
#4 Best Value: Vacmaster Red Edition VOM205P
Our product testing team named the Vacmaster Red Edition VOM205P the Best Value shop vac in the industry for its high quality and affordability. This shop vac has 2.0 peak HP and a built-in blower port with 65.0 cubic feet of air moved per minute (CFM) airflow. The tank is built to last as it’s made from durable polypropylene and is big enough for smaller-scale clean-up jobs with a 2.5-gal. capacity.
This shop vac is easy to carry, operate, and store as it weighs only 6.2 lbs. and is significantly smaller than all of the other shop vacs that we have tested. A hook and wall mount bracket also add to this shop vac’s ease of storage. Although this shop vac is smaller than most, it features 14.0 ft. of cleaning reach. The manufacturer states that this shop vac has suction for household cleanup in the product description making it great for homeowners.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $50
- Weighs only 6.2 lbs.
- Features a hook and wall mount bracket
- 14.0 ft. of cleaning reach
What’s In The Box?
Customers can expect a number of parts and accessories included in the box when they purchase the Vacmaster Red Edition VOM205P. Upon purchasing this product, you can expect to receive:
- 2.5-in. by 7.0-ft. secure fit hose
- Four caster assemblies
- Two foam wet filters
- One cartridge filter
- Two hose storage brackets
- Two extension wands
- Utility nozzle
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice tool
- Air/noise diffuser
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Suction Power
|3.5 out of 5
|Maneuverability
|4 out of 5
|Versatility
|4.5 out of 5
We named the Vacmaster Red Edition VOM205P the Best Value shop vac for its high build quality and affordable price point.
- Suction Power: This shop vac had the least suction power out of all the shop vacs that we tested. This is to be expected though, as this shop vac has a smaller motor and is designed for small-scale cleanups rather than large job site projects.
- Maneuverability: Our product team appreciates that aspects of this shop vac make it extremely portable, such as its lightweight and compact design. However, a short power cord means it will not easily reach far-away messes.
- Versatility: This shop vac worked well on all of the surfaces that we tested it on. It easily picked up dirt and debris off of our test vehicle’s rubber floor mats and efficiently vacuumed pet hairs that were stuck deep in our car’s carpet. Additionally, we had no issues vacuuming the upholstery and car seats in our test vehicle.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 3,900 ratings
A whopping 86 percent of reviewers rate this shop vac 4 stars or higher. Only five percent of reviewers rate this product 1 star, while most customers can’t praise this shop vac enough and rate it a perfect 5 stars.
#5 Most Powerful: Ridgid RT1400
The Ridgid RT1400 has a 6.0-peak horsepower motor, making it a clear choice for the Most Powerful shop vac on the market. A two-stage motor creates high-lift suction as well as more efficient airflow. This shop vac features a professional locking hose that won’t pull loose during use and a smooth interior surface of the hose reduces the chances of clogging. Additionally, the sturdy cart and push handle featured on this shop vac means it can travel easily through rough job site terrain.
A Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System allows users to install or remove filters quickly and easily without the use of power tools or fasteners. The large 14.0-gal. capacity of this wet/dry shop vac means it’s great for professional, contractor, or industrial use. The fine dust filter captures 99.5 percent of dust particles for superior filtration. It should also be noted that this shop vac is compatible with high-efficiency particulate air filter (HEPA) compliant dust collection filters.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $175
- 14.0-gal. capacity
- Compatible with HEPA filters
- Two-stage motor
What’s In The Box?
Customers who purchase the Ridgid RT1400 can expect a number of accessories included in the box:
- Two extension wands, hoses
- Utility nozzle
- Wet nozzle
- Crevice tool
- Car nozzle
- Fine dust filter
Additionally, a lifetime warranty is included with this product although it isn’t physically in the box.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Suction Power
|4 out of 5
|Maneuverability
|3.5 out of 5
|Versatility
|4 out of 5
The Ridgid RT1400 was named the Most Powerful shop vac by our review team due to its unequivocal suction strength. We also took a further look and did additional testing for our in-depth review of this product.
- Suction Power: If you’re noting the fact that this was named the Most Powerful shop vac, but it holds only 4 stars for our suction power testing category, let us explain. While this shop vac had more suction power than any other shop vac, it was actually the most difficult to work with. This shop vac would frequently suction itself to any of the surfaces we tested it on making it difficult to vacuum effectively.
- Maneuverability: Our team members want to take the time to speak about our difficulty assembling this shop vac. Several members of our team tried and failed to properly attach the wheels to this shop vac making it a struggle to move around. Hammers, screwdrivers, and sockets were used by relatively handy members of our team to no avail.
- Versatility: This shop vac was undoubtedly versatile. With the shop vac’s two-stage motor it made picking up dirt and pine needles a breeze regardless of what surface we used this shop vac on. Our only difficulty was the shop vac suctioning to our rubber floor mats and test vehicle’s carpet. However, it did suction itself to the car seat notably less than other surfaces.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4 out of 5 based on around 50 ratings
The Ridgid RT1400 has only a handful of ratings on Amazon, but the majority of reviews left by customers are positive. A total of 63 percent of reviewers have no issues with this shop vac and rate it a faultless 5 stars, while 10 percent of reviewers rate it 1 star. Approximately 75 percent of all reviewers in total rate this product 4 stars or higher.
Shop Vacs: Bottom Line
Power and agility. Those are the two aspects that make up the best shop vacs, per our review team. It’s likely the majority of work you’ll use a shop vac for on your will be tackling dry debris, think sticks, and rocks, that get tracked inside.
Still, having the wet vacuuming capacity can be helpful for consumers who find themselves doing deep cleaning of their cars, especially if they are fond of auto detailing products.
Other Shop Vac Recommendations
Below are some options that we did not test in person, but did stand out during our product research.
Milwaukee 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum
The Milwaukee 18V Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum features a tool box design, which ultimately makes this shop vac highly portable. A built-in leaf blower port is another useful feature on this shop vac. For dust collection purposes, this shop vac does include a HEPA-rated filter.
AstroAI Car Vacuum
Designed to quickly and efficiently clean debris on level surfaces, the AstroAI Car Vacuum weighs a mere 2.7 pounds. Its ergonomic design makes the process of vacuuming your car that much easier, while upgraded aluminum fan blades make sure you have all of the suction power you need. Additionally, a wide-angle LED light means you can even clean up messes after dark.
Wagan Wet & Dry Ultra Vac
The Wagan Ultra Vac is interesting because it is actually powered by your car’s 12.0-volt port, not a standard AC outlet. Still, it can hold up to 1.0 gallon, uses a bag-less reservoir, and can perform wet and dry vacuuming. It is also an affordable, vehicle-only, option under $50.
Shop Vacs Side-By-Side Comparison
|Award
|Make/Model
|Chassis Construction
|Capacity
|Best Overall
|Craftsman CMXEVBE17594
|Plastic
|12.0 - 20.0 gallons
|Best Attachments
|DeWalt DXV06P
|Plastic
|6.0 gallons
|Best Size
|Stanley SL18116P
|Plastic
|5.0 - 12.0 gallons
|Best Value
|Vacmaster VOM205P
|Plastic
|2.5 - 12.0 gallons
|Most Powerful
|RIDGID 62718
|Plastic
|14.0 gallons
How Do I Use A Shop Vac?
Operating the best wet/dry vacs is fairly simple. Attach the appropriate nozzle, and point the end of the long hose towards the mess. The type of mess you’ll be cleaning should help inform what type of shop vac you need – a cordless wet vacuum probably isn’t the right choice for a woodworking shop.
Whether it is a portable shop vac or a more heavy-duty stainless steel model, customers should also follow the manufacturer’s directions for replacing the vacuum filter. These filters prevent clogs and ensure the motor isn’t overexerting itself. The best shop vacs come with filters, although you can purchase more at hardware or home improvement stores.
Shop Vac Buyers Guide
Shop vacs may seem like a luxury, but they’re one of the most effective means for cleaning out a car’s interior. They’re great for quickly and easily cleaning out a car, a task that is often put off for long periods of time. Unsurprisingly, studies have found many psychological benefits to having a clean car. But before rushing to your favorite retailer to grab a new shop vac, we recommend reviewing some of the following.
Corded Vs. Cordless Shop Vacs
As evidenced by these shop vacs’ names, one comes with a cord while the other doesn’t require a cord.
- Corded: This type of vacuum requires you to plug it into a power outlet. A corded shop vac generally has more suction power than its counterpart.
- Cordless: This type of vacuum is battery-powered, usually via lithium batteries. It generally won’t have the suction power of corded shop vacs, but it does allow for complete freedom of movement. Additionally, chargers aren’t always sold with the car vacuum.
Nozzle Attachments
In general, you can expect your shop vac to come with a couple of different nozzle attachments. However, there is no standardized list of shop vac nozzles so the nozzle attachments you receive depend on which manufacturer you purchase your shop vac from. How you choose to use your shop vac will ultimately determine which nozzle attachments you’ll need.
From our experience testing the best shop vacs, we feel that two nozzle attachments are must-haves: a crevice nozzle and a wet/dry nozzle.
- Crevice nozzle: Your best bet for reaching the tightest nooks and crannies.
- Wet/dry nozzle: Regardless of how much wet vacuuming you’ll be doing, a nozzle with wet/dry capabilities is more of an all-purpose attachment.
Some options may come with a detachable blower, but we wouldn’t call that feature a necessity.
Power
The power ratings for shop vacs are commonly measured in horsepower (HP), but that is just a measure of power output for a device. When it comes to suction or blowing, we look at two metrics:
- Airflow: Measured in cubic feet-per-minute (CFM), airflow measures the amount of wind flowing through the hose. A higher CFM indicates a more powerful airflow.
- Water lift: This measurement of suction power details a shop vac’s ability to move larger or heavy items. Similar to CFM, a higher water lift means more suction power.
What Is A Good HP For A Shop Vac?
A good HP (horsepower) for a shop vac is between 1.0 and 2.0 HP. However, if you’re interested in a heavy-duty shop vac with exceptional suction power, then you’ll likely need anywhere between 4.0 and 5.0 HP.
Tank Type
The actual construction of the shop vac is another factor to consider. Usually, shop vac tanks are crafted from plastic or stainless steel.
A stainless steel vacuum offers more rigidity and can handle more abuse than a plastic version. In contrast, plastic shop vacs are typically cheaper and lighter.
Storage Options
Storing all of the helpful nozzles, hoses, and other cleaning attachments is another consideration. Some shop vacs come with mesh bags or pouches to help organize these items, but a common place to store the items is within the actual shop vac itself.
Using the shop vac as storage means cleaning it out after each use, which will also help preserve the life of the appliance. Another thing to weigh is that while a small shop vac may be more portable, it also offers less storage space if you care about having a wide array of attachments.
Best Shop Vacs: FAQ
How We Tested
The shop vacs in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our team ordered the five shop vacs that best met these standards for testing. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how well the shop vac sucked up messes, how easy to move around it was, and its ability to efficiently vacuum different surfaces. Each shop vac was given a rating out of five stars based on these criteria.
Shop Vac Testing Process
After researching the products through Amazon, the second bout of testing consisted of testing each of the five shop vacs against the following criteria:
- Suction Power: The suction power of a shop vac is one of its most important traits. Testing involved seeing if the shop vac could pick up dirt, sand, pine needles, dog hair, food crumbs, and a variety of other messes in both wet and dry conditions. Shop vacs that quickly and efficiently vacuumed up messes scored best in this category.
- Maneuverability: Maneuverability is one of the main selling points of a shop vac compared to a traditional or regular vacuum cleaner. We tested this by cleaning a hatchback from front to back and noting how easy it was to move the shop vac around our testing vehicle and its ease of access into nooks and crannies.
- Versatility: Versatility is an often-overlooked characteristic for shop vacs. We tested this by using the shop vac on a variety of surfaces, including rubber floor mats, car carpets, and even on upholstery. Shop vacs with helpful attachments tend to score best in this category.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test more than 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, cordless wet/dry vacuums, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.