Our product testing team agrees that there are several characteristics of this shop vac that make it easy to like – most notably, the Ridgid RT1400’s versatility. Regardless of what surface we used this shop vac on – whether rubber floor mat, car carpet, or car seats – the shop vac picked up dirt and debris with ease. We also appreciated the accessory storage, as it made it easy to carry the vacuum hose and accessories.

The Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System featured on this shop vac allows for quick installation or removal of paper filters without the need for tools. It should also be noted that a heavy-duty locking hose means you won’t have to worry about the vacuum hose pulling loose while you’re using the shop vac. Additionally, our team members found the carry handle doubles as a cord wrap, which was a nice added bonus.

The 7.0-ft. hose and 20.0-ft. power cord provide great reach. There was not a single instance of using the shop vac where our team members wished we had a longer power cord or a cordless vacuum instead.