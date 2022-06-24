The Ridgid Tool Company was founded in 1923, and Ridgid shop vacs are some of the highest-rated wet/dry vacuums available. The Ridgid RT1400 earned the title of the Most Powerful shop vac in our review of the best shop vacs in the industry.
Our recommendations are based on our two-part testing process. The first round of testing involves researching products on Amazon, checking for things such as Prime eligibility and customer reviews. For our second round of testing, we put products like the Ridgid RT1400 to the test by rigorously testing capabilities and quality.
Ridgid RT1400 Testing Process
Our product team tested the Ridgid RT1400 against the following criteria:
- Suction power: The suction power of a shop vac is one of its most important traits. Testing involved seeing if the Ridgid RT1400 could pick up dirt, sand, pine needles, dog hair, food crumbs, sawdust, and a variety of other messes in both wet and dry conditions.
- Maneuverability: Maneuverability is one of the main selling points of a shop vac compared to a traditional or regular vacuum cleaner. We tested this by cleaning a hatchback from front to back, noting how easy it was to move the Ridgid RT1400 around our testing vehicle and its ease of access into nooks and crannies.
- Versatility: Versatility is an often overlooked characteristic of a shop vac. We tested this by using the Ridgid RT1400 on a variety of surfaces, including rubber floor mats, car carpets, and even upholstery.
Ridgid RT1400 Overview And Features
Product Specs
- Cost: About $220
- Amperage: 10.5 amps
- Voltage: 120.0 volts
- Horsepower: 6.0 peak horsepower (HP)
- Weight: 30.0 pounds
- Tank capacity: 14.0 gal.
- Airflow: 130.0 cubic feet per minute (CFM)
- Hose length: 7.0 ft.
- Power cord length: 20.0 ft.
What’s In The Box?
Customers who purchase the Ridgid RT1400 will receive a number of additional accessories included in the box. Customers can expect to receive the Ridgid shop vac itself, two extension wands, a hose, utility nozzle, wet nozzle, crevice tool, car nozzle, and a fine dust filter. It should also be noted that a full lifetime warranty is included with this product even though it isn’t physically in the box.
How To Change The Filter On A Ridgid Shop Vac
Once it is time to clean or replace your filter, perform the following steps:
- Grab the tabs on each side of the filter bag with both hands.
- Push down on the locking mechanism protruding from the middle of the filter and lift up on each tab. This action will release the item from the filter cage.
- Once the filter is free, slide it off the filter cage.
The manufacturer also recommends the filtration system is cleaned regularly to maintain peak wet/dry vac performance.
What We Like About Ridgid RT1400
Our product testing team agrees that there are several characteristics of this shop vac that make it easy to like – most notably, the Ridgid RT1400’s versatility. Regardless of what surface we used this shop vac on – whether rubber floor mat, car carpet, or car seats – the shop vac picked up dirt and debris with ease. We also appreciated the accessory storage, as it made it easy to carry the vacuum hose and accessories.
The Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System featured on this shop vac allows for quick installation or removal of paper filters without the need for tools. It should also be noted that a heavy-duty locking hose means you won’t have to worry about the vacuum hose pulling loose while you’re using the shop vac. Additionally, our team members found the carry handle doubles as a cord wrap, which was a nice added bonus.
The 7.0-ft. hose and 20.0-ft. power cord provide great reach. There was not a single instance of using the shop vac where our team members wished we had a longer power cord or a cordless vacuum instead.
What We Don’t Like About Ridgid RT1400
There are a couple of aspects of the Ridgid RT1400 that we think could be improved. First off, the durability of the wheels is questionable, as they are made from low-quality plastic, and the design doesn’t ensure that the wheels will stay locked in. The casters popped in and out of the frame of the shop vac itself, which made maneuvering the shop vac around obstacles quite a challenge.
Our team members also wish this shop vac had a detachable blower to allow the vacuum to double as a leaf blower – a feature many top-rated shop vacs offer. Another model number of Ridgid shop vac, the Ridgid RT1600, does have a detachable blower. Finally, it would be nice if the shop vac came with a three-layer pleated vacuum filter. If you require this filter, you’ll have to purchase it separately.
Ridgid RT1400 Reviews
Amazon Review Score: 4 out of 5 based on around 40 reviews
Positive Ridgid RT1400 Reviews
Customers appreciate the suction power and build of the shop vac.
“Great power and maneuverability, picks up all kinds of construction debris. [The] large canister will pick up tons of debris and water before the need to empty. Well built and well worth the price!”
– Children’s Advocate via Amazon
Negative Ridgid RT1400 Reviews
A reviewer who left a not-so-positive review complains that the shop vac didn’t arrive with all the necessary parts.
“Parts missing [and] obviously [the] warehouse doesn’t check these things, because the original return was taped on the box…”
– Hdi via Amazon
Who Is This Product For?
Customers seeking a wet/dry shop vacuum are probably running into messes beyond the capabilities of a standard dry vacuum cleaner. Think about the clean-up needs of a living room versus somebody’s workshop. You may find everything from sawdust, metal fragments, and small puddles of water.
If you’re looking for something to be used on a job site or home improvement project, then maybe something with a more durable body, like a stainless steel wet/dry vacuum cleaner would be more appropriate.
Our Take On The Ridgid RT1400: 3.8 Stars
The Ridgid RT1400 has incredible suction strength due to its 6.0 peak HP motor, which can make picking up your dust collection – including drywall dust – simple. The 14.0-gal. wet/dry shop vac will work just as well for DIY car detailing as it will on the job site for a large project.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Suction Power
|4 out of 5
|Maneuverability
|3.5 out of 5
|Versatility
|4 out of 5
Ridgid Shop Vac: FAQ
If you’re looking for unparalleled suction strength, then this might just be the perfect shop vacuum for you. If maneuverability is of high importance to you, then there may be other brands of shop vacs that better suit your needs. We recommend the DeWalt DXV06P or the DXV08S if you’re looking for a shop vac with the best attachment nozzles.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.