The Milwaukee 0880-20 has ample suction power and is easy to maneuver. The elegant design makes this vacuum easy to store and maintain. The Milwaukee 0880-20 also scores high marks for versatility since you can use it for wet or dry vacuuming and it features a blower function.

Overall, this is a well-rounded vacuum that combines the power of corded models with the maneuverability of a handheld vacuum.

Suction Power: 4 out of 5

While this vacuum doesn’t have quite the suction strength of corded models, it performs much better than an inexpensive 12-volt vacuum. It has a max airflow of 45.0 cubic feet per minute (CFM). The Milwaukee 0880-20 managed to pick up crumbs and glitter easily and passed the toughest test – embedded pet fur.

Maneuverability: 4 out of 5

At just over 2.0 pounds, this vacuum easily fits inside your car and is holdable with one arm. The only downside to maneuverability is the short vacuum hose length. This can make it difficult to reach deep under the seats.

Ease of Maintenance: 5 out of 5

When folded up, the Milwaukee 0880-20 takes up very little space and can easily fit in your trunk or back seat. Clips on the side of the vacuum provide access to the top chamber, which stores the hose, attachments, and battery. Debris accumulates in the bottom chamber, which you can access by another set of clips lower on the vacuum.

This was one of our favorite vacuums because of the elegant and simple design – the accessories perfectly fit into their slots. However, the Milwaukee 0880-20 doesn’t have a vacuum bag, which can make cleaning out the collection canister more of a chore.

Versatility: 5 out of 5

This is a versatile vacuum that you can keep in your car or store in your home or workshop. It doesn’t come with many attachments, but the Milwaukee 0880-20 has the most important accessories for car cleaning – a wide nozzle and a crevice tool. An extension hose could improve this vacuum’s ability to clean out a car, but it wouldn’t fit easily in the box.