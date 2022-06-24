The DeWalt DXV08S performed well in all of our review categories, but it did best with suction power, ease of maintenance, and versatility. This vacuum can pick up the most deeply embedded crumbs and clean almost any type of mess that might occur inside your vehicle. It’s also simple to clean and maintain.

Suction Power: 4.5 out of 5

The DXV08S doesn’t have the strongest suction among the vacuums we’ve tested, but it does produce powerful suction capable of thoroughly and quickly cleaning out a vehicle. The DeWalt shop vacuum is one of the few vacuums from our testing that removed embedded dog fur from a cloth floor mat. It performed well as a dust extractor, making it perfect for heavier workshop messes such as sawdust spills.

For raw specs, it produces a respectable airflow of 90.0 cubic feet per minute (CFM).

Ease of Maintenance: 4 out of 5

The top of the DeWalt DXV08S pops off to expose the collection canister. We found that the included vacuum bag is easy to remove once it fills up, though it takes some time since the tank holds eight gallons. The vacuum may require a more thorough cleaning if you use the wet vac function.

The included accessories bag makes storing the hose and attachments convenient, but the size of the vacuum and number of attachments means you couldn’t easily store this vacuum in your trunk. You’ll need to find storage space in a closet or workshop.

Versatility: 5 out of 5

Versatility is where the DeWalt DXV08S shines. A shop vac-style vacuum generally offers the most versatility with car detailing, which is why most professional detailers use this type of vacuum. The extension wand and crevice nozzle are useful for reaching between and under the seats and fit snugly on the vacuum’s blower port. This corded wet/dry vacuum also can manage wet or dry spills and serve as a blower.

The large tank capacity allows you to use the DeWalt DXV08S for several cleans before emptying.