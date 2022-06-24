In short, our product testing team likes just about everything about the Craftsman CMXEVBE17594. This Craftsman shop vac had perfect scores for each of our testing criteria. Our team also likes the fact that the shop vac comes with a three-year limited warranty.

In terms of suction power, this 6.0 peak HP wet/dry shop vac had no problems sucking up both wet and dry messes from a variety of surfaces. Thanks to four casters and four wheels that swivel, we had no issues with maneuvering the shop vac. Additionally, the power cord length is 20.0 ft. and the vacuum hose extends the radius of your work area. We found it to offer nearly as much freedom of movement as a cordless vacuum.

The 12.0-gallon wet/dry shop vac comes with a range of nozzle attachments, from a crevice tool to a more general-purpose utility nozzle – all of which can be helpful. It should be noted that the accessory storage on top of the caster feet for the various nozzle attachments is also very convenient. A filter bag and cartridge filter make collecting fine dust a breeze, while the 12.0-gal. tank size means the shop vac can handle projects of almost any scale.