The best UTV covers are durable, secure, made from quality materials, and backed by positive customer reviews and industry experts. The five UTV covers we’ll talk about in this review meet these criteria and more.
Whether you’re interested in heavy-duty protection or a basic dust cover, we’ve thoroughly researched the market to find the best UTV covers for drivers’ different needs. In this article, we’ll discuss each cover’s key features, pros and cons, and customer reviews and ratings. We’ll also discuss why a UTV cover is an important investment and how to select the right one for you.
5 Best UTV Covers On The Market
- Best Overall: CarCovers.com Weatherproof Max Shield UTV Cover
- High-Quality Materials: Seal Skin Supreme UTV Cover
- Best Heavy-Duty: ClawsCover Upgraded Waterproof UTV Cover
- Best Value: XYZCTEM Heavy-Duty UTV Cover
- Runner-Up: Classic Accessories QuadGear Deluxe UTV Storage Cover
#1 Best Overall: CarCovers.com Weatherproof Max Shield UTV Cover
The CarCovers.com Weatherproof Max Shield UTV Cover is part of a long line of highly-rated vehicle covers, including car, SUV, truck, motorcycle, and ATV covers. Equipped with weatherproof, water-resistant, and UV-treated material, the cover guards against rain, snow, sun, dirt, debris, and wind.
We especially like the cover’s reinforced strap openings. Often, windproof straps rip or tear after a few uses. With CarCovers.com’s design, your UTV will be securely protected even in the harshest conditions. The Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover also features dual air vents. Mold and mildew can quickly deteriorate UTV upholstery, but by allowing air to circulate beneath the cover, trapped moisture can escape.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $240
- Weight: 8.0 lbs.
- Semi-custom sizing available
- Weatherproof and water-resistant
- Durable, high-denier fabric
- Dual air vents
- Welded seams
- Adjustable wind straps with reinforced openings
- Front and rear elastic hem
- Reflective strips for low-light visibility
- Storage bag included
- Limited lifetime warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Unlike our other recommendations for the best UTV covers, the Weatherproof Max Shield UTV Cover does not have a definitive customer rating. CarCovers.com combines its customer reviews and ratings across products. However, the company’s Shield line has a 4.8-star satisfaction rating based on over 550 reviews. The manufacturer is well-regarded in the industry.
#2 High-Quality Materials: Seal Skin Supreme UTV Cover
Waterproof, durable, and highly protective, the Seal Skin Supreme™ UTV Cover features Seal-Tec™ technology. Seal-Tec fabric promotes air circulation to prevent mold and mildew build-up while simultaneously protecting against any and all inclement weather. This means that this UTV cover is both trailerable and towable.
Ultrasonically welded seams ensure that this UTV cover is built to withstand the toughest weather conditions. It should also be noted that this UTV cover comes with free shipping and typically arrives within three to five business days.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $150
- Weight: 7.0 lbs.
- Weatherproof and water-resistant coating
- Adjustable straps
- Elastic hem
- Storage bag included
- 10-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
The Seal Skin Supreme UTV Cover has a myriad of customer reviews online. Reviewers speak to the cover’s high-quality material and its durability. Several others also note how easy the ordering process was. One woman with negative feedback claims she was shipped the wrong size UTV cover.
#3 Best Heavy-Duty: ClawsCover Upgraded Waterproof UTV Cover
A waterproof UTV cover made from durable 420D Oxford polyester fabric, the ClawsCover Upgraded Waterproof UTV Cover offers maximum weather protection. Waterproof, UV-resistant, and windproof with reinforced sealed seams – this cover is built to withstand the elements.
We especially like that the cover has a high denier count, meaning it’s made of thick fibers. While it’s still lightweight, the 420D Oxford fabric is more tear- and weather-resistant than other products on the market.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $50
- Weight: 4.9 pounds (lbs.)
- Universal sizing
- Weatherproof and waterproof
- 420D Oxford fabric with polyurethane (PU) coating
- Dual air vents
- Sealed seams
- Elastic hem
- Adjustable windproof straps
- Reflective strips for low-light visibility
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 600 ratings
This product may not have as many customer reviews as other products on this list, but the ClawsCovers brand is known for producing highly rated vehicle and furniture covers across the board, so you can be confident in the quality of this UTV cover.
One thing customers give conflicting feedback on is the cover’s universal sizing. While it takes the guesswork out of finding the right fit, some buyers report that the cover is too big or too small for their UTV.
#4 Best Value: XYZCTEM Heavy-Duty UTV Cover
A lightweight alternative that does not compromise durability, the XYZCTEM Heavy-Duty UTV Cover is made from 210D Oxford fabric. While it’s not as heavy-duty as the ClawsCover model, this cover still provides waterproof and weatherproof protection. It features an elastic hem, which makes the cover easy to install and remove, as well as a belly strap for windproof security.
Key Features
- Cost: $45 to $60 (depending on size)
- Weight: 4.0 lbs.
- Universal fit
- Weatherproof and waterproof
- Adjustable belly strap
- Elastic hem
- Storage bag included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,600 ratings
With just over 1,600 Amazon customer reviews, the XYZCTEM Heavy-Duty UTV Cover boasts a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and an Amazon’s Choice badge. Buyers are happy with the cover’s affordable price point and sturdiness. Common complaints about this cover include that the straps are hard to adjust, it can be difficult to tell the back from the front, and it may wear out within a year.
#5 Runner-Up: Classic Accessories QuadGear Deluxe UTV Storage Cover
The next product on our list of best UTV covers, the Classic Accessories QuadGear Deluxe UTV Storage Cover, is available in sizes suitable for both crew cab UTVs and multi-passenger UTVs. It is made from layers of heavy-duty ProtekX3™ fabric, water-resistant material, and an external coating. We like the cover’s tension panels, which make it well-suited for towing and travel.
If you need to trailer your UTV, the Classic Accessories QuadGear Deluxe is an excellent choice. The cover features a trailering system as well as multiple adjustable straps for added security.
Key Features
- Cost: $90 to $130, (depending on size)
- Weight: 6.0 to 8.0 lbs. (depending on size)
- Three sizes available
- Weatherproof and water-resistant
- Heavy-duty fabric
- Trailering system
- Two air vents
- Several adjustable tie-down straps
- Elastic hem
- Storage bag included
- Two-year warranty included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 900 ratings
Positive customer reviews note the cover’s quality materials and snug fit. Some buyers mention the cover may wear quickly, but this is often remedied by the manufacturer’s warranty coverage.
Is A UTV Cover Worth It?
If you own a utility terrain vehicle, you may be wondering why it’s important to protect it with a cover. Hauling equipment, navigating backwood trails, traversing farmland – why protect a vehicle intended for hard work? UTV covers, especially the best UTV covers, can lengthen the lifespan of your vehicle. By protecting your UTV from the elements and cosmetic damages, you can save time and money on repairs, cleaning, and premature wear and tear.
A high-quality UTV cover also preserves the resale value of your vehicle and can be helpful for towing on the highway.
Buyers Guide: How To Find The Best UTV Cover For You
Finding the best UTV cover for your needs takes some research. Our five recommended options are an excellent starting point, but you may want additional features or different materials to effectively protect your utility terrain vehicle.
Here are several important questions to ask yourself when shopping for a UTV cover:
Are You Storing Your UTV Inside Or Outside?
For outdoor storage, look for 100-percent waterproof fabrics as well as UV resistance. High-quality polyester makes a cover durable and tear-resistant, but it should also feature a waterproof coating, like polyurethane (PU). UV protection can come in the form of chemically treated fabrics or an additional coating.
For indoor storage, a water-resistant cover will work well. However, pay close attention to the cover’s anti-mold features. Look for a cover with breathable fabric, if not a venting system, as air circulation is key to preventing mold and mildew. Vents are also useful for outdoor protection, as they prevent overheating.
Will The UTV Be Towed?
Some UTV covers are labeled as “trailerable,” meaning that the cover can accommodate a trailer rig. Make sure your cover has a trailering system as well as secure design features like multiple adjustable straps, buckles, an elastic hem, and/or tension panels. These features ensure a snug fit that won’t come loose while your UTV is being towed.
How Long Will You Own Your UTV?
You’ll want to find a cover that will last as long as your ownership, or at least close to it. While some wear and tear is inevitable, the best UTV covers often come with a limited warranty. A warranty will repair or replace a cover with defective materials or workmanship and keep your UTV protected in the long term.
What Are Your UTV’s Dimensions?
Depending on the manufacturer, covers can come in universal sizes, semi-custom sizes, or vehicle-specific sizes. Before buying a cover, make sure you understand the cover’s sizing and measure it against your vehicle’s dimensions. UTV owners should also account for their model type. Double-check to see if the cover is designed to fit crew cab UTVs, multi-passenger UTVs, or both.
UTV Covers: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.