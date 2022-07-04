Finding the best UTV cover for your needs takes some research. Our five recommended options are an excellent starting point, but you may want additional features or different materials to effectively protect your utility terrain vehicle.

Here are several important questions to ask yourself when shopping for a UTV cover:

Are You Storing Your UTV Inside Or Outside?

For outdoor storage, look for 100-percent waterproof fabrics as well as UV resistance. High-quality polyester makes a cover durable and tear-resistant, but it should also feature a waterproof coating, like polyurethane (PU). UV protection can come in the form of chemically treated fabrics or an additional coating.

For indoor storage, a water-resistant cover will work well. However, pay close attention to the cover’s anti-mold features. Look for a cover with breathable fabric, if not a venting system, as air circulation is key to preventing mold and mildew. Vents are also useful for outdoor protection, as they prevent overheating.

Will The UTV Be Towed?

Some UTV covers are labeled as “trailerable,” meaning that the cover can accommodate a trailer rig. Make sure your cover has a trailering system as well as secure design features like multiple adjustable straps, buckles, an elastic hem, and/or tension panels. These features ensure a snug fit that won’t come loose while your UTV is being towed.

How Long Will You Own Your UTV?

You’ll want to find a cover that will last as long as your ownership, or at least close to it. While some wear and tear is inevitable, the best UTV covers often come with a limited warranty. A warranty will repair or replace a cover with defective materials or workmanship and keep your UTV protected in the long term.

What Are Your UTV’s Dimensions?

Depending on the manufacturer, covers can come in universal sizes, semi-custom sizes, or vehicle-specific sizes. Before buying a cover, make sure you understand the cover’s sizing and measure it against your vehicle’s dimensions. UTV owners should also account for their model type. Double-check to see if the cover is designed to fit crew cab UTVs, multi-passenger UTVs, or both.