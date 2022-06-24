The UPPAbaby MESA went through two rounds of reviews. We started by looking at factors like design innovation, customer ratings, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered this infant car seat. A team member tested the UPPAbaby MESA on a car, taking note of the car seat’s safety features, installation difficulty, and overall durability. This car seat was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.

UPPAbaby MESA Testing Process

Any car seat sold in the US must comply with federal motor vehicle safety regulations and have been thoroughly tested for safety. This includes the UPPAbaby MESA. Our testing looked primarily at ease of use, material quality, and adjustability.

In addition to reviewing feedback from parents on Amazon, we ordered our own MESA so that we could examine it in person and practice installing it ourselves.

Ease of Use : While the MESA passes federal safety tests (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), a car seat is only safe if properly installed. Easy installation and clear labeling help increase the security of any seat more by reducing the chance of user error.Ease of use can be especially important for infant car seats. The MESA, like many infant car seats, can be detached from the base and used as a carrier or with a stroller. Being able to quickly remove the seat from the car seat base is an important feature.

Adjustability : The more adjustable a car seat, the more likely it can properly fit in your vehicle and provide a comfortable receptacle for your little ones. Features like a built-in level indicator help with recline adjustments and easy-to-operate buttons and levers go a long way toward improving car seat usability.

Quality of Materials: Each of our best infant car seats uses strong and secure straps for safety. However, not all safe car seats are equally comfortable. Infant car seats with soft materials, extra padding, and quality stitchwork scored best in this category.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.