After extensive research and hands-on testing, our product team selected the following trunk organizers as the best of the best: Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer, Fortem Car Trunk Organizer, Oasser Car Trunk Organizer, Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer and Cargo Net, and Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer.

What Are The Best Trunk Organizers?

The best trunk organizers are sturdy, easy to use, provide optimal storage space, and make life easier. Preventing multiple trips with grocery bags to and from your car is one example where the best car trunk storage organizers can save you time and effort.

Trunk Organizer Ratings: Our Testing Process

The trunk organizers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as storage space, product features, customer ratings, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the trunk organizers that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, taking note of how well the trunk organizers stored items securely, how easy they were to load and install in the car, and how durable and flexible each organizer was. Each trunk organizer was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.

Storage Capacity

When looking for a trunk organizer, potentially the most important thing to consider is storage capacity. We loaded each trunk organizer into our testing vehicle and placed various items including bags, tool kits, packages, and other car essentials to determine how securely and how many items could be stored without overloading each organizer.

Ease Of Use

When handling bulkier items, you’ll want a trunk organizer that can be easy to maneuver and store items. We tested this by carrying the trunk organizer both empty and fully loaded with the items we stored in different compartments. In doing so, we wanted to conclude how simple each organizer is to carry to and from the vehicle while loaded.

Ease Of Installation

Trunk organizers should be easy to install into your vehicle. Our team tested this process by unpacking and putting together each trunk organizer, then loading it into our vehicle. For the cargo organizers in this review that included straps for securing the organizer, we attached the straps to the back seats of the vehicle to determine how simple this process was.

Durability

When carrying heavier items, you want a trunk organizer that is durable and has the proper features to accommodate bulkier items. We looked at the construction of each product and determined how well the organizer held heavier items while carrying the cargo organizer.

