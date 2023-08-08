Speed Reads:
- Our top pick, the Drive Auto organizer, is high-quality and durable with different modifications available to fit vehicles of different sizes.
- We found the best trunk organizer for optimal storage space to be the Fortem Car Trunk Organizer.
- The Oasser organizer is smaller in size but has a waterproof cover and outer layer to protect your belongings and keep them secure.
Trunk organizers aren’t the most glamorous accessory, but they can make moving cargo easier with fewer trips to and from the car. While driving, trunk organizers can prevent items from sliding around in the back of your car, as they keep your belongings in one area of your vehicle in an organized space.
Our team has tested and reviewed the highest-quality trunk organizers available. With multiple storage pockets and cargo spaces, each trunk organizer in this review offers something different to help you narrow down the right trunk organizer for you.
Top 5 Trunk Organizers
After extensive research and hands-on testing, our product team selected the following trunk organizers as the best of the best: Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer, Fortem Car Trunk Organizer, Oasser Car Trunk Organizer, Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer and Cargo Net, and Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer.
What Are The Best Trunk Organizers?
The best trunk organizers are sturdy, easy to use, provide optimal storage space, and make life easier. Preventing multiple trips with grocery bags to and from your car is one example where the best car trunk storage organizers can save you time and effort.
Trunk Organizer Ratings: Our Testing Process
The trunk organizers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as storage space, product features, customer ratings, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the trunk organizers that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, taking note of how well the trunk organizers stored items securely, how easy they were to load and install in the car, and how durable and flexible each organizer was. Each trunk organizer was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
Storage Capacity
When looking for a trunk organizer, potentially the most important thing to consider is storage capacity. We loaded each trunk organizer into our testing vehicle and placed various items including bags, tool kits, packages, and other car essentials to determine how securely and how many items could be stored without overloading each organizer.
Ease Of Use
When handling bulkier items, you’ll want a trunk organizer that can be easy to maneuver and store items. We tested this by carrying the trunk organizer both empty and fully loaded with the items we stored in different compartments. In doing so, we wanted to conclude how simple each organizer is to carry to and from the vehicle while loaded.
Ease Of Installation
Trunk organizers should be easy to install into your vehicle. Our team tested this process by unpacking and putting together each trunk organizer, then loading it into our vehicle. For the cargo organizers in this review that included straps for securing the organizer, we attached the straps to the back seats of the vehicle to determine how simple this process was.
Durability
When carrying heavier items, you want a trunk organizer that is durable and has the proper features to accommodate bulkier items. We looked at the construction of each product and determined how well the organizer held heavier items while carrying the cargo organizer.
Why Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Trunk Organizer Reviews
Compare Trunk Organizers
|Number of
Compartments
|Dimensions
(D x W x H in inches)
|Item Weight
(pounds)
|Drive Auto
|9
|17.0 x 23.0 x 10.8 in.
|3.0 lbs.
|Fortem
|6
|16.1 x 10.6 x 22.1 in.
|6.1 lbs.
|Oasser
|7
|13.7 x 12.6 x 2.8 in.
|3.3 lbs.
|Drive Auto with Net
|9
|17.0 x 23.0 x 10.8 in.
|3.0 lbs.
|Lusso Gear
|8
|11.8 x 8.9 x 1.6 in.
|0.8 lbs.
#1 Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer: High-Quality Material
Cost: Around $30
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (approx. 65,000 ratings)
Number of compartments: 9
Material: Canvas
Weight: 3.0 lbs.
Dimensions (D x W x H): 17.0 x 23.0 x 10.8 in.
The Drive Auto Trunk Organizer optimizes trunk space while keeping otherwise loose cargo secure on road trips or a quick run to the grocery store. With foldable and adjustable dividers, this heavy-duty tote has the versatility to work as a storage bin for essential car items or a food organizer for picnics and groceries.
You can see how the Drive Auto performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score
|Storage Capacity
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Durability
|5
|Overall Rating
|4.8
Drive Auto: Our Experience
The Drive Auto is easy to set up, install, and load items into. Our team had little trouble maneuvering this organizer and found that the items we loaded fit securely without much concern about things potentially falling out or moving around inside the organizer.
Storage Capacity: While this trunk organizer doesn’t have the highest storage capacity of products in this review, it’s a great middle-ground for anyone looking for an organizer that can secure groceries, car accessories, and small items. Our team had no trouble loading items and found the Drive Auto organizer was able to hold all the items we used for testing.
Ease of Use: This trunk organizer was incredibly easy to carry and maneuver to and from our testing vehicle. We found that the dimensions of the caddy made it easy to reach both handles and carry securely. The base plate and dividers kept all the items in one spot without the organizer losing its shape or stability.
Ease of Installation: This organizer was easy to install with a few minor hiccups when it came to attaching the straps to the back of our testing vehicle’s seats. The larger trunk size of our vehicle made it difficult to reach and secure the straps to the seats, though this wasn’t a time-consuming process. Once attached, the trunk sat securely in one spot in our trunk.
Durability: Our team found this trunk organizer to be incredibly durable, with a strong base plate to keep a sturdy shape, even when transporting the cargo bag. It was capable of handling heavier cargo as long as it fits in the different storage areas.
Drive Auto: What Customers Are Saying
Buyers seem pleased with this trunk organizer, making special note of the storage capacity, sturdiness, and durability based on their experiences. Many noted that this organizer is ideal for larger trunks, so you can store bigger items like a suitcase outside the organizer, while still having room for items that need to be secured inside the caddy.
#2 Fortem Car Trunk Organizer: Most Storage Capacity
Cost: Around $40
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (approx. 31,000 ratings)
Number of compartments: 6
Material: Nylon
Weight: 6.1 lbs.
Dimensions (D x W x H): 16.1 x 10.6 x 22.1 in.
The Fortem Car Trunk Organizer offers the most storage space of the trunk organizers in this review. With side pockets and mesh pockets lining the exterior of this caddy, this car storage bag is a large-capacity organizer for both your car accessories and bulkier items. This trunk organizer also has removable dividers to accommodate larger items you may need to secure.
You can see how the Fortem performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score
|Storage Capacity
|5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Durability
|5
|Overall Rating
|4.8
Fortem: Our Experience
We found the Fortem organizer to be incredibly durable, holding the most items of all the trunk organizers in this review. This product is one of Amazon’s best sellers and for good reason. The durability and storage capacity is seemingly unmatched in comparison to many other car storage systems.
Storage Capacity: This organizer exceeded our expectations in terms of storage capacity. We were able to load all items we wanted to include in our testing process with ample room for more accessories or even bulkier items.
Ease of Use: Being the largest storage organizer in our review, this did make it slightly more difficult to maneuver and carry. While still manageable, it could become difficult to transport if you load this organizer with multiple heavier or bulkier items.
Ease of Installation: Similarly to the Drive Auto, this organizer uses straps to secure the vehicle, which posed a similar difficulty with connecting and tightening the straps to our vehicle. It may be easier to climb into the back seat of the vehicle to secure the organizer instead of reaching from the end of your trunk as our testing team did.
Durability: Overall, the Nylon material and sturdy base plates added to the already durable organizer. We found that the heavy-duty velcro strips used to secure the dividers were strong and could likely withstand impact if a bulkier item were to fall over while driving.
Fortem: What Customers Are Saying
Customers are thrilled with this trunk organizer, emphasizing the storage capacity and simplicity of setting up the product. Many buyers shared that they use this organizer for essential car safety items and cleaning products, which makes it a great product to store items that would otherwise be disorganized or get easily lost in their vehicle.
#3 Oasser Car Trunk Organizer: Waterproof Coverage
Cost: Around $20
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars (approx. 4,000 ratings)
Number of compartments: 7
Material: Oxford polyester fabric
Weight: 3.3 lbs.
Dimensions (D x W x H): 13.7 x 12.6 x 2.8 in.
The Oasser Car Organizer is waterproof and leakproof to keep any items from potentially spilling out into your car interior. This storage organizer has a foldable cover to keep your items secure while driving. With a sturdy base plate, this organizer is easy to transport and carry with items stored inside, with no worry of the storage caddy losing its shape or structure.
You can see how the Oasser performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score
|Storage Capacity
|4
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Overall Rating
|4.4
Oasser: Our Experience
The Oasser is definitely smaller in size, making it ideal for storing smaller car items and accessories. Our team found it durable and its waterproofing features set it apart from the rest.
Storage Capacity: This trunk organizer did not fit all items we had chosen for testing, making it better for cleaning supplies and car accessories or essentials like a tool kit, emergency kit, and jump starter. The cover that attaches via velcro on either side has little flexibility, so you’ll want to store items that don’t protrude over the top of the organizer.
Ease of Use: While lower in storage space compared to other organizers, the Oasser was one of the easiest to use and maneuver, thanks to the smaller size. Even though we couldn’t fit all the bulkier items, this cargo container was easy to load and unload from our vehicle with items stored inside.
Ease of Installation: Without secure straps, this trunk organizer sits freely in the back of your trunk. While this makes installation a breeze, if you’re storing lighter items, there could be a concern that it could fall over if you’re taking a sharp turn or have to brake suddenly.
Durability: The waterproof coverage adds to the durability of this organizer. With a strong base plate able to carry a load of up to 66.0 lbs., we found the Oasser to be tiny but mighty, with a strong base that didn’t seem to lose shape when loaded with heavier items.
Oasser: What Customers Are Saying
Customers seem to find this trunk organizer meets all their needs, especially when it comes to storing cleaning supplies and emergency items you might need for your car and don’t want to lose track of. In terms of keeping this organizer secured since there are no straps included in your purchase, many buyers suggest using a bungee cord to secure the organizer to their trunk.
#4 Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer and Cargo Net: Secure Closure
Cost: Around $30
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (approx. 1,350 ratings)
Number of compartments: 9
Material: Canvas
Weight: 3.0 lbs.
Dimensions (D x W x H): 17.0 x 23.0 x 10.8 in.
The Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer and Cargo Net is similar to our #1 pick but is better for bulkier items that need extra securing. The flexible cargo net molds to the shape of larger items that might stick out from the top of the trunk organizer, keeping everything in one place while driving. The multi-compartments included along both the exterior and interior of the product make this a multipurpose caddy, able to hold items large and small.
You can see how the Drive Auto performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score
|Storage Capacity
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Durability
|4.5
|Overall Rating
|4.3
Drive Auto: Our Experience
While similar to the #1 pick, our favorite feature of this cargo organizer was the cargo net, setting it apart from other trunk organizers in this review. The simplicity of loading and unloading this cargo organizer added to our enjoyment testing this caddy.
Storage Capacity: This trunk organizer offered great storage capacity, holding all the items we wanted. While smaller in storage space compared to the Fortem, this organizer is still capable of holding larger or bulkier items.
Ease of Use: We found this organizer to be fairly simple to load and unload from our testing vehicle. The cargo net is a little tricky to get secured on each side, especially with larger items that stick out the top of the carrier, but it aided the overall ease of use when it came to transporting the organizer in and out of the car.
Ease of Installation: Similar to our #1 and #2 picks, the straps proved tricky to reach and secure to the car from the outside of our testing vehicle’s trunk. We recommend that if you have a larger trunk, it’s probably best to secure the trunk organizer when leaning over the back seats of your car or sitting inside your trunk.
Durability: We were happy with the overall durability of this trunk organizer, combined with its ability to carry heavy loads while keeping its shape. The base plates keep the organizer sturdy while being transported, and the exterior material seems to be high-quality and well-constructed.
Drive Auto: What Customers Are Saying
Reviewers note the value and durability of this product, claiming the price is fairly low for how useful the trunk organizer and cargo net are. Customers share that the cargo net gives extra peace of mind because it secures well over the top of the trunk organizer, preventing groceries and car accessories from falling out, which could otherwise spill or roll around in the trunk.
#5 Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer: Compact Design
Cost: Around $20
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (approx. 50 ratings)
Number of compartments: 8
Material: Nylon
Weight: 0.8 lbs.
Dimensions (D x W x H): 11.8 x 8.9 x 1.6 in.
The Lusso Gear Hanging Trunk Organizer is a different design than other organizers in this review, hanging along the back seats of your vehicle with secure straps to wrap around the headrests of your car. This organizer is ideal for securing smaller items and car accessories rather than groceries and cargo.
You can see how the Lusso Gear performed in each category below:
|Review Category
|Score
|Storage Capacity
|3.5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Durability
|3
|Overall Rating
|3.6
Lusso Gear: Our Experience
The Lusso Gear has a different construction than the other organizers in this review. Compared to the cargo box style of our other top picks, this organizer attaches to the headrests, operating similarly to a back seat organizer. Our testing team prefers the cargo box style, but this is a good organizer if you want to keep track of smaller items in your car.
Storage Capacity: Of all the trunk organizers in this review, the Lusso Gear held the fewest items. This seems by design, however, as this organizer is intended to hold smaller items and cleaning supplies and not to carry large cargo.
Ease of Use: This organizer was fairly easy to use. While it’s difficult to compare this product to the other organizers we tested, we found that the items were easy to load into different pockets, and they seemed to hold securely inside the car storage bag.
Ease of Installation: We had to climb into our testing vehicle’s back seats to properly install this organizer. The buckle straps attach to your car’s headrests, making it simple enough for our team to install the product. Simply adjust the straps to properly fit the headrest and buckle them securely.
Durability: We didn’t find this product to exceed our expectations in terms of durability. We found that the organizer might have difficulty safely holding heavier items, reiterating our suggestion that this product is suitable for smaller items only.
Lusso Gear: What Customers Are Saying
With some mixed reviews, buyers note that this organizer gets the job done when coming to securely and organizing smaller items and cleaning supplies. Reviewers seem to agree that they wish the pockets were larger and the organizer was wider so it was able to hold more items, especially larger or bulkier car accessories, like emergency kits.
Trunk Organizer Buying Guide
Before choosing a trunk organizer that can store all your car accessories, groceries, or cargo for a road trip with family, you’ll want to consider a few different features of car organizers. Hopefully, in considering storage space, adjustability, and accessibility, you can narrow down which car storage organizer is right for you and your car.
Storage Space
Depending on what you plan to store in your trunk organizer, you may want to opt for a larger trunk organizer. The size of your trunk organizer should also depend on the size of your trunk because you’ll want an organizer that will fit in your trunk and likely leave extra room in the trunk for larger items that won’t fit in any car organizing system.
The amount of storage space and compartments included in a trunk organizer vary greatly between products, making it important to check out the number of compartments and the overall dimensions of a trunk organizer you might be interested in purchasing for your vehicle.
Adjustability
Trunk organizers that can adjust to collapse into smaller sizes might be ideal if you want extra security for smaller items or need more trunk room. Most of the trunk organizers in our review offer collapsible features, so you can adjust the trunk organizer compartments and overall size of the organizer on an as-needed basis.
Accessibility
Another important feature to consider is the accessibility of your trunk organizer. You want a trunk organizer that’s easy to maneuver, reach from outside your vehicle, and load items into. With securing straps to attach the organizer to your vehicle, you’ll want to opt for a product that’s easy to attach and detach, making access to your organizer and items inside simpler.
Best Trunk Organizer: Bottom Line
In this article, along with sharing helpful purchasing tips for those interested in purchasing a trunk organizer, we reviewed the top five trunk organizers in 2023:
- High-Quality Material: Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer
- Most Storage Capacity: Fortem Car Trunk Organizer
- Waterproof Coverage: Oasser Car Trunk Organizer
- Secure Closure: Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer and Cargo Net
- Compact Design: Lusso Gear Hanging Car Trunk Organizer
Trunk Organizer: FAQ
Below are some common frequently asked questions about trunk organizers:
*Data accurate at time of publication.