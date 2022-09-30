For many, even those who regularly drive off-road, a winch is a rarely used tool. For this reason, it can be tempting to pick the cheapest option. However, when you really need a winch, you’ll want to be sure you’re using a high-quality product that won’t fail.

When selecting a winch, several important details to consider are winch capacity, power source, and cable type.

Capacity

In general, the higher the capacity of your winch, the better. However, high-capacity winches are large and expensive. As a general rule of thumb, you should pick a winch that has a capacity of at least twice the weight of your truck.

Power Source

Most truck winches are electric, but some are hydraulic-powered. An electric truck winch is easier to install and uses your truck’s battery for power. These can be energy-intensive and will drain your truck’s battery with extended use.

A hydraulic winch uses a hydraulic system for power. These are more powerful and durable than electric winches. However, they are also often more expensive and difficult to set up. For the occasional winch, a hydraulic winch may not be necessary.

Cable Type

Winch cables are either synthetic or steel. In most situations, synthetic cable is generally the better choice. Synthetic rope is lighter and stronger than steel cable. Steel cables can also fray, and are more dangerous should they snap.

That said, steel cable is more abrasion-resistant than synthetic cable, meaning it is less likely to deteriorate from friction (should your winch rub against rocks or other objects). Synthetic cable is also more vulnerable to UV rays. Another disadvantage of synthetic cable is that it is more easily tangled if not spooled tightly.

Winch Maintenance

Whichever winch you choose, it will last longer if properly maintained. This means lubricating where necessary and ensuring all bolts and connectors are fully tightened, especially before use. Whenever you return from an adventure, be sure to fully clean your winch, clearing away any dirt or water that could cause corrosion.

Other Useful Recovery Equipment

Winches are useful recovery tools, but they aren’t the only means to rescue a stuck vehicle. Some equipment, such as snatch blocks and soft shackles, are intended to be used with a truck winch to increase its efficiency and power. Some equipment to consider includes: