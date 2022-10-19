Staying organized is not always the easiest task, especially inside your vehicle. From being on the go to taking a weekend road trip, it’s important to have everything you need in an accessible space. The best truck bed storage systems make organizing simple and ensure you are prepared for every occasion.
Our team has researched and reviewed some of the best truck bed storage so you can optimize your bed space while fitting all your needs. From weatherproof cargo boxes to swing cases, the best truck bed storage options are here to make life a little easier.
5 Best Truck Bed Storages
- Best Overall: UnderCover Swing Case Truck Bed Storage Box
- Best Cargo Bag: AlltoAuto Truck Bed Cargo Bag
- Heavy-Duty: Decked Truck Bed Storage System
- Best Weatherproofing: MaxxHaul 50130 Cargo Truck Bag
- Most Versatile: TrunkCratePro Portable Trunk Organizer
#1 Best Overall: UnderCover Swing Case Truck Bed Storage Box
The UnderCover Swing Case Truck Bed Storage Box is an ideal fit for your Ford F-150 pickup truck bed. This storage tool box swings out nearly 180° toward you for easy access from the tailgate, while being a compact fit when secured against the passenger side of your truck bed.
This truck bed tool box features an organizational tray to fit all the truck accessories you may need. With a secure moisture seal built into this storage box, your items will stay dry and protected from the elements while driving. This storage box also fits with nearly all tonneau covers including soft, hard, folding, and rolling.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Durability
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $210
- Material: Plastic
- Weight capacity: 75.0 pounds of cargo
- Closure type: Latch
- Dimensions: 34.0 by 16.0 by 34.0 inches
- Compatibility: 2015 to 2020 Ford F-150 Passenger Side
- Warranty: One-year
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 2,300 ratings
Customers who purchased the UnderCover Swing Case emphasize how easy it is to install this truck bed cargo box. On top of an easy installation, reviewers share how well the moisture seal works in preventing rain or other elements from getting inside the truck tool box, keeping all their truck accessories clean and dry. Some customers also share that there is more room in this box than expected, noting it can easily fit everything they need for a road trip.
What Is It Good For?
This storage box is ideal if you are looking for a reliable and sturdy container that is compatible with bed covers and bed liners due to the compact size and ability to be secured against the side of your truck bed.
#2 Best Cargo Bag: AlltoAuto Truck Bed Cargo Bag
The AlltoAuto Truck Bed Cargo Bag is a heavy-duty waterproof and rainproof storage solution for nearly any truck bed from Nissan to a Chevy Silverado. This cargo bag includes a cargo net for extra storage security of items that don’t need waterproofing protection.
The AlltoAuto has four adjustable bungee cords to securely fasten your cargo bag to your truck bed of any size up to 26.0 cubic feet. As an added security from weather, the waterproof zipper closures feature an extra velcro® cover for improved cargo protection.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $90
- Material: PVC
- Closure type: Waterproof zipper and velcro
- Dimensions: 51.0 by 40.0 by 22.0 in.
- Compatibility: Fits any truck bed within 26.0 cubic feet
- Warranty: 30-day money-back and 24-month limited warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 400 ratings
Amazon customers are overall pleased with their purchase of the AlltoAuto cargo bag and cargo net thanks to the compatibility and weatherproofing. Many reviewers emphasize how durable and rugged the tie-down straps are, sharing that they held up on drives for over 10 hours in poor weather conditions. Some even share how all their camping necessities fit securely in their truck bed, especially with the addition of the cargo net.
What Is It Good For?
This cargo bag is great if you are looking for a truck bed storage product that is durable and has all weatherproofing features you may need. The maximum storage capacity is great for fitting larger items and necessary truck accessories.
#3 Heavy-Duty: Decked Truck Bed Storage System
The Decked Truck Bed Storage System is a high-quality storage drawer system designed for a heavy weight capacity and maximum storage space. After installation, this storage unit keeps the wheel wells on your truck bed out of the way, providing extra surface area that can hold an ATV or other heavy weight objects.
This storage system has two pull-out drawers with dividers to keep all your gear organized and secure. It is important to note that any drop-in bed liners will need to be removed for installation to ensure the product is securely attached to your truck bed.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Durability
|4.5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $1,450
- Material: 100-percent recycled high-density polyethylene and recycled steel
- Weight capacity payload: 2,000.0 lbs.
- Weight capacity drawers: 200.0 lbs.
- Warranty: Three-year limited
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on around 75 ratings
The majority of RealTruck customers are satisfied with the Decked storage system. Many reviewers share it’s not only sleek and well-designed, but also a high-quality product designed for carrying heavy loads. While this product is higher-cost, many share that it is worth the investment for the features and durable design.
What Is It Good For?
This product is ideal if you are looking for a storage system that will optimize surface area and keep items secure and organized. With rolling drawers, this is a great storage solution to keeping all your truck accessories in one place.
#4 Best Weatherproofing: MaxxHaul 50130 Cargo Truck Bag
The MaxxHaul Cargo Truck Bag is a waterproof and UV-protected cargo bag to keep all your belongings and items safe and secure while traveling. This product is also heat-fusion sealed, so your truck accessories and cargo will stay cool all year round.
On top of weather protection features, this cargo bag is designed for easy installation. With nylon-reinforced webbing loops in all four corners of the storage bag and adjustable bungee cords included in your purchase, you can simply hook and strap in the MaxxHaul to reach your favorite overlanding destination in no time.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Durability
|4
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $80
- Material: PVC and Polyester
- Closure type: Zippers with hook and loop flaps
- Dimensions: 50.0 by 40.0 by 22.0 in.
- Compatibility: Fits any truck bed within 26.0 cubic ft.
- Warranty: 90-day limited
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 850 ratings
The majority of reviewers are satisfied with the MaxxHaul truck cargo bag. The waterproofing was consistently praised as lasting through many rainy road trips.
Some customers did have issues with sizing, claiming it was not to the exact measurements as listed online, making it unusable because it did not fit in their pickup truck bed. It is important to check your vehicle’s measurements and compare them to the dimensions listed to ensure your truck bed is compatible.
What Is It Good For?
This cargo bag is great if you are looking for a lower-cost, yet still high-quality, cargo bag. With weatherproofing and water-resistant features, this cargo bag would be great if you plan to take a road trip or camp outside where the outdoor elements are unpredictable.
#5 Most Versatile: TrunkCratePro Portable Trunk Organizer
The TrunkCratePro Portable Trunk Organizer fits any vehicle, and is great for truck beds that have a tonneau cover attached. If you own and travel with different vehicles, this trunk organizer is great for portability and functionality. With eleven total pockets, you can fit a variety of accessories and items you may need while driving.
You can easily attach this storage container to your vehicle with the eye holes implemented in the design using bungee cords or ratchet straps. This organizer is collapsible for compact storage when not in use. With dividers, a solid base, and heavy-duty handles, you can easily transport and organize any items in your truck.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Durability
|3.5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $60
- Material: Oxford Polyester and PVC
- Weight capacity: 75.0 lbs.
- Dimensions: 36.22 by 17.13 by 12.5 in.
- Compatibility: Trucks, SUVs, cars, and RVs
- Warranty: Lifetime limited
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 19,000 ratings
Amazon customers rave about the TrunkCratePro organizer thanks to its value and durability. Many share how simple this crate is to fold down and store when not being used, making it easy to transport to different vehicles as well. The majority of reviewers are pleased that it gets the job done and holds miscellaneous items that would previously roll around in the trunk.
What Is It Good For?
This storage bag is ideal if you are looking for a multi-function organizer. While it is not truck-specific, this could be an ideal purchase if you have a tonneau cover to protect your items and plan to move your storage organizer from one vehicle to another depending on the occasion.
Truck Bed Storage Buyers Guide
Before purchasing your brand-new truck bed storage container, there are a few factors you should consider, including vehicle compatibility, product value, and accessibility.
Compatibility
The year, make, and model of your vehicle can affect the compatibility of the storage system you choose to purchase. To prevent any compatibility issues, always check the product dimensions of the truck bed storage you are purchasing and match the sizing to your truck bed.
Some truck bed storage systems are designed to fit only in specific vehicles. The UnderCover Swing Case is designed specifically for 2015 to 2020 Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The TrunkCratePro can fit in just about any vehicle including those with short beds and those with a tonneau cover, making it more compatible than some other storage models on the market.
Value
The extent to which you plan to use your truck bed storage unit and what you are storing will depend on the value of the product and how much of an investment you want to put into this purchase. If you plan to use your storage system only for road trips and camping, a cargo bag, such as the AlltoAuto Truck Bed Cargo Bag or the MaxxHaul Cargo Truck Bag, may be a better value pick for you.
If you plan to use a truck bed storage daily, the Decked Truck Bed Storage System includes storage drawers and the highest weight capacity of products our team researched. This would be a great value item when looking at longevity, and added surface area makes it well worth considering.
Accessibility
When looking at truck bed storage, you want a product that is easy to organize, install, and remove if necessary. Something to consider is the fact that truck bed drawers, cargo bars, and ladder racks are accessories that may hinder your ability to fully utilize your pickup bed’s storage capacity.
Some products such as truck bed cargo bags or a trunk organizer may be ideal if you want a storage system that can easily be moved from one location to another without having to uninstall and reinstall the product from your vehicle. Whether you drive a full-size truck, a Ford Super-Duty, or your dad’s old Toyota Tacoma – we’ve listed a truck bed storage solution that will work for you.
Truck Bed Storage: Bottom Line
Truck bed storage containers make traveling, camping, or storing a mechanics tool box easier than ever. Knowing where all your items are stored and keeping them in one place provides peace of mind that you have everything you may need while driving. Truck bed storages also optimize your vehicle’s space and surface area, allowing functionality while on the road.
Best Truck Bed Storage: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select the five best truck bed storages in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.