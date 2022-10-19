Before purchasing your brand-new truck bed storage container, there are a few factors you should consider, including vehicle compatibility, product value, and accessibility.

Compatibility

The year, make, and model of your vehicle can affect the compatibility of the storage system you choose to purchase. To prevent any compatibility issues, always check the product dimensions of the truck bed storage you are purchasing and match the sizing to your truck bed.

Some truck bed storage systems are designed to fit only in specific vehicles. The UnderCover Swing Case is designed specifically for 2015 to 2020 Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The TrunkCratePro can fit in just about any vehicle including those with short beds and those with a tonneau cover, making it more compatible than some other storage models on the market.

Value

The extent to which you plan to use your truck bed storage unit and what you are storing will depend on the value of the product and how much of an investment you want to put into this purchase. If you plan to use your storage system only for road trips and camping, a cargo bag, such as the AlltoAuto Truck Bed Cargo Bag or the MaxxHaul Cargo Truck Bag, may be a better value pick for you.

If you plan to use a truck bed storage daily, the Decked Truck Bed Storage System includes storage drawers and the highest weight capacity of products our team researched. This would be a great value item when looking at longevity, and added surface area makes it well worth considering.

Accessibility

When looking at truck bed storage, you want a product that is easy to organize, install, and remove if necessary. Something to consider is the fact that truck bed drawers, cargo bars, and ladder racks are accessories that may hinder your ability to fully utilize your pickup bed’s storage capacity.

Some products such as truck bed cargo bags or a trunk organizer may be ideal if you want a storage system that can easily be moved from one location to another without having to uninstall and reinstall the product from your vehicle. Whether you drive a full-size truck, a Ford Super-Duty, or your dad’s old Toyota Tacoma – we’ve listed a truck bed storage solution that will work for you.