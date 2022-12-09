A trickle charger is an incredibly useful piece of equipment to have around. When you don’t regularly drive your vehicle, your vehicle’s battery will slowly drain. Inclement weather and extreme temperatures will only hasten the process of your car’s battery draining. A trickle charger negates this depletion by slowly charging it back up to full. Some trickle chargers can get your car’s engine to start after being completely dead.
Our team of experts spent many hours researching and analyzing the qualities of different trickle chargers. Following a thorough review process, our team decided upon the following list of best trickle chargers.
5 Best Trickle Chargers
- Best Overall: Battery Tender Junior 12V Charger and Maintainer
- Best Value: NOCO Genius1 1-Amp Automatic Smart Charger
- Best Premium Option: Schumacher Battery Charger
- Best Design: Black+Decker BC15BD Battery Charger/Maintainer
- Also Consider: DeWalt DXAEC2 Automotive Battery Charger
#1 Best Overall: Battery Tender Junior 12V Charger and Maintainer
The Battery Tender Junior 12V Charger and Maintainer is compatible with a range of batteries, including 12.0 volt (V) lead-acid, flooded, absorbed glass mat (AGM), and gel cell batteries. It can both charge and maintain lawnmowers, scooters, dirtbikes, motorcycles, and ATVs. However, the Battery Tender Junior only maintains the battery of personal watercraft (PWCs) and cars.
Simple and safe to use, the Battery Tender Junior features spark-proof circuitry and automatic reversed hook-up detection. The box includes this specific model plus a 12.0-foot output cord, fused-ring terminal harnesses, alligator clamps, and a 5-year warranty.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Voltage: 12.0 volts (V)
- Amperage: 0.75 amps (A)
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 39,500 ratings
With tens of thousands of customer reviews, the fact that the Battery Tender Junior 12V Charger and Maintainer boasts 85 percent 5-star ratings is worth noting. Many reviewers easily revived their dead batteries to full charge with this smart battery charger. Some customers refer to using it solely as a battery maintainer and several note how well it works.
#2 Best Value: NOCO Genius1 1-Amp Automatic Smart Charger
Improving upon the NOCO G750, the NOCO Genius1 1-Amp Automatic Smart Charger is 35 percent smaller and offers 35 percent more power. This clever device acts as a car battery trickle charger, a battery maintainer, and a battery desulfator. An integrated digital thermal sensor alters the charge to eliminate overcharging and under-charging by detecting ambient temperatures.
This 1 amp battery charger NOCO Genius is compatible with all types of vehicles, from powersport vehicles such as snowmobiles to low-speed vehicles (LSVs) such as golf carts. It’s also compatible with a range of battery types, including 6.0V and 12.0V batteries, lead-acid, marine, RV, deep-cycle, flooded cell, lithium-ion (lifepo4), and more. This automatic battery charger can charge a vehicle’s battery as low as 1.0V. Auto-detection and auto-repair find and restore battery damage before it becomes a problem.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $40
- Voltage: 12.0V
- Amperage: 1.0A
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 37,800 ratings
The NOCO Genius1 1-Amp Automatic Smart Charger is a small trickle charger that customers highly recommend. Many reviewers reference using it to charge a completely dead battery, and doing so successfully. One reviewer says it’s perfect for motorcycles, as they don’t have large batteries compared to cars or SUVs.
#3 Best Premium Option: Schumacher Battery Charger
The Schumacher Battery Charger utilizes an advanced charging algorithm to extend your battery’s lifespan and keep it in top condition. This fully automatic trickle charger features a built-in battery and alternator tester that allows users to determine a battery’s charge level and diagnose your vehicle’s electrical problems. Its compatibility with standard, AGM, deep-cycle, and gel batteries should be noted.
Multiple modes make your life easier, including a 30.0A quick boost and 100.0A jump start powerful enough to restart trucks and vehicles with large batteries. The Schumacher is incredibly safe and reliable. Reverse hook-up protection ensures this trickle charger won’t operate if clamps are reversed. Additionally, it is fully compliant with the Department of Energy (DOE) guidelines.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $80
- Voltage: 120.0V
- Amperage: 30.0A
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 9,000 ratings
Reviewers love the Schumacher Battery Charger. Customers say this trickle charger is easy to use, incredibly heavy-duty, and reliable. Reviewers note that they had no issues fully charging a completely dead battery on a range of different vehicles. One reviewer shares that they are an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certified mechanic and says that the Schumacher is “definitely 5 stars.”
#4 Best Design: Black+Decker BC15BD Battery Charger/Maintainer
Offering fully automatic three-stage charging, the Black+Decker BC15BD Battery Charger/Maintainer switches from fast charge, to top-off, to trickle charge. This trickle charger offers AC low-voltage compensation to ensure optimal performance, even when using extension cords. It should be noted that the Black+Decker is compatible with AGM, gel, and standard marine or automotive 12.0-volt batteries.
A patented alternator check indicates whether or not your vehicle’s alternator is maintaining battery level. A sizable LCD screen displays your vehicle’s charging status and battery status, amongst other relevant information. Reverse polarity protection keeps you safe, while the battery reconditioning feature extends battery life. Additionally, the BC15BD is Electronic Testing Laboratory (ETL) certified.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $80
- Voltage: 12.0V
- Amperage: 25.0A
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 5,500 ratings
The Black+Decker BC15BD Battery Charger/Maintainer is praised by customers for working well and for its wealth of features. One reviewer claims they’ve used this trickle charger for the past five years and it has never let them down. Those with negative feedback complain about difficulties activating this trickle charger’s warranty.
#5 Also Consider: DeWalt DXAEC2 Automotive Battery Charger
The DeWalt DXAEC2 Automotive Battery Charger acts as a three-in-one unit, functioning as a car battery charger, a maintainer, and a trickle charger. Those who use this 2.0-amp trickle charger will be able to do so with full peace of mind, as integrated circuit protection protects against overcharging. Additionally, a hanging hook makes your life easier when trying to use it in tight spaces.
This trickle charger is fully automatic and not only lengthens your battery’s life but also provides stronger engine starts. It should be noted that this trickle charger is compatible with 6.0V and 12.0V AGM or gel batteries, for either automotive or marine purposes.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $50
- Voltage: 12.0V
- Amperage: 2.0A
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on around 25 ratings
While only a few reviews for this product exist online, reviewers share how well this trickle charger works and confirm its reliability. An individual reviewer recalls how they swapped out their problematic car battery for a new one and still experienced the same issues. They go on to say that ever since they purchased and used the DXAEC2, they haven’t had any more battery issues with their car.
Trickle Charger Buyers Guide
The biggest thing to consider when looking to purchase a new trickle charger is how exactly you plan on using it. Which trickle charger is best for you and your needs will ultimately depend on your personal car battery maintenance requirements.
Trickle Charger: Bottom Line
After taking into account a number of different factors, including price, power, features, warranties, and more, our team believes that the Battery Tender Junior 12V Charger and Maintainer is the Best Overall trickle charger on the market. However, if you’re looking for a low-cost yet still high-quality trickle charger to get started, we recommend the NOCO Genius1 1-Amp Automatic Smart Charger.
Trickle Charger: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select the five trickle chargers in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.