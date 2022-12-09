The Battery Tender Junior 12V Charger and Maintainer is compatible with a range of batteries, including 12.0 volt (V) lead-acid, flooded, absorbed glass mat (AGM), and gel cell batteries. It can both charge and maintain lawnmowers, scooters, dirtbikes, motorcycles, and ATVs. However, the Battery Tender Junior only maintains the battery of personal watercraft (PWCs) and cars.

Simple and safe to use, the Battery Tender Junior features spark-proof circuitry and automatic reversed hook-up detection. The box includes this specific model plus a 12.0-foot output cord, fused-ring terminal harnesses, alligator clamps, and a 5-year warranty.

Key Features

Cost : Around $35

Voltage : 12.0 volts (V)

Amperage : 0.75 amps (A)

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 39,500 ratings

With tens of thousands of customer reviews, the fact that the Battery Tender Junior 12V Charger and Maintainer boasts 85 percent 5-star ratings is worth noting. Many reviewers easily revived their dead batteries to full charge with this smart battery charger. Some customers refer to using it solely as a battery maintainer and several note how well it works.