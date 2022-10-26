Before purchasing a travel car seat, there are a few things you should consider so you can get the best value for your money and provide a safe and comfortable seat for your little one on long trips. From functionality to safety and ease of installation, each travel car seat has something different to offer.

Functionality

The functionality of a car seat can make or break a smooth trip. Having a stroller seat could be ideal if you plan to travel in the near future because they are easy to maneuver and can break down into a regular infant car seat for your little one to be securely fastened while on the road or in the air.

Safety

The level of safety a car seat provides should always be the top priority. You want your child to feel safe and give you peace of mind when fastening them in the car for a road trip. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Association provides excellent insight into the importance of car seat safety with the option to search for your car seat rating.

The NHTSA also provides information on how to select the best car seat for your child, how to install a car seat, and extra tips for keeping your child safe in a car seat and vehicle.

Ease Of Installation

How easy a car seat is to install can make a big difference while traveling. For infants, you want a car seat that can fit comfortably on a plane, in a rental car, and in your own vehicle during a trip to the airport. The LATCH system is designed to make installation a breeze, and is worth considering to help your trip go smoother and keep your baby from fussing on the trip with little to no movement.