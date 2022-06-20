The best truck bed tonneau cover can protect your pickup truck from bad weather and keep cargo secured. Certain types of tonneau covers can even protect the contents of your truck bed against theft. For many truck owners, a tonneau cover is a must-have accessory.
Soft top or hard-folding? Rolling or trifold? There are a number of common tonneau cover designs, each with different advantages and drawbacks. In this tonneau cover review, we’ll explain the different types of truck tonneau covers and recommend our favorite models of each type based on durability, accessibility, and customer reviews.
5 Best Tonneau Covers
- Best One-Piece: UnderCover SE One-Piece Tonneau Cover
- Best Soft Roll-Up: TruXedo TruXport Soft Roll-Up Tonneau Cover
- Best Value: Tyger Auto Tonneau Cover
- Best Hard-Folding: BAK BAKFlip G2 Hard Folding Tonneau Cover
- Best Retractable: Gator Recoil Retractable Tonneau Cover
#1 Best One Piece: UnderCover SE One-Piece Tonneau Cover
The UnderCover SE tonneau cover delivers protection with ease. Weighing in at 58.0 lbs., this cover’s lightweight design makes installation a breeze. Plus, we love its stylish low-profile design and inner LED lighting system.
Although the SE tonneau is made with scratch-resistant ABS composite material, the risk of dings, dents, and marks is always higher with one-piece covers. Buyers should be weary of potential wear and tear showing over time.
|Overall
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5
|Accessibilty
|4
|Customer Ratings
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $1,000
- UV-protected scratch-resistant ABS material body
- Profile Twist Lock
- 58.0 lbs. total weight
- Textured black finish with rear spoiler design
- Inner LED lighting system
- Three-year guarantee with a U.S.-backed customer support team
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 110 reviews
Many F-150 owners like the SE cover because of the no-hassle installation. Many also comment that the cover holds up well even after extended use. Ram, Chevy, and Toyota SE covers were also reviewed well on Amazon, with similar comments about the ease of installation and durability.
One common complaint among the few negative reviews references difficulty opening the SE’s lock feature.
#2 Best Soft Roll-Up: TruXedo TruXport Soft Roll-Up Tonneau Cover
If you’re looking for a roll-up tonneau cover that offers excellent weather protection, then look no further than the TruXedo TruXport. The leather-grade soft vinyl material makes storage easy while allowing easy full-bed access. The TruXedo also has pre-tension controls to ensure a secure fit for year-round conditions.
Installing the TruXedo is easy: The cover is secured with clamps to the bed rails, meaning no drilling or screws are necessary. This makes it perfect for first-time tonneau owners.
|Overall
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Durability
|3.5
|Accessibilty
|5
|Customer Ratings
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $325
- Sleek profile
- No-drill installation
- Pre-set tension control
- Leather-grade soft vinyl fabric
- Five-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Customer Rating: 4.8 out of 5 based on 1,900 ratings
Many reviewers express satisfaction with the TruXport’s high-quality materials and easy installation process. Although most TruXedo reviews are positive, some negative reviews note that the TruXedo tonneau cover is too short and does not fit properly in the tailgate.
#3 Best Value: Tyger Auto Tonneau Cover
The Tyger Auto T1 features a marine-grade vinyl top and heavy-duty aluminum powder coated side rails and clamps protect your truck bed from rain, snow, and hail. A snug, weathertight fit means that can handle all elements. The durability of this cover is guaranteed by a limited lifetime warranty that allows customers to return the product should it not fit their bed properly.
Key Features
- Cost: About $200
- Dual-coated marine-grade vinyl
- Weathertight sealing
- Aircraft-grade aluminum and stainless steel body
- Pull latch cable system
- Adjustable tension bar
- Velcro strap lock system
- 30-minute installation
- Limited lifetime warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Customer Rating: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 15,500 reviews
The Tyger Auto T1 for Ford F-150s is the top-selling soft top tonneau cover on Amazon, with truck owners praising its ease of use and lasting durability.
Amazon reviews of the T1 for Ram, Chevy, GMC, and Toyota covers are similar to the Ford with an average of 4.7 stars. Some negative reviewers mention their covers do not fit properly to their truck beds and allow light leakage in wet weather conditions.
#4 Best Hard Folding: BAK BAKFlip G2 Hard Folding Tonneau Cover
The BAK BAKFlip G2 is a hard tri-fold tonneau cover that offers superior protection for a truck bed. Its durable aluminum panels and automatic latching system can handle up to 300.0 lbs. of external cargo weight, making it perfect for carrying extra luggage or small vehicles.
The BAKFlip G2 also allows truck owners to fold their cover for storage without blocking the third tail light or impairing rearview capacities. And it’s backed by a three-year warranty, providing extra peace of mind.
|Overall
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Durability
|5
|Accessibilty
|4
|Customer Ratings
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $900
- Tri-fold design
- Aluminum panels with vinyl covers
- Automatic latching system
- Handles external weight up to 300.0 lbs.
- Quick-release cables
- Three-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Customer Rating: 4.6 out of 5.0 based on over 700 reviews
Amazon reviews of the BAKFlip G2 are largely positive. It is one of the most consistently-reviewed tonneau covers across different truck brands like Toyota, Ram, Chevy, and GMC.
Customers who left negative reviews complain about the rubber feet intended to protect this cover when it is folded up. These can fall off, resulting in small scratches when the BAKFlip is stored.
#5 Best Retractable: Gator Recoil Retractable Tonneau Cover
The Gator Recoil Retractable tonneau cover motor comes pre-assembled, making it easier to install. The cover’s aluminum panels retract easily into its canister, which helps with storage when not in use.
The Gator’s black coat over aluminum panels makes it suitable for weather and theft protection, and this tonneau cover has five interlocking positions, which allows users to leave part of their truckbed open for tall items that won’t fit under the cover. It should be noted that the Gator is more expensive than most manual tonneau covers.
|Overall
|4.3 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5
|Accessibilty
|4.5
|Customer Ratings
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $950
- Low-profile design
- No-drill installation
- Five interlocking lock positions
- UV- and scratch-resistant
- Made in the United States
- Two-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Customer Rating: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 80 reviews
Owners of the Gator tonneau cover like it for its easy installation and excellent protection. However, some note that it doesn’t hold up as well to harsh sun, which can melt the glue on the outer rubber sealant.
Tonneau Cover Buyers Guide
There are a number of different designs and materials for tonneau covers. Which is best can depend on your needs and particular truck, but regardless of which one you choose, tonneau covers have many benefits. Most covers are sold in different sizes for different makes and models and so can vary in price. In general, expect to pay more if you own a larger truck with a bigger truck bed.
Retractable Vs. One-Piece
- One-piece tonneau covers: Typically plastic, sometimes fiberglass, covers that open and close like a truck lid using hydraulic struts.
- Retractable tonneau covers: These come in a variety of materials and can be folded or rolled up for easy storage. Both styles share the same goal of creating a weatherproof truck bed that also protects against theft.
Soft Vs. Hard
- Soft tonneau covers: Usually made of vinyl or cloth and are supported by a lightweight metal frame. These covers are suited for general weather protection but offer very little security.
- Hard tonneau covers: Made with materials like aluminum, fiberglass, and polypropylene, and are nearly impervious to break-ins when secured with a locked tailgate.
Roll-Up Vs. Hard-Folding
Retractable tonneau covers come in two categories: roll-up and hard folding. Roll-up tonneau covers, also called soft-folding covers, are made from materials such as vinyl and are secured to the bed of a truck using velcro straps or button fasteners. They are lightweight and have a low-profile design, making them ideal for basic weather protection. Some rolling covers can also be automated, in which a motor stores the cover in a canister similar to how a motorized window shade operates.
Hard-folding tonneau covers, which are typically made with an aluminum frame, are more durable than roll-ups and offer better security. Most are quad-fold or trifold covers. Although a hard-folding cover cannot be easily stored like roll-ups and is more expensive, a folding truck bed cover is easier to open and can support cargo on top, such as ATVs, dirtbikes, and kayaks.
Durability
Chances are that any tonneau cover you buy will take a bit of a beating from the elements, so you’ll want it to last. Common treatments for the best tonneau covers are weatherproofing – to help avoid water stains and damage during storms – and scratch-resistant materials.
Something else to know is whether your tonneau cover has a semi-gloss finish or matte black finish, darker colors absorb more heat than lighter colors. If you’re going to leave your truck parked outside and in view of the sun often, make sure the tonneau cover is also treated for UV rays.
Accessibility
The best tonneau covers offer security without sacrificing the functionality of a truck bed. The perfect cover opens easily, without making it too difficult to reach into other areas of the truck bed, but is also secure enough to deter theft.
Above we examine the different kinds of tonneau covers. Retractable and folding options are the best for easy access, although they often come with a higher price tag. Other premium features include locking mechanisms only owners with a key can access the truck bed.
Tonneau Covers: Bottom Line
While they may not be practical for every truck owner, a tonneau cover is one way to add utility to your pickup truck. Besides covering up items from prying eyes, it can also make sure the bed – and tools therein – aren’t worn out by UV rays or poor weather.
The best tonneau cover for you depends on your truck, needs, and budget, but our overall top pick is the UnderCover SE One-Piece Tonneau Cover. This is a durable, easy-to-use tonneau cover offers a weathertight fit that will keep your tools dry. If you’re looking for something less expensive, you might consider the Tyger Auto tonneau cover, which features marine-grade vinyl and typically costs under $200.
Tonneau Cover: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select the five tonneau covers in this review, our team searched Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, and RealTruck for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.