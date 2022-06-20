There are a number of different designs and materials for tonneau covers. Which is best can depend on your needs and particular truck, but regardless of which one you choose, tonneau covers have many benefits. Most covers are sold in different sizes for different makes and models and so can vary in price. In general, expect to pay more if you own a larger truck with a bigger truck bed.

Retractable Vs. One-Piece

One-piece tonneau covers : Typically plastic, sometimes fiberglass, covers that open and close like a truck lid using hydraulic struts.

: Retractable tonneau covers: These come in a variety of materials and can be folded or rolled up for easy storage. Both styles share the same goal of creating a weatherproof truck bed that also protects against theft.

Soft Vs. Hard

Soft tonneau covers : Usually made of vinyl or cloth and are supported by a lightweight metal frame. These covers are suited for general weather protection but offer very little security.

: Usually Hard tonneau covers: Made with materials like aluminum, fiberglass, and polypropylene, and are nearly impervious to break-ins when secured with a locked tailgate.

Roll-Up Vs. Hard-Folding

Retractable tonneau covers come in two categories: roll-up and hard folding. Roll-up tonneau covers, also called soft-folding covers, are made from materials such as vinyl and are secured to the bed of a truck using velcro straps or button fasteners. They are lightweight and have a low-profile design, making them ideal for basic weather protection. Some rolling covers can also be automated, in which a motor stores the cover in a canister similar to how a motorized window shade operates.

Hard-folding tonneau covers, which are typically made with an aluminum frame, are more durable than roll-ups and offer better security. Most are quad-fold or trifold covers. Although a hard-folding cover cannot be easily stored like roll-ups and is more expensive, a folding truck bed cover is easier to open and can support cargo on top, such as ATVs, dirtbikes, and kayaks.

Durability

Chances are that any tonneau cover you buy will take a bit of a beating from the elements, so you’ll want it to last. Common treatments for the best tonneau covers are weatherproofing – to help avoid water stains and damage during storms – and scratch-resistant materials.

Something else to know is whether your tonneau cover has a semi-gloss finish or matte black finish, darker colors absorb more heat than lighter colors. If you’re going to leave your truck parked outside and in view of the sun often, make sure the tonneau cover is also treated for UV rays.

Accessibility

The best tonneau covers offer security without sacrificing the functionality of a truck bed. The perfect cover opens easily, without making it too difficult to reach into other areas of the truck bed, but is also secure enough to deter theft.

Above we examine the different kinds of tonneau covers. Retractable and folding options are the best for easy access, although they often come with a higher price tag. Other premium features include locking mechanisms only owners with a key can access the truck bed.