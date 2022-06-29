If you want to know if a car seat is safe, look for a label or notice saying it complies with federal car seat safety standards. To see if you’ve installed your car seat correctly (therefore, making it safe), you may want a professional to inspect it. See the NHTSA website for a locator to find the nearest car seat inspection site.

When considering any car seat, safety should be a top priority. Various experts and researchers in the automotive industry are responsible for ensuring that car seats go through rigorous testing and multiple stages of approval prior to being put on the market for the public.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The NHTSA is dedicated to making the roads safer for drivers, workers, pedestrians, and children. They offer various resources to inform parents on car seat safety including an easy way to check for potential car seat safety issues and recalls that can occur at any time.

The NHTSA also has various test dummies, ranging from an adult male to a newborn infant. Through the use of crash and car seat testing, they are able to better evaluate how safe car seats and vehicles are. This allows the NHTSA to provide reliable and honest information as well as recommendations for the best car seats that will fit your child, vehicle, and most importantly, keep your toddler safe.

One of the NHTSA’s most useful resources for parents in the market for a car seat provides information on car and booster seats. This informational page includes how to correctly install a car seat, different types of seats for children, selecting the right car seat, and provides the opportunity for certified technicians to check the safety of your car seat prior to personal use.

Federal Aviation Administration

The FAA covers all information or concerns you could have in regards to air travel. The FAA’s goal is to provide a safe, functional, and efficient way to travel by air. With the goal of safety, one has to consider traveling with infants and children. The FAA has information on flying with children. This covers information including at what age children need or do not need to fly with a car seat, as well as guidance on installing a child restraint system (CRS) if your child is under two years of age.

The FAA does recommend that children who are still required to sit in a booster seat should have a car seat as an added safety precaution in case of turbulence or unexpected runway incidents that are rare, but can occur.

National Child Passenger Safety Certification

The National Child Passenger Safety Certification Training Program (CPS certification program) is an organization of technicians who certify individuals to become child passenger safety technicians and instructors. As a group of experts, the CPS certification program is designed to educate, support, and guide parents and others interested in taking part in the program on seat belt and car seat safety.

Their website also offers an abundance of information regarding car seat safety and choosing the right car seat for your child. From giving information on buying, installing, finding the right fit, and even knowing when it is time to change to a larger seat, this company works to make car seat safety easier and understandable for all parents.