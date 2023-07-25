Struggling to figure out what size tire you need? Car tire size is typically indicated by an alphanumeric code. Being able to read and understand this code is incredibly important, especially if you’re looking at purchasing a new set of tires.

How To Read Tire Size

Regardless of what kind of vehicle you drive, finding your tire’s size is relatively easy. There are five different places you’ll be able to find your vehicle’s tire size, including:

Owner’s manual Driver’s side door jamb Inside your glove box door Within your gas tank hatch On your tire’s sidewall

Most people settle on simply reading the tire’s sidewall, but you’ll need to be able to decipher the code displayed there. For most vehicles, you’ll see the letter “P” before the code’s sequence begins. Tire size code is a series of numbers that represent width, aspect ratio, and rim diameter – in that order.

Example Tire Size Code: 275/60R20

Explanation: 275 refers to section width, 60 refers to aspect ratio, and 20 refers to rim diameter

While our tire size calculator provides a good visual representation of differing tire sizes, we further explain alphanumeric tire size codes below: