Struggling to figure out what size tire you need? Car tire size is typically indicated by an alphanumeric code. Being able to read and understand this code is incredibly important, especially if you’re looking at purchasing a new set of tires.
Tire Size Calculator
How To Read Tire Size
Regardless of what kind of vehicle you drive, finding your tire’s size is relatively easy. There are five different places you’ll be able to find your vehicle’s tire size, including:
- Owner’s manual
- Driver’s side door jamb
- Inside your glove box door
- Within your gas tank hatch
- On your tire’s sidewall
Most people settle on simply reading the tire’s sidewall, but you’ll need to be able to decipher the code displayed there. For most vehicles, you’ll see the letter “P” before the code’s sequence begins. Tire size code is a series of numbers that represent width, aspect ratio, and rim diameter – in that order.
Example Tire Size Code: 275/60R20
Explanation: 275 refers to section width, 60 refers to aspect ratio, and 20 refers to rim diameter
While our tire size calculator provides a good visual representation of differing tire sizes, we further explain alphanumeric tire size codes below:
|Dimensions
|Description
|Math
|Width
|275.0 millimeters divided by
25.4 to get width in inches
|275 ÷ 25.4 = 10.827
|Sidewall Height
|Aspect ratio divided by 100,
then multiplied by section width
|275 x (60 ÷ 100) = 165
|Diameter
|The number following R added
together with the product of
the sidewall height multiplied by 2
|20 + (6.496 x 2) = 32.992
|Circumference
|Diameter multiplied by pi
|20 x 3.14 = 62.8
|Revolutions/Mile
|63,360 divided by circumference
|63,360 ÷ 62.8 = 1,008.917
It should be noted that for this example, sidewall height is indicated in millimeters (MM) and needs to be converted to inches in order to calculate diameter (6.496 in this case).
