The Boulder Tools Heavy Duty Tire Repair Kit is a 56-piece kit with vehicle versatility in a durable and organized case for you to transport anywhere. For every repair, you will most likely need pliers. In the Boulder Tools kit are various premium pro-grade tools needed for the seven-step repair.

This product is designed to make it easy to repair punctures in any tubeless tire. The portable kit also includes easy-to-understand color instructions so anyone can fix a tire in minutes. With a lifetime warranty, if any tool in your tire repair kit becomes unusable or breaks, you can easily contact customer service for a replacement kit in no time.

Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Key Features

56-piece tire kit that comes organized and secured in the box

Compatible with cars, motorcycles, ATVs , tractors, lawn mowers , RVs, dirt bikes, trailers, SUVs, trucks, and spare tire repair kits

30 brown tire plugs, making this the best radial tire repair kit

Ergonomically designed T-handle tools

Lifetime warranty

What Customers Are Saying

With over 4,500 global ratings on Amazon, 94 percent of reviewers gave the Boulder Tools Heavy Duty Kit a 4-star rating or higher. Customers are incredibly pleased with how much this repair kit has to offer. It is simple enough to repair a punctured tire in only a few minutes when following the given instructions. Though the cost of this product is higher than others, reviewers think this product is worth the price for the number of pieces it comes with.

Some customers with negative feedback shared that the tools were loose and were incorrect sizes, making it difficult or impossible to repair their tires. A lifetime warranty is available for broken or unusable parts of the product.

What Is It Good For?

The Boulder Tools Heavy Duty Repair Kit is a great choice for an all-inclusive kit that will make tire repairs easier and quicker by having everything you need in one place.