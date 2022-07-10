The tire pressure gauges in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and price. We tried to select gauges of different styles and price points.

Later, our review team conducted in-person testing of the five gauges. We based our final recommendations on the following criteria – accuracy, longevity, and ease of use.

Accuracy

Accuracy is the most critical aspect of a tire pressure gauge. While you don’t need a gauge to be accurate to the nearest tenth of psi, a quality gauge should be accurate within 3.0 psi and ideally within 1.0 psi.

To measure accuracy, we compared the readout of the gauge we were testing to our test vehicle’s TPMS, which is accurate to within 1.0 psi.

We weighted accuracy most heavily in our review standards for our overall rating.

Longevity

Every tire pressure gauge can become less accurate over time, but a quality gauge will remain accurate for several years and beyond. Also, gauges built of durable materials will last longer in the potentially rough-and-tumble environment of your garage.

Ease Of Use

The best tire pressure gauges measure automotive tire pressure instantly, and all our recommended gauges are straightforward to use. Some of the best tire pressure gauges come with carrying cases that make them easy to store and keep organized.

Other top-notch gauges include attachments that can help with different kinds of tires. Another feature often seen in the best tire pressure gauges is a backlit or glow-in-the-dark readout, making them easier to use in low-light situations.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.