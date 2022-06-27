Inflation Speed: After testing tire inflators with gauges, some of the best portable air compressors, and standard tire inflators – we believe there’s no quicker tire inflator than the Fanttik X8 Apex. The only tire inflator that could keep pace in terms of inflation speed was Fanttik’s own X8 Portable Tire Inflator, the more reasonably priced cousin of the X8 Apex.

Ease Of Use: The fact that the Fanttik X8 Apex is a cordless tire inflator makes a world of difference. This tire inflator was incredibly easy to use throughout our testing process, as we didn’t need to connect the device to the car charger or an outlet. We simply pre-set our desired psi, connected the device to the tire valve, and watched our tires inflate to the exact psi we wanted thanks to the auto shut-off feature.

Features: The Fanttik X8 Apex has the most impressive set of features out of any of the tire inflators we tested. The fact that this device doubles as a power bank is incredible, and our team hasn’t come across any tire inflators that offer such multi-purpose features. The three modes of LED lights were easy to switch between and effective. Additionally, this tire inflator has the best-looking digital display that we encountered.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 1,500 ratings

Reviewers rave over the battery life of the Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator and how easy to use it is. Many customers highly recommend this tire inflator, citing its premium build quality. One man claims he owns a Tesla Model 3 (which doesn’t come equipped with a spare tire) and that he never leaves home without this handy device.