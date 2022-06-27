Tire pressure often changes, whether from a hole in the rubber or the relentless miles tires endure. Tires with less than optimal air pressure won’t ride smoothly and will negatively impact your vehicle’s gas mileage. Keeping the right level of pounds per square inch (psi) in your tires is essential, but what’s the best tire inflator for your car?
Our review team thoroughly researched and physically tested popular air compressors to find the tire inflators in this review, as well as the best tire inflators with gauges. We looked at how intuitive each product is to use, the convenience of its design, and its performance.
5 Best Tire Inflators
- Best Overall: Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator
- Runner-Up: Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator
- Best Value: AstroAI Air Compressor
- Best Premium Compressor: DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Tire Inflator
- Best for Bigger Tires: Viair 84P Portable Compressor
#1 Best Overall: Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator
The Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator features a built-in high-performance chip that allows it to quickly inflate tires up to 150.0 pound-force per square inch (psi). This cordless tire inflator has a rechargeable 7,800.0-mAh battery, so you won’t need to worry about low battery life, turning your car on to inflate your tires, or needing to stock up on AAA batteries.
This versatile tire inflator features a three-mode LED light which means drivers can even inflate your tires in the dark. Additionally, the Fanttik X8 Apex has the ability to act as a portable charger with a 5V/3A USB-C input port and a 5V/2A USB-A port on the side of the device. Press the mode button to cycle between psi, bar, and kPa readings. The automatic shut-off feature can reliably inflate your low tire by simply pre-setting your desired psi, allowing you to walk away and come back to fully inflated tires.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Rechargeable 7,800.0-mAh battery
- Can be used as a power bank
- Cordless
- Three modes of LED lights
What’s In The Box?
The Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator comes with a whole host of adaptors and accessories. These accessories include: a USB charging cable, an air tube, a needle valve adapter, a Schrader-Presta valve adapter, an accessory bag, and a user manual.
Our Experience
Our product testing team firmly believes that the Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator is the best tire inflator that money can buy due to its superior inflation speed and long list of features.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Inflation Speed
|5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Features
|5
Inflation Speed: After testing tire inflators with gauges, some of the best portable air compressors, and standard tire inflators – we believe there’s no quicker tire inflator than the Fanttik X8 Apex. The only tire inflator that could keep pace in terms of inflation speed was Fanttik’s own X8 Portable Tire Inflator, the more reasonably priced cousin of the X8 Apex.
Ease Of Use: The fact that the Fanttik X8 Apex is a cordless tire inflator makes a world of difference. This tire inflator was incredibly easy to use throughout our testing process, as we didn’t need to connect the device to the car charger or an outlet. We simply pre-set our desired psi, connected the device to the tire valve, and watched our tires inflate to the exact psi we wanted thanks to the auto shut-off feature.
Features: The Fanttik X8 Apex has the most impressive set of features out of any of the tire inflators we tested. The fact that this device doubles as a power bank is incredible, and our team hasn’t come across any tire inflators that offer such multi-purpose features. The three modes of LED lights were easy to switch between and effective. Additionally, this tire inflator has the best-looking digital display that we encountered.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 1,500 ratings
Reviewers rave over the battery life of the Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator and how easy to use it is. Many customers highly recommend this tire inflator, citing its premium build quality. One man claims he owns a Tesla Model 3 (which doesn’t come equipped with a spare tire) and that he never leaves home without this handy device.
#2: Runner-Up: Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator
Portable, cordless, and hassle-free – the Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator is more reasonably priced than the X8 Apex, but offers nearly as many features and is just as quick at inflating tires. Our team members actually preferred the feel of this tire inflator in hand compared to its more expensive counterpart. Incredibly lightweight, this tire inflator houses a 5,200.0-mAh battery that’s powerful enough to inflate up to 150.0 psi.
Four types of preset inflation modes are easy to cycle between and view on the tire inflator’s large LED screen. An included manual mode allows users to personalize their experience based on the inflation object and desire pressure. A USB-C input port allows you to recharge this tire inflator at your convenience and means you won’t be fighting with cables as you inflate your car’s tires.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $80
- Rechargeable 5,200.0-mAh battery
- Easy-to-use interface
- Cordless
- Five inflation modes
What’s In The Box?
The Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator includes a number of different accessories, such as a Presta valve adapter, a nozzle and ball needle adapter, an air tube, a USB cable, a storage bag, and a user’s manual.
Our Experience
We’re big fans of the Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator. Unless having the ability to charge your phone is a make-or-break factor in a tire inflator, we’d opt for this digital tire inflator over the X8 Apex.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Inflation Speed
|5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Features
|4.5
Inflation Speed: This tire inflator was incredibly quick to inflate our testing vehicle’s tires. We felt there were minimal differences in inflation speed between this and our Best Overall tire inflator, hence the X8 Portable Tire Inflator being awarded the Runner-Up spot in this review.
Ease Of Use: With a distinct lack of cords and cables, we loved how simple to use this tire inflator was. Most other tire inflators need to be plugged into a power source to inflate your tires, but not the Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator. Features such as auto-detect and auto-shutoff also made the tire inflation process easier. We also appreciate this tire inflator’s easy-to-read digital pressure gauge.
Features: While this tire inflator can’t claim that it can double as a power bank, it does boast more features than any of the lower-ranked tire inflators in this review. The ability to switch between inflation modes spanning from car tires to basketballs was a welcomed feature of this inflator.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 475 ratings
The Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator has received rave reviews from customers online. Many note being pleasantly surprised with this tire inflator, as its gauge is highly accurate. Several also say this portable tire inflator is a huge step up from a gas station air compressor. One man says this tire inflator is “One of those things you don’t think you need until you get it.”
#3 Best Value: AstroAI Air Compressor
The AstroAI Air Compressor tire inflator is our pick for Best Value tire inflator on the market in 2022 for a few reasons. The vast majority of its reviews are positive, it comes in a compact package, and the features are comparable to similar products that are twice the price. If you’re looking for a DC portable air compressor with a small footprint, the AstroAl is probably your best choice. The LCD screen makes it usable in low-light situations, and the auto-shutoff feature is a plus.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- 0 to 35.0 psi in under five minutes
- Digital LED display
- Automatic shutoff
- LED flashlight
What’s In The Box?
Included in the box with the AstroAI Air Compressor are three nozzles and an extra fuse. The included Schrader valve will work on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles – but this tire pump isn’t suitable for high-pressure or high-volume applications.
Our Experience
Using the AstroAI Air Compressor proved to be easy and straightforward. We especially like this portable air compressor pump’s long power cord.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Inflation Speed
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Features
|4.5
Inflation Speed: Although this portable tire inflator isn’t the fastest one we tested, we named it the Best Value tire inflator on the market due to its low price point and intuitive design. While you’ll be able to find tire inflators that are quicker to inflate car tires, the AstroAI certainly offers bang for your buck.
Ease Of Use: Overall, the AstroAI Air Compressor is very easy to use. The air hose connector snapped onto our tires, and setting the desired pressure proved to be simple. While most tire inflators usually require a little bit of fiddling to work properly, this didn’t.
Features: We really like that the backlit LED display is readable in various lighting conditions, and the automatic shutoff feature works well. The AstroAI lost points in the features section for not including a carrying case as well as its relatively short hose length.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on around 52,000 ratings
Happy customers praise the 12.0-volt tire inflator for its portability and power. Some less positive reviews mention the product’s longevity issues and say the tire gauge gives inaccurate readings. Overall, 88 percent of reviews give it four stars or above.
#4 Best Premium Compressor: DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Tire Inflator
The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Tire Inflator is a solid choice if you’re looking for brand name and performance. This yellow beast has enough attachments to handle most vehicle tires and other inflatables, and the preset gauge is simple to use. This product is wonderful if you don’t mind spending extra money on one of the best portable air compressor tire inflators on the market.
With a premium, high-quality build and multiple power options, this unit is ideal for a roadside service technician or someone looking to make a solid investment in their automotive care equipment. This tire inflator air compressor easily surpasses standard dual-power source tire inflators.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $135
- Can run off AC/DC power or lithium-ion battery
- Optional 20.0-volt lithium-ion battery
- Automatic shutoff
- Inflation and deflation modes
What’s In The Box?
Besides the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Tire Inflator itself, customers can expect to receive a 12V DC power cord, a Presta valve adapter, an inflator needle, and a high-pressure tapered nozzle.
Our Experience
Speed and ease of use are where the DeWalt excels. Setting up the valve stem is easy, although we wish the air hose was longer. However, this is arguably one of the best tire inflators to use if you happen to have a flat tire.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Inflation Speed
|5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Features
|4.5
Inflation Speed: This tire inflator offers incredibly quick inflation speed. If time is of the essence and you need air in your tires as quickly as possible, look no further than the DeWalt tire inflator. Out of all of the tire inflators we tested, the DeWalt had by far the quickest inflation speed. However, we found setting the device up for deflation to be a bit clunky.
Ease Of Use: While this tire inflator is by no means difficult to use, we subtracted points because the DeWalt is by far the bulkiest car air pump we tested. We also felt that a carrying case and/or rechargeable battery should be included for a price tag over $100.
Features: This tire inflator isn’t the most feature-laden, but it includes all of the features you would expect from a premium tire inflator. The built-in LED light is bright and works well, while an inflation and deflation mode is a rather unique feature to have in an air compressor.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 6,900 ratings
Some negative reviews say the product is too expensive and doesn’t perform well when paired with an AC adapter. Positive reviews often mention the unit’s quality and portability, making it a solid addition to the 20V Max family of DeWalt products. Still, 97 percent of Amazon reviews say it deserves four or more stars.
#5 Best For Bigger Tires: Viair 84P Portable Compressor
The Viair 84P Portable Compressor delivers power in a stripped-down unit. It uses an analog pressure gauge instead of an LCD like the other tire inflators. While eyeballing psi can be more complex, the Viair 84P can handle larger tires designed for heavy-duty vehicles, truck tires, or specialty tires meant for off-roading.
The Viair 84P would make a terrific gift for a DIY-minded driver who owns a car with larger tires. The max psi and performance specs might be a little too sophisticated for most drivers, but this is an excellent choice if you want tires inflated fast and don’t care about an electronic display.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- Capable of inflating tires up to 31.0 inches
- Press-on chuck attachment
- Comes with three inflation tips
- Duty cycle of 20 minutes
What’s In The Box?
Not much outside the Viair 84P Portable Compressor is included in the box. Those that order this tire inflator will also receive a power plug, a carry bag, and three different inflation tips.
Our Experience
Our review team found the Viair 84P to be a powerful and well-made air compressor. We like the long-duty cycle compared to other products, and the carrying case is the highest quality we’ve seen.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Inflation Speed
|5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Features
|3.5
Inflation Speed: Our team was incredibly impressed by the inflation speed of this tire inflator. The Viair inflated our testing vehicle’s tires as quickly as even the highest-powered and most expensive tire inflators on the market in 2022.
Ease Of Use: Although the Viair is easy to use, reading an analog pressure gauge can be tricky and it is harder to determine an accurate reading than with digital gauges. We also missed the automatic shutoff feature found on competitor products.
Features: Simply put, this tire inflator isn’t the right option for you if you highly value other characteristics outside of inflation speed. Due to the lack of design features in the Viair 84P, we dropped this tire inflator’s overall score to 4.4 stars.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 500 ratings
Some reviews take aim at the tire inflator’s long-term reliability and mention plastic parts of the air compressor breaking. Positive reviews often highlight the inflator’s power and inflation speed. In total, 91 percent of reviews give it four or more stars.
Tire Inflator Buyers Guide
A tire inflator can be a valuable tool for drivers, as it allows you to put air in your tires virtually anywhere. You could pay for air at gas stations, but having a tire inflator of your own saves a lot of hassle.
Get A Tire Pressure Gauge
Aside from inflating tires, the essential feature of a tire inflator is that it reads tire pressure, ensuring you’re not over-inflating the tires once you release airflow.
The best portable tire inflators with gauges are illuminated so you can see the display in various lighting conditions. An automatic shutoff feature guarantees you don’t exceed maximum pressure.
Corded Vs. Battery Power
Even the best tire inflators need a power source. A 12.0-volt adapter means a portable tire inflator can plug into your car’s cigarette lighter. Some car air pumps can use rechargeable batteries away from the vehicle, but the extra battery and a charger usually come at a premium or are sold separately.
Our review team also found several portable tire inflators you can attach directly to the car battery, but we thought this made the device too complex for most drivers.
Power And psi
Instructions for most portable tire inflators say how long you can use them before they overheat, and they generally recommend a cooldown period after a tire is filled to the desired pressure. Use air pumps with longer cycles and more power for vehicles with larger tires, but also check the vehicle’s owner manual to find the recommended tire pressure for your car. Additionally, we recommend checking out these helpful calculators for figuring out all measurements related to tire pressure in your car.
Best Tire Inflators: Bottom Line
Our favorite overall air compressor based on cost, reliability, and function is the Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator. This tool is well-reviewed by users, inflates quickly, and is very easy to use. Those looking for a portable air compressor that’s less feature-laden might consider the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Tire inflator.
Other Tire Inflators We Recommend
Need more tire inflator options to browse? While we haven’t gotten a chance to test all of the following tire inflators, we have got our hands on a number of them. Those we haven’t tested are highly praised by Amazon reviewers and are certainly worthy of consideration.
Avid Power Tire Inflator
This tire inflator separates itself from the competition due to its compatibility with various power sources. It was the only multiple-power-source tire inflator we tested that includes a rechargeable battery. The air pressure gauge also reads tire pressure in four units of measurement and has an auto-shutoff feature.
VacLife Tire Inflator
This handheld tire inflator is inexpensive, fast operating, and available in three colors. It is useful not only for car tires, but bike tires as well, thanks to the three included multipurpose nozzles. The VacLife inflator is corded, so can’t be used away from an outlet. It also isn’t suitable for inflating tires on large vehicles.
FORTEM Tire Inflator
This low-cost tire inflator has more than 23,000 Amazon ratings with an average overall score of 4.5 stars. Users praise this inflator for its utility and sleek appearance. It comes with a utility case as well as several attachments for inflating sport equipment and bike tires as well as car tires.
How We Tested
The tire inflators in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors such as eligibility for Prime shipping, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our team ordered the tire inflators that best met these standards for testing. A team member tested each product on a car, noting each portable tire inflator’s inflation speed, ease of use, and features. We monitored the responsiveness of the buttons in adjusting tire pressure, the accuracy of each product’s pressure gauges, and the consistency of the automatic shutoff feature. Each tire inflator was given a rating out of 5 stars based on these criteria.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Tire Inflator: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.