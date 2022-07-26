If you live in an area that experiences severe winter weather, then you know that winter tires or snow tires will only get you so far. While winter tires or snow tires will undoubtedly serve you better than using all-season tires in snow, winter-specific tires need to be paired with tire chains to be most effective.

The best tire chains are easy to install and have protective features to shield your car from damage. However, non-traditional tire chains have developed over the years and are a viable option. Following extensive research, we believe the traction devices below are the highest-quality and most effective on the market.