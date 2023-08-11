Tinting your windshield has proven to be a useful addition with many benefits. Tint is a thin film that is installed on your front windshield, rear window, or side windows without affecting visibility. Tints vary in price, with some reaching upward of $100, but for auto enthusiasts, it can be a fun DIY project.

Tinted windshields offer many benefits including:

Sun Exposure

With a tinted windshield and windows, those hot summer days can make getting in your parked car less overwhelming from the extreme heat. Windshield tint can prevent up to 50 percent of solar heat from entering your car keeping your interior cooler in hot weather. Car window tint can also improve fuel efficiency by reducing the need for air conditioning.

Ultraviolet (UV) Rays

Tint film can block an impressive 99 percent of UV light that enters your vehicle. UV rays are linked to various poor health effects, including rapid skin aging, cataracts, and skin cancer. Harmful UV rays also damage and deteriorate your car’s interior over time with extended exposure, especially plastic and leather interiors. With tinting, you can reduce your own sun exposure, and keep your car’s upholstery in better condition.

Visibility

Car windshield tints can help prevent glare caused by sunlight. Some tints can lower sun glare by up to 30 percent. If you don’t want a colored tint but still want to prevent glare, there are many tints on the market that are clear in color but still do the job of blocking UV rays and preventing sun glare.

Durability

While generally a larger investment, there are a few windshield tints that can make your windshield nearly shatterproof. In the event of a collision, a shatterproof window tint can help keep you and your passengers safe from flying glass.