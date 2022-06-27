The ThisWorx car vacuum is highly maneuverable and incredibly easy to maintain. This car vacuum is also easy to use and easy to store, making it ideal for picking up small messes in your car as they occur.

Because the ThisWorx plugs into your car’s 12V outlet, there’s no need to charge a battery, and you don’t need access to an outlet or an extension cord to use this vacuum. You can store it in your trunk or glove box and forget about it until you need it.

Maneuverability: 4 out of 5

This vacuum is small and lightweight. Because it plugs into your car directly, there’s no need to maneuver it around the outside of your car as you would with a larger shop vac-style car vacuum.

The only feature that hinders the mobility of this vacuum is its power cord. While the cord is long enough to reach most back seats, it may be challenging to reach every part of your vehicle if you have a minivan or third-row seating. You also may not be able to reach the trunk of your vehicle if it’s not accessible from inside the car – unless you happen to have a cigarette lighter in your trunk.

Ease of Maintenance: 4.5 out of 5

The small size of the ThisWorx 12V makes it easy to store, and the included carrying case can help keep all the accessories in one place. The carrying bag doesn’t fit the vacuum and every accessory easily. However, you may opt to make more space by not using the extended hose attachment since it’s not very useful, anyway.

Cleaning the ThisWorx 12V is simple – the front of the vacuum pops off so you can empty it into the trash. The filter is easily accessible and dustable with the included brush.