Pros Sets up quickly Easy to store Lightweight and durable Cons Not fully sealed at the bottom corners

The Gazelle T4 is a lightweight, four-person tent that can be erected easily and in a matter of seconds. The T4 is an ideal tent for car camping because of its setup speed and small size when totally collapsed.

The reason this tent is so easy to erect is that the framing rods of the T4 are integrated into the tent fabric. It quickly pops out into a box, and the only set-up work the camper needs to do is to stake down the corners. This means you’ll have an ultralight 4-person tent with plenty of living space ready to go in seconds.

Key Features

Cost : Around $330

Size : Four-person

Shell material : Polyester (210 deniers )

Weight : 30.0 pounds

Our Experience

What most impressed us about the Gazelle T4 is its setup speed. It only takes a moment to erect, and the setup process couldn’t be easier. Simply lift at the middle and then pull out each side. Finish by attaching the rainfly and staking down the corners.

Speedy setup isn’t the only thing the T4 has going for it – it’s also made with high-quality materials. The Gazelle uses YKK zippers, which are robust and dependable. Among the zippers on the tents we tested, these were the strongest and smoothest to pull. The T4 also comes with a quality carry bag, which easily fits the entire tent and has a padded shoulder strap. Other brands may treat their tent bags as an afterthought, but not the Gazelle T4.

Inside, the tent is roomy and would provide a comfy base camp for up to four people. The flooring is made of a thick nylon and can be removed.