Pros Simple, easy-to-follow directions All-inclusive kit, no separate purchases necessary Easily tackles sun-damaged headlights UV blocker compound included Lifetime warranty Cons Only enough materials for one car Longevity issues mentioned by customers

The Sylvania Headlight Restoration Kit bills itself as the one solution for cloudy headlights, and many customer reviews corroborate its effectiveness. The manufacturer is so confident in its product that each kit comes with a lifetime guarantee that if it’s applied correctly, your headlights will stay crystal clear for good. For about $20, this kit offers a lot of value for your buck.

What’s In The Box?

Sylvania supplies customers with almost everything they need to start restoring headlights by hand. Here’s an overview of what comes in the box:

Surface activator

Clarifying compound

UV block clear coat

Several grades of sandpaper (400, 1,000, and 2,000 grit)

Applicator and polish towels

One vinyl glove

Along with the materials in the box, you’ll need a couple additional items before you can start clearing your headlights up. One is soapy water. Another is microfiber cloths. Together, they will clean the areas you plan on sanding. It’s also a good idea to block off the area around the headlights with masking tape to avoid damaging other parts of the vehicle.