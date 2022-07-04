The Seal Skin Supreme SUV Cover is extremely breathable. This cover utilizes a specialized material that promotes air circulation while simultaneously preventing mold, mildew, and damage to your vehicle. This SUV cover is both hail- and UV-resistant.

The Seal Skin Supreme cover comes with a 10-year warranty that covers rips and tears as well as waterproof and breathability issues. This means you won’t have to worry about buying another SUV cover because this one didn’t last. Ultrasonically welded seams and a built-in elastic hem allow for a snug fit over your SUV.

Key Features

Cost : Around $175

Multiple sizes available

Semi-custom fit

Multiple layers

Waterproof

Breathable material

Elastic hem

10-year warranty

Our Experience

We had the opportunity to test the Seal Skin Supreme cover in person to gauge material quality, fit, and ease of use for ourselves. We found that the cover perfectly fit our test vehicle and was easy to install. The most difficult part of the installation is getting on the ground to attach the strap underneath. This strap ensures that the cover will stay on even during high winds.

As expected, the cover material is strong, but we were also impressed with the stitching quality and the taped seams. These features make this SUV cover effectively waterproof.

What Customers Are Saying

The Seal Skin Supreme SUV Cover has a myriad of customer reviews online. Over 93 percent of online reviewers recommend this SUV cover to others. A huge number of customers reference the quick and easy shipping of their SUV covers. One reviewer with negative feedback claims he didn’t receive a lock or cable with his cover.