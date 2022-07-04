Many SUV owners want to properly care for their vehicle by maintaining its paint and protecting it against harsh weather conditions like rain and sun. A smart option for added protection is a full exterior cover, but out of all the products on the market, which are the best SUV covers?
In this article, we’ll go over our top five picks for SUV car covers based on durability, indoor/outdoor function, affordability, and design features. We’ve done the homework for you so it’s easy to find the best SUV cover for your needs.
5 Best SUV Covers
- Best Overall: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield SUV Cover
- Best Weather Protection: Seal Skin Supreme™ SUV Cover
- Six Layers of Protection: Kayme 6-Layer SUV Cover
- Best Value: AmazonBasics Silver Weatherproof Car Cover
- Best Heavy-Duty: OxGord Executive Auto Cover
#1 Best Overall: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield SUV Cover
Backed by a lifetime warranty, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield SUV Cover is a smart choice for outdoor and indoor protection. The cover includes a reflective outer layer, a polyurethane coating for waterproofing, and an inner fleece liner to protect your car’s paint job from scratching. We also liked its double-stitched seams that ensure waterproofing.
This cover features an elastic hem and built-in grommets for wind protection. Rather than adjusting buckles, a rope, bungee cord, or locking system can be fed through the grommets to secure the cover against theft and wind. The CarCovers.com product comes in a semi-custom fit, meaning it can be adjusted as needed.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $215
- Semi-custom sizing for multiple models
- Multi-layered
- Reflective polyester external layer with waterproof coating
- Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and wind-resistant
- Mold- and mildew-resistant synthetic materials
- Built-in grommets
- Fleece interior
- Elastic hem
- Double-stitched seams
- Front and rear labeling for easy installation
- Antenna patch kit included
- Storage bag included
- Cable and lock set included
- Lifetime limited warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Trustpilot Review Score: 4.3 out of 5
Since CarCovers.com pools its car, truck, and SUV cover reviews, it’s hard to find a specific rating for its SUV cover. However, the few customer reviews we did find pertaining to this cover were positive. Buyers noted the cover’s ease of use and snug fit.
We also looked to trusted review sites to get a better idea of CarCovers.com customer satisfaction ratings, including Trustpilot. On Trustpilot, the company boasts a 4.3-star rating and has received many positive customer reviews. However, some buyers did mention issues when communicating with the company about their lifetime warranty.
#2 Best Weather Protection: Seal Skin Supreme SUV Cover
The Seal Skin Supreme SUV Cover is extremely breathable. This cover utilizes a specialized material that promotes air circulation while simultaneously preventing mold, mildew, and damage to your vehicle. This SUV cover is both hail- and UV-resistant.
The Seal Skin Supreme cover comes with a 10-year warranty that covers rips and tears as well as waterproof and breathability issues. This means you won’t have to worry about buying another SUV cover because this one didn’t last. Ultrasonically welded seams and a built-in elastic hem allow for a snug fit over your SUV.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $175
- Multiple sizes available
- Semi-custom fit
- Multiple layers
- Waterproof
- Breathable material
- Elastic hem
- 10-year warranty
Our Experience
We had the opportunity to test the Seal Skin Supreme cover in person to gauge material quality, fit, and ease of use for ourselves. We found that the cover perfectly fit our test vehicle and was easy to install. The most difficult part of the installation is getting on the ground to attach the strap underneath. This strap ensures that the cover will stay on even during high winds.
As expected, the cover material is strong, but we were also impressed with the stitching quality and the taped seams. These features make this SUV cover effectively waterproof.
What Customers Are Saying
The Seal Skin Supreme SUV Cover has a myriad of customer reviews online. Over 93 percent of online reviewers recommend this SUV cover to others. A huge number of customers reference the quick and easy shipping of their SUV covers. One reviewer with negative feedback claims he didn’t receive a lock or cable with his cover.
#3 Six Layers Of Protection: Kayme 6-Layer SUV Cover
This Kayme SUV cover guards against most inclement weather conditions. Its base layers are made with polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA), which make the material waterproof. An external aluminum layer protects your SUV against the sun’s UV rays. The cover also comes equipped with front and rear straps for added security on windy days, as well as reflective strips for increased low-light visibility.
In terms of sizing, Kayme offers covers up to 200.0 inches in length, which is suitable for most SUVs. For example, the Kayme A5 Fit would comfortably cover the popular Honda CR-V. Kayme’s covers are also relatively lightweight, though weight varies slightly with each size.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- Three sizes available
- Six layers of material
- Driver’s side zipper
- Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and windproof
- Front/rear buckles and straps for added security
- Soft cotton interior
- Elastic hem
- Reflective strips
- Storage bag included
- Weight ranges from 6.0 to 7.4 pounds, depending on the size
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on 16,000 ratings
Looking specifically at verified customer purchases, many buyers liked the cover’s smart design features and easy-on, easy-off installation.
However, there were mixed reviews on its durability in the long run and its fit for certain models. We also noted that the cover’s description does not mention double-stitched or reinforced seams, which can affect the product’s overall water resistance.
#4 Best Value: AmazonBasics Silver Weatherproof Car Cover
The AmazonBasics Silver Weatherproof Car Cover is an inexpensive outdoor option for SUVs. The cover offers protection against rain, sun, debris, and cosmetic damage with its aluminum, PE, PEVA, and cotton layers. It also features an elastic hem for a secure fit and front, rear, and middle straps to combat wind.
The AmazonBasics cover comes in five sizes, fitting vehicles from 184.0 inches in length to 218.0 inches in length. This cover is also the most budget-friendly on our list. Most sizes cost between $30 and $35, which is considerably cheaper than many of the best SUV covers.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $35
- Five sizes available
- Multi-layered
- Driver’s side zipper
- Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and windproof
- Front/rear/middle buckles and straps for added security
- Soft cotton interior
- Elastic hem
- Six reflective stripes
- Storage bag included
- One-year limited warranty
- Weight ranges from 6.0 to 7.0 pounds, depending on the size
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on 4,300 ratings
Many customer reviews noted the cover’s high material quality and weather resistance despite its low price.
Customer feedback also mentioned sizing issues with the mirror pockets, however. While the SUV cover fit overall, the mirror pockets did not align with some vehicles’ mirrors. There were also mixed reviews on the cover’s water resistance.
#5 Best Heavy-Duty: OxGord Executive Auto Cover
Up next on our list of best SUV covers, the OxGord Executive Auto Cover provides seven layers of outdoor protection. It guards vehicles against rain, wind, sunlight, dust, and dirt. For drivers looking for a heavy-duty cover, this is likely your best bet. The OxGord cover weighs over 16.0 pounds and offers a vehicle-specific fit.
This SUV cover sports an adjustable drawstring hem rather than an elastic hem, making it easy to change the overall fit. It also includes reinforced seams, a storage bag, and an antenna patch kit.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $70
- Vehicle-specific fit
- Seven layers
- Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and windproof
- Mold- and mildew-resistant breathable materials
- Soft interior
- Adjustable drawstring hem
- Reinforced seams
- Antenna patch kit included
- Storage bag included
- Weighs around 16 pounds
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on 850 ratings
Breaking this cover down feature by feature, it received 4 stars for durability, 4 stars for weather resistance, and 4.1 stars for water resistance. Many buyers noted the cover’s durable material and quality fit.
You may need help using this cover due to its weight. The OxGord SUV cover also may be too big for smaller SUV models. One customer with a 1995 Isuzu Trooper (which has a 181.0-inch length, 72.0-inch width, and 72.0-inch height) needed to secure the cover’s extra material for a better fit.
Buying The Best SUV Cover: What To Consider
There are a few important factors to consider when purchasing an SUV cover, including the cover’s fit, materials, and added features. To ensure you’re purchasing the best SUV cover for your vehicle, take note of the following:
Fit
A well-fitting cover effectively protects your vehicle from water, dirt, and other contaminants. Often, manufacturers provide an elastic or adjustable hem to create a snug fit around the vehicle. Grommets and buckles can also help tighten the fabric around the SUV in case of wind.
If a vehicle cover is too loose, it may blow away or create pools of water in unwanted places. If a vehicle cover is too tight or small, it may not protect the vehicle’s paint adequately.
Materials
SUV covers often come with multiple layers, though those intended for indoor use may only come with one. Below, we’ve explained common materials used in SUV covers.
- Aluminum: Provides UV protection by reflecting the sun’s rays
- PEVA: Plastic-derived waterproofing material with some mildew resistance (also used for water resistance)
- PE: Another waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance)
- Polyurethane: Usually a protective coating for weather and corrosion resistance
- Synthetics: More resistant to mildew and mold
- Cotton: Guards against scratches, chips, and other cosmetic damages
Added Features
Additional bells and whistles are what make the best SUV covers stand out against competitors. Here are a few features to look for when buying a quality vehicle cover:
- Buckles and clips: Secure cover in case of wind and provide a snug fit
- Antenna patch: Reseals SUV cover after a small cut is made for antenna
- Grommets: Threaded to secure cover in case of wind and help achieve a more custom fit
- Reflective accents or external layer: Allow the vehicle to be seen in low light conditions
- Storage bag: Allows for portability and storage convenience
- Front and rear indicators: Design makes it easier for drivers to put cover on in the right direction
- Door zipper: Driver’s side door can be accessed even with cover on
SUV Covers: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select our picks for the best SUV covers, we started by carefully researching the top-selling and top-rated products on Amazon. We narrowed down our final picks after reading through hundreds of customer reviews, looking for covers that were long-lasting and constructed from quality materials. We selected SUV covers at different price points to help readers narrow their search for the right SUV cover for their needs and budget.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.