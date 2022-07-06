The steering wheel covers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and price. Our product testing team then ordered the five steering wheel covers that best met these standards.

Steering Wheel Cover Testing Process

While our team took a more qualitative approach with the best license plate frames, we were able to more fairly compare steering wheel covers with one another using a more quantitative approach.

A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how well the steering wheel cover fit a car’s steering wheel, how high of quality the material is, and the driver’s grip on the steering wheel cover. Each steering wheel cover was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.

The testing consisted of testing each of our five best steering wheel covers against the following criteria:

Fit : Arguably the most important characteristic of a steering wheel cover is its fit on the steering wheel itself. We tested this by observing how snugly the steering wheel cover fit on our testing vehicle’s steering wheel. Additionally, we pulled and tried to stretch the cover to further test the steering wheel cover’s fit.

: Arguably the most important characteristic of a steering wheel cover is its fit on the steering wheel itself. We tested this by observing how snugly the steering wheel cover fit on our testing vehicle’s steering wheel. Additionally, we pulled and tried to stretch the cover to further test the steering wheel cover’s fit. Material : Steering wheel covers tend to be made from leather, but this isn’t always the case. We tested a number of different covers made from various materials and judged each on their feel.

: Steering wheel covers tend to be made from leather, but this isn’t always the case. We tested a number of different covers made from various materials and judged each on their feel. Grip: This is another incredibly important characteristic of a steering wheel cover. We tested this by holding the testing vehicle’s steering wheel at various angles and judging how well we could hold onto the steering wheel.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.