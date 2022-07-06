Steering wheel covers are one of the best low-cost car upgrades. In addition to customizing the look of your car’s interior, a steering wheel cover can warm your hands in the winter and keep your steering wheel cool in the summer. Covers also protect your trim from wear and UV damage.
The best steering wheel covers can be judged and evaluated on a variety of different factors, such as their fit on a steering wheel, the cover material, and how easily it can be gripped by the driver. Below, we suggest the best steering wheel covers based on our testing experience.
Best Steering Wheel Covers
- Best Overall: SEG Direct Car Steering Wheel Cover
- Best Genuine Leather: Lusso Gear Steering Wheel Cover
- Best Personalized Cover: FanMats Steering Wheel Cover
- Best Heavy-Duty Cover: Caterpillar Two-Tone Ergonomic
- Best Value: Coverado Steering Wheel Cover
- Best Winter Cover: Kafeek Elastic Long Microfiber
- Also Consider: Valleycomfy Universal Steering Wheel Cover
How We Tested
The steering wheel covers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon for top products, looking at factors like Prime shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and price. Our product testing team then ordered the five steering wheel covers that best met these standards.
Steering Wheel Cover Testing Process
While our team took a more qualitative approach with the best license plate frames, we were able to more fairly compare steering wheel covers with one another using a more quantitative approach.
A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how well the steering wheel cover fit a car’s steering wheel, how high of quality the material is, and the driver’s grip on the steering wheel cover. Each steering wheel cover was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
The testing consisted of testing each of our five best steering wheel covers against the following criteria:
- Fit: Arguably the most important characteristic of a steering wheel cover is its fit on the steering wheel itself. We tested this by observing how snugly the steering wheel cover fit on our testing vehicle’s steering wheel. Additionally, we pulled and tried to stretch the cover to further test the steering wheel cover’s fit.
- Material: Steering wheel covers tend to be made from leather, but this isn’t always the case. We tested a number of different covers made from various materials and judged each on their feel.
- Grip: This is another incredibly important characteristic of a steering wheel cover. We tested this by holding the testing vehicle’s steering wheel at various angles and judging how well we could hold onto the steering wheel.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
#1 Best Overall: SEG Direct Car Steering Wheel Cover
The SEG Direct Car Steering Wheel Cover is a faux leather steering wheel cover designed to fit 14.0-inch to 14.25-inch steering wheels. The durable microfiber pleather is significantly softer than the leather you would find on a factory-installed steering wheel. The delicate splicing design featured on this cover adds texture while still remaining relatively unnoticeable.
This is a non-slip steering wheel cover as it is constructed from a microfiber leather exterior and a rubber lining on the interior. The steering wheel cover offers a comfortable grip while simultaneously absorbing hand sweat caused by the heat of summer. This cover also comes in 10 different colors. It should be noted that the steering wheel cover fits Honda Civics from 2006 to 2015, amongst many other popular vehicles.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Variety of color options
- Delicate splicing design
- Absorbs sweat from hands
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Fit
|5 out of 5
|Material
|5 out of 5
|Grip
|5 out of 5
The SEG Direct Car Steering Wheel Cover was recognized as the Best Overall steering wheel cover in the automotive industry by our product testing team and is a best seller on Amazon.
Fit: This black leather car steering wheel cover unequivocally had the best on our test vehicle’s steering wheel. It might take a little work to get the cover around your steering wheel, but once it’s done it should provide the perfect fit.
Material: The faux leather material that this car wheel protector is constructed from feels incredible to hold and will likely enhance your driving experience. SEG Direct microfiber leather used in construction feels good to hold and is surprisingly soft.
Grip: This steering wheel cover allows you to get a firm grip on the steering wheel due to its anti-slip properties. We tried holding the steering wheel at various angles while pulling from different directions and felt there was no chance your hands would slip off the wheel while driving.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 4,100 reviews
Reviewers praise this cover as comfortable and like the appearance. Several have remarked that this fits large wheels when some other covers could not. On the downside, a few people don’t like the feel of this cover, as it can be too thick for those with small hands.
#2 Best Genuine Leather: Lusso Gear Steering Wheel Cover
This Lusso Gear steering wheel cover is made from genuine leather, which means it is durable and practically tear-proof. Quality stitch work gives this cover a sleek look, and the ergonomic design helps drivers better grip the wheel. Those looking for a long-lasting steering wheel cover that isn’t too flashy might prefer the Lusso Gear.
Weighing just under a pound, this lightweight cover not only improves grip but will also protect your steering wheel from UV damage. If your steering wheel is already worn and fading, the Lusso Gear cover is an easy way to restore your car’s interior appearance.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Available in three sizes and four color options
- Genuine leather construction
- Weighs 0.8 pounds
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Fit
|4.5
|Material
|4.5
|Grip
|5
Our team named the Lusso Gear Steering Wheel Cover as the Best Genuine Leather Cover on the market.
Fit: It can be tricky to fit this steering wheel cover as it is very tight. It helps if you allow the cover to sit in the sun for a few hours before installation. We were eventually able to install this cover and once attached it did not slip.
Material: Leather is a durable material, meaning this steering wheel cover is unlikely to rip or tear, even after several years of use. While not as soft as some of the other steering wheel covers made from synthetic materials, the Lusso Gear cover is nonetheless soft to the touch.
Grip: This cover stands out when it comes to grip. Even driving in heavy heat with sweaty palms, our test driver’s hands didn’t slip from the steering wheel thanks to this cover.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 50 reviews
Most love the appearance of this steering wheel cover. It is a nice addition for cars with leather interiors especially. Customers also report that their covers are easy to grip and attach firmly to the steering wheel with no slippage. A few customers have had difficulty installing this steering wheel cover, but it is possible they ordered the wrong size.
#3 Best Personalized Cover: FanMats NBA Steering Wheel Cover
FanMats makes a number of branded steering wheel covers. In addition to NBA logos, it also has covers featuring teams in the NHL, NFL, and NCAA. These covers are inexpensive but will protect your wheel while offering a comfortable grip.
The reason to choose this steering wheel cover over our other recommendations is its appearance. If you don’t like a leather look or you want to display support for your favorite sports team, consider this option. While it isn’t as durable as some of the other recommendations on this list, it is a well-fitting cover made from comfortable materials.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Features NBA, NFL, NHL, and NCAA team logos
- Mesh fabric and faux-suede material
- Includes 30-day warranty
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Fit
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Material
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Grip
|4.0 out of 5.0
Fit: We had no issue installing the FanMats cover over the wheel of our Ford Focus. It takes a bit of pulling, but this is the case with pretty much every cover that we tested. Overall, this cover installed easier than most.
Material: The faux-suede material is comfortable and soft, while the mesh parts (on the sides) offer a no-slip grip. While comfortable, the materials are not rugged, especially compared to leather or faux leather. Don’t expect this steering wheel cover to hold up for years on end.
Grip: The FanMats steering wheel cover offers excellent grip, particularly the parts made from mesh. This cover can help prevent slippage while driving.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 4,100 reviews
Those who like the FanMats cover appreciate the chance to decorate their vehicles in the colors of their favorite sports teams. Most say the cover fits well and is comfortable on the hands. However, some reviewers point out that the materials aren’t especially durable and begin to wear down after a couple years of use.
#4 Best Heavy-Duty Cover: Caterpillar Two-Tone Ergonomic
Made from materials that are built to last, the Caterpillar Two-Tone Ergonomic is our product testing team’s vote for the Best Heavy-Duty Cover on the market. All of the materials used in this cover are non-toxic, odor-free, eco-friendly, and above all – easy to clean. This steering wheel protector is a universal fit, though the manufacturer does offer large as well as extra-large covers. Additionally, this cover will match well with the Caterpillar floor mat, featured in our review of the best floor mats for cars.
Made with double-stitched seams for increased strength and durability, this steering wheel cover is ergonomically designed to keep drivers comfortable while behind the wheel. An insulated design means you won’t need to buy a heated steering wheel cover for the winter as this cover will keep your hands warm in the winter and cool in the summer. It should be noted that the manufacturer states this cover will fit most cars, sedans, and SUVs.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Double-stitched seams
- Made from eco-friendly materials
- Ergonomically designed
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Fit
|5 out of 5
|Material
|4.5 out of 5
|Grip
|5 out of 5
The Caterpillar Two-Tone Ergonomic was honored by our team as the Best Heavy-Duty Cover on the market due to its durable makeup and high build quality.
Fit: The fit of this steering wheel cover onto our test vehicle’s steering wheel was flawless. Even though this cover is significantly thicker than the others that we tested, it didn’t fit loosely at all.
Material: This cover’s high-quality leather provides a good grip while still being soft to the touch for long drives. The material far outweighs the factory-installed steering wheel in our test vehicle which has seen years of wear and tear.
Grip: In terms of grip, it’s hard to beat this steering wheel cover. Without feeling sticky, our team members were incredibly impressed with how good of a hold they could get on the steering wheel thanks to this car interior accessory.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on around 1,000 reviews
Customers like this steering wheel cover for its grip properties. Many comment that it feels great in the hands. One recurring complaint is that it can be hard to install, taking some elbow grease to get around a wheel.
#5 Best Value: Coverado Steering Wheel Cover
The Coverado Steering Wheel Cover is our team’s pick for the Best Value steering wheel cover on the market in 2022 due to its affordable price point. Made from breathable microfiber leather and non-toxic rubber, this steering wheel cover is durable yet still soft to the touch. This steering wheel cover is long-lasting as it is heat, cold, and abrasion-resistant. Due to top-quality workmanship and exquisite sewing, the cover can be stretched but not deformed, making it one of the best steering wheel covers on a budget.
Designed to remove any chances of slipping or loss of grip, this steering wheel cover features 3D rubber grips that will massage your palms and absorb your hand’s sweat. The inner ring features non-slip rubber to provide friction against the wheel while an embossed line design keeps the cover breathable.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Embossed line design
- 12-month warranty
- Abrasion-resistant
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Fit
|4.5 out of 5
|Material
|5 out of 5
|Grip
|4.5 out of 5
Our product testing team recognized the Coverado Steering Wheel Cover as the Best Value steering wheel cover on the market due to its high quality and low price.
Fit: This steering wheel cover fit relatively well on our test vehicle’s steering wheel, but it was prone to slip when pulling on the wheel at certain angles. We don’t believe this slight slippage will cause any problems for the most part, but it’s certainly something to be aware of.
Material: Our team members absolutely adored the material of this steering wheel cover. It feels incredibly soft and we believe it will certainly enhance your driving experience, especially on long road trips.
Grip: Grip wasn’t an issue for our product testing team at all when using this steering wheel cover. Ironically, it was the non-slip rubber grip pads that lowered this cover’s score in our grip category of testing as they felt uncomfortable to hold and awkward to maneuver a car with your hands at that angle.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 800 reviews
Reviewers like the Coverado because it is easy to clean and offers a premium feel. Most have no issues with installation and are pleased with the results. Some are unhappy with the size of the cover, claiming it is too big for their cars.
#6 Best Winter Cover: Kafeek Elastic Long Microfiber
Awarded Best Winter Cover by our product testing team, the Kafeek Elastic Long Microfiber is made from a durable long microfiber plush. All materials used in the construction of this steering wheel cover are eco-friendly. This steering wheel also comes in six different color options.
The Kafeek steering wheel cover is designed with a skidproof lining to keep your cover in place and the cover additionally has heat-resistant properties. It is flexible and the plush design will keep your hands warm in the winter and comfortable in the summer. This steering wheel cover is designed to not only hide your worn-out steering wheel but also to protect against stains and scratches.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $15
- Skidproof lining
- Elasticized rubber band
- Long microfiber plush design
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Fit
|4 out of 5
|Material
|4.5 out of 5
|Grip
|4 out of 5
We awarded the Kafeek Elastic Long Microfiber the Best Winter Cover in the industry due to its material makeup and clear design catered for winter driving.
Fit: Fit is a testing category that we deemed as quite important, but unfortunately it is where we most fault this steering wheel cover. We felt a slight movement of the cover whenever we held onto the steering wheel. Additionally, though the elasticized rubber band makes installation easy, it means the cover is more prone to slip and slide.
Material: While we love the material that this steering wheel cover is made from, we didn’t love the fact that several microfiber strands were unraveling before we even pulled the cover out of its original packaging.
Grip: While some may not have any problems with its grip, our team members did. The elastic rubber band featured on this steering wheel cover completely slipped off the wheel when pulling tightly on the steering wheel.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4 out of 5 based on over 6,500 reviews
More than half the number of reviewers rate this odorless steering wheel cover a 5 out of 5 stars. The majority of reviewers were pleased with this product.
Those who love this steering wheel cover praise it for its comfort. It can prevent your wheel (and your hands) from experiencing extreme cold or warmth. Many also like the appearance.
Negative reviews focus on durability. This cover can easily tear and fade.
#7 Also Consider: Valleycomfy Universal Steering Wheel Cover
The Valleycomfy Universal Car Steering Wheel Cover has a skidproof lining that comes in the form of a non-slip inner rubber ring with a textured design to ensure your steering wheel cover stays in place. This steering wheel cover is made from genuine leather and is certainly heavy-duty as it weighs 1.3 lbs.
There are nine different color options for the Valleycomfy steering wheel cover, some of which feature rhinestones to add a bit more bling to your car’s interior. This steering wheel cover is 100 percent odor free and even features heat-resistant properties. This steering wheel cover is designed to fit most standardly sized steering wheels, including Jeep Cherokees from 2016 to 2022 and the BMW 335i amongst many other popular car brands.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Nine color options
- Skidproof lining
- Weighs 1.3 lbs
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Fit
|3.5 out of 5
|Material
|4 out of 5
|Grip
|4.5 out of 5
The Valleycomfy Universal Car Steering Wheel Cover is a high-quality leather cover, that stands out most when it comes to grip.
Fit: We were shocked to find out that this steering wheel cover had the worst fit on our test vehicle’s steering wheel out of all of the covers that we tested. Although it’s difficult to tell in pictures, this steering wheel cover loosely hung around the steering wheel rather than snugly fitting onto it.
Material: It’s rather ironic that the one steering wheel we tested with genuine leather ranks lowest on our list of best steering wheel covers and has a poor material testing score. However, we felt that covers with faux leather or other material makeup felt softer to the touch and more comfortable to hold for extended periods of time.
Grip: The saving grace of this steering wheel cover is how well it grips your hand. The textured parts of this steering wheel were especially grippy and even when we tried to loosely hold the steering wheel, our team members never fully lost their grip.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 22,000 reviews
Reviewers like the Valleycomfy for its soft feel and tight fit. This cover is also praised for being long-lasting, with many users getting several years of use with little to no deterioration. A few people with large-diameter steering wheels were not able to get this cover to fit, however, even with a heat gun.
Other Steering Wheel Covers We Recommend
Not satisfied with the options above? While we haven’t gotten a chance to test these covers, we have studied customer reviews and think the following are also great choices for a new steering wheel cover.
CAR PASS Sporty
The CAR PASS Sporty is a high-quality leather steering wheel cover available in a number of colors and designs. It features quality stitch work and an anti-slip inner ring. While a few people say they struggled to install it, most are pleased with the quality of this cover.
Yogurtck Diamond Soft Leather Cover
If the other steering wheel covers on our list are too conservative for you, consider the Yogurtck Diamond cover. It is made from soft, comfortable leather, and the universal fit design makes it easy to install. Notably, this cover is embedded with small gemstones to add some flair to your car.
Steering Wheel Covers Buyers Guide
Steering wheel covers are simple by design but can differ greatly depending on the construction material. Appearance and feel can vary greatly from cover to cover.
We’ve found that steering wheel covers, amongst other car accessories, make great gifts for car lovers. But before rushing off to buy a new steering wheel cover on looks alone, we recommend reading about how this type of product varies.
Types Of Material
There are several different types of materials that steering wheel covers are typically made from, most of these materials are featured in one or more of the products in this review. However, there are several other material makeups that you should consider.
- Genuine leather: This is debatably the most elegant material that your steering wheel cover could be made from. You won’t find a high price tag on genuine leather steering wheels though – this type of material can be very affordable.
- Synthetic leather: Encompassing both microfiber leather and PU leather, this type of material doesn’t last as long as genuine leather. This type of material can usually be made in a variety of different colors.
- Cloth: This type of material offers a firm grip. Additionally, these fabrics are usually sweat-absorbent, non-slip, and soft to the touch. Suede is a common material for cloth covers.
- Silicone: Silicone covers are easy to install, offer decent grip, and protect your wheel from fading. This type of auto steering wheel cover can be found in a variety of colors.
Winter Vs. Summer
Depending on where you’re driving, a steering wheel cover that’s designed to handle specifically winter or summer climates could be advantageous. If you regularly hop in your vehicle and temporarily burn your hand on your steering wheel from the hot sun beating down on it all day, you likely don’t want a heated steering wheel cover.
On the other hand, if you’re used to shivering when you get behind the wheel of your car then you likely won’t want a generic leather steering wheel cover. We recommend evaluating your driving habits and where in the world you’re located to make the most informed purchasing decision possible when you go out to buy a new steering wheel cover.
Steering Wheel Covers: FAQ
