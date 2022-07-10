The Spytec app had a similar interface to Google Maps that was friendly and inviting. We liked that the app allowed us to change map modes. The Light Mode was the easiest to read, but Dark Mode had an edge to it that we appreciated, too. And the notification system provided us with frequent timestamps so we always knew when our tracker was on the move.

Our team was able to set up a geofence with the Spytec app that alerted us whenever our vehicle left its set boundaries. We found this feature to be great for anyone who wants to keep track of loved ones within a set space.

One thing that we liked about the Spytec was that it did not require any activation fees during setup. Users can opt to pay no monthly fee if they choose to buy a prepaid year-long subscription, saving up to 50 percent compared to the normal monthly service plan.