Battery-powered GPS trackers for cars can be a helpful tool for tracking your own driving habits or keeping an eye on your new teen driver. The Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker seems like a good choice on the surface, but do its flaws outweigh its benefits?
Our product review team tested the Spytec for its tracking capabilities, ease of use, and value for its price. We’ve previously ranked this tracker as having the best notification system in our roundup of best GPS trackers for cars. This review will provide a more in-depth look into how the Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker performed during testing.
Spytec GPS Tracker Overview And Features
|
Our Take
|
An accurate, battery-powered GPS tracker that can take time to set up and learn.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
Because it doesn’t require an OBD-II port, the GL300 can be used for bicycles, motorcycles, and even as a personal GPS tracker. Spytec also offers a limited lifetime warranty with an active subscription for device repairs and maintenance.
What’s In The Box?
The Spytec is discreetly packaged with a modest appearance. Here’s an overview of what comes in the box:
- Spytec GPS device
- USB-C charging cable
- Charging block
- Mini screwdriver and screws
You will also need an iPhone, Android, or any other device with internet access in order to view collected tracking data.
Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker Testing Process
Our product review team considered three factors while reviewing the Spytec GPS Tracker:
- Tracking capabilities: GPS trackers for cars should provide real-time location updates. The best ones are resistant to blind spots and give users accurate readings within a few feet of the device.
- Ease of use: GPS trackers are built for everyday use, so they should be easy to install and their respective apps accessible.
- Value: Many GPS trackers have three costs: the price of the device, a one-time activation fee, and a recurring monthly or annual subscription. The average monthly subscription for GPS trackers is between $5 and $25 per month, with premium plans capping at around $50 per month.
For testing purposes, we bought a Syptec subscription that provided tracking updates every 60 seconds. We accessed their app using iOS 15 on an iPhone 12 Pro and then placed the GPS tracking device in our testing vehicle. Driving data was collected over a 24-hour period.
What We Like
The Spytec app had a similar interface to Google Maps that was friendly and inviting. We liked that the app allowed us to change map modes. The Light Mode was the easiest to read, but Dark Mode had an edge to it that we appreciated, too. And the notification system provided us with frequent timestamps so we always knew when our tracker was on the move.
Our team was able to set up a geofence with the Spytec app that alerted us whenever our vehicle left its set boundaries. We found this feature to be great for anyone who wants to keep track of loved ones within a set space.
One thing that we liked about the Spytec was that it did not require any activation fees during setup. Users can opt to pay no monthly fee if they choose to buy a prepaid year-long subscription, saving up to 50 percent compared to the normal monthly service plan.
What We Don’t Like
Setting up the GL300 was painfully slow. Spytec required multiple password inputs that were more confusing than secure. After this, the device took hours to activate on the app and then didn’t notify us when it was ready to start tracking.
The price of a Spytec subscription is expensive, with monthly plans starting at $24.95 per month. Although the cheapest option comes out to $19.95 per month, this is only as an annual subscription for an upfront cost of roughly $240. This makes it more expensive than other GPS trackers on the market that perform similarly.
Finally, we weren’t very confident in the Spytec’s tracking performance in areas with poor cell phone service. Because it’s an LTE tracker, the Spytec requires a 4G signal to transmit data. While some GPS trackers can reach through these dead zones, the GL300 dropped and then took an extra few minutes than expected to reconnect once back in signal range.
Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker Reviews
Over 11,000 customers have rated the GL300 on Amazon for an average overall score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Around 64 percent of these are 5-star reviews. Customers highlight everything from the accuracy of the GL300’s tracking to Spytec’s higher-than-normal monthly fees.
Positive Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker Reviews
Positive reviews of the GL300 mostly center around the accuracy of Spytec’s tracking software.
“For anyone who wants a product like this that is dependable, needs to be relied on for their own expensive equipment, and understands that this type of technology costs a company money to run, well, you have probably already read the description and requirements… this is the company I look for when it comes to tracking anything GPS where I need detail and accuracy.”
– Tazia via Amazon
Negative Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker Reviews
Negative reviews claim that Spytec’s customer support is lackluster at best, especially when it comes time to cancel an active subscription.
“The tracker worked ok. The real problem is with canceling the service. There is nothing on the website about discontinuing the service. They make it nearly impossible to do this so the monthly fee keeps rolling in.”
– Toni via Amazon
Our Take On The Spytec GPS GL300 Tracker: 4.5 Stars
The Spytec GL300 GPS Tracker produces good results for a slightly above-average price. While the notifications system works wonderfully for receiving real-time updates, the tracker takes more effort to set up and can be buggy in areas with poor service.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|App Design
|5
|Ease of Use
|3.5
|Value
|4
We recommend this tracker to anyone who likes an interface that takes little effort to navigate and doesn’t mind paying extra for tracking upgrades. Should the GL300 not live up to expectations, Spytec offers a 30-day cancellation policy on both the device and subscription plan with a full refund.
How It Compares
We recently voted the Tracki 4G LTE Mini GPS Tracker as being the most versatile real-time GPS tracker for cars. It offers similar tracking features and battery life to the Spytec, plus it comes with handy accessories like a magnetic case and lanyard for better personal use.
Another tracker worth mentioning is the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker. It has a survival time of up to six months in low power mode and a built-in magnet so it can stick to multiple surfaces on your vehicle.
Frequently Asked Questions
*Data accurate at time of publication.