Simply put, there’s a lot to like about the Sonax Full Effect Wheel Cleaner. In terms of ease of use, the spray bottle made it easy to apply the product evenly across the wheel surface. In regard to the Sonax Full Effect Wheel Cleaner’s cleaning efficiency, we couldn’t be happier. Although this product is acid-free, it dissolved brake dust and other buildup at the level of an acid-based formula.

What wasn’t dissolved by the wheel cleaner was easily removed by using the TTRCB Car Detailing Kit from our review of the Best Car Wash Brushes. In terms of shine, we found the Sonax Wheel Cleaner compared favorably to products specifically designed for shining wheels.

Our team also loved the fact that we didn’t need to dilute the formula. The Sonax Full Effect Wheel Cleaner was ready to go straight out of the box. Another feature our team liked is the color-changing formula that allows you to quickly remove iron particles, gunk, and road grime in real time.