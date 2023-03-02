If you’re a winter or mountain sports enthusiast, you’re going to need some way to get your gear to the mountain. The simplest solution is to place your skis in your trunk, but unless you have a large vehicle like an SUV, this may not be possible. Even with larger vehicles, you may not be able to fit skis as well as passengers and baggage.

The most common solution for ski and snowboard transport is a roof rack. Some roof racks are designed explicitly for skis, and some cargo boxes can be used to transport a variety of items, including skis, snowboards, snowshoes, and cross-country skis.

Ski Rack Vs. Cargo Box

In general, a cargo box offers better protection for your skis and may be the best choice for a long-distance road trip. This is because a cargo box is enclosed and will protect your skis from road debris. That said, you’ll need to get a cargo box that allows you to stabilize your skis so they don’t slide around, getting damaged. Small cargo boxes may not be large enough for ski storage.

A ski rack is purpose-built for skis, and the best ski racks are stable and easy to install. The downside is that your skis will be exposed. You’ll need to clean your equipment after you arrive at your destination. Some people are annoyed by this hassle, while others don’t seem to mind. A ski rack may be a better option for short trips, as they are less cumbersome. You can also choose to bag your skis to prevent the accumulation of road grime.

Stability

Any ski rack that you choose to purchase must be stable – stable on the roof and firm in holding your skis. Any rack is going to add a certain amount of drag and noise, but a stable rack will keep these things to a minimum.

Capacity

You can purchase ski racks that hold anywhere from one to six pairs of skis. Consider how many skis or snowboards you want your rack to carry when selecting an option. Many ski rack models are available in different sizes.

Security

In general, it’s not the best idea to leave your skis attached to your roof overnight. But a little security provides peace of mind for when you leave your skis on your roof for a brief period of time, say during a highway rest stop. Choose a ski rack that includes a locking mechanism.

Installation

Many issues that people have with ski racks come down to user error. Be sure to properly fit your ski rack without over-tightening bolts. Also, pay attention to how you load skis and snowboards into your rack. If the ski rack has enough clearance, you will be able to fit more skis by connecting skis and snowboards back-to-back before inserting them.