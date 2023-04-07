There are a number of reasons to install aftermarket car seat covers, including:

To change upholstery appearance

Enhance comfort

Cover over old and faded upholstery

Serve as a seat protector against sun, tears, and dirt



Depending on the reason you want to install a car seat cover, you may prefer a certain material or be shopping in a specific price range. Regardless of your reason, you’ll want a car seat cover that is durable, offers a snug fit, and is comfortable.

Material

Car seat covers are made in a range of materials including and beyond standard upholstery. Common car seat cover materials include:

Leather and faux leather : Many like the look of these materials, and they are also extremely durable. A drawback is that leather covers can get hot and sticky in the summer.

Neoprene : Neoprene is not a common material for factory seat covers, but some like it for aftermarket protection. Neoprene and neoprene-like materials can be plush and offer a soft, waterproof seat. As with leather, this type of cover can get hot as it doesn’t tend to breathe as well as linen and cloth covers.

Linen : Some car seat covers are made from linen materials, which offer excellent breathability. These covers may not be as durable as a leather or neoprene cover.

Canvas : A thick, canvas-like material is good for breathability and protection, though may not offer the plushest comfort.

Fit

A car seat cover can only be as good as its fit. Even the most comfortable material will make for a poor cover if you slide around on top of it. The best seat covers for cars are often manufactured for vehicle-specific fitment.

Most covers have a similar design: They slide over the top of your seat and are secured by straps that run under the seat cushion. In some vehicles, there is no clearance under the seat (this is the case with our test vehicle), and these straps cannot be secured. However, if the seat cover is tight enough, it will stay secured even without using these anchor straps.

Comfort

Pick a car seat cover that is comfortable for you. Your choice of material will partially define comfort. In addition to appearance, be sure to consider breathability and the feel of your chosen material. An ill-fitting car seat cover is unlikely to be comfortable, but beyond that, comfort comes down to personal preference.

Durability

Some car seat covers can cost hundreds of dollars, so this is not something users will want to replace every year. The longest-lasting car seat covers are constructed from durable materials and are well-stitched to avoid fraying and premature wear.

Every seat cover will wear down over time. The biggest source of wear for covers is typically the sun, and you can help maintain car seat cover longevity by keeping your car parked out of direct sunlight and using a sunshade.

Car Seat Cover Cost

The cost of a car seat cover can range from $30 to $500. At the low end, you can purchase a basic cover for a single seat. The most expensive car seat covers are made for vehicle-specific precision fit and include both front and back seat covers.

$30 – $50 : There aren’t many full-fledged car seat covers you can buy in this price range, but you can find toppers for your seat cushion that enhance comfort and reduce wear.

$50 – $100 : In this price range, you will be able to find a single car seat cover (for just your driver’s seat or front seats. It’s unlikely that you’ll find a model-specific fit. Car seat covers in this range are also likely to be linen or synthetic leather .

$200 – $700 : This is the typical range for an aftermarket car seat cover . In this price range, you can find model-specific covers for a variety of vehicles. Cover cost will vary based on your vehicle and if you choose to purchase a single cover or a full set for your front and back row.