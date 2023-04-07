Installing a new set of car seat covers can be a relatively inexpensive way to upgrade your vehicle. Seat covers for cars can be used to convert a cloth seat to a leather seat, or as a way to cover up old, cracked upholstery.
Some car seat covers claim to offer a universal fit, while others are custom seat covers designed for your specific vehicle. We’ve tested a variety to let you know which are the most comfortable and best fitting.
5 Best Car Seat Covers
- Best Fit: CalTrend “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” Seat Covers
- Long-Lasting: Covercraft Carhartt Precision Fit Seat Covers
- Most Breathable: Inch Empire Synthetic Linen Car Seat Cover
- Most Plush: CalTrend NeoSupreme Seat Cover
- Budget Pick: Black Panther Faux Leather Seat Cover
Do You Need A Car Seat Cover?
There are a number of reasons to purchase a car seat cover, even if you’re already happy with your current upholstery. Benefits of an aftermarket car seat cover include:
- Protects your seats from animal and children’s messes
- Removable car seat covers are easy to clean
- Upgrades your upholstery at a relatively low price
- Changes your seat cover material
- Reduces wear and tear on your actual car seat
- Protects against fading and UV damage
If you’re a pet owner or need to transport a toddler in your car, it can be a good idea to purchase protective vehicle seat covers that are easy to clean. Those who find their current car seats uncomfortable may decide to switch from cloth to leather or vice-versa. A car seat cover is much less expensive than redoing the upholstery in your vehicle.
If you’re more or less happy with your current car seats, you probably don’t need a car seat cover, though it can be a good idea to invest in a sun shade to protect your upholstery from UV damage while parked.
How We Tested
The car seat covers in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon and RealTruck for top products, looking at factors such as durability, fit, customer ratings, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the covers that best seemed to meet these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of fitment, comfort, and material quality. Each car seat cover was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
These covers were tested on a 2017 Ford Fusion hybrid. Our fitment score is based both on how well the covers fit our test vehicle as well as the consensus we could gather based on online customer reviews. Keep in mind that some car seat covers may not fit other vehicles as well.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
#1 Best Fit: CalTrend “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” Seat Covers
CalTrend’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” seat covers offer the perfect option for someone who wants to inexpensively change their cloth upholstery to a leather-like surface. This seat cover is UV-resistant and extra durable to withstand tearing and scratching.
These seat covers are also exceptionally easy to clean. They can be wiped down with a damp cloth, making them a good choice for those who have pets or small children. Based on our experience as well as customer reviews, we believe these custom-fit seat covers are compatible with most vehicles.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $300
- Fit: Custom
- Material: Faux leather (PU leather)
- Coverage: Front bucket seats, rear solid bench, rear 20/40/20 bench, rear 60/40 bench
Our Experience
The ICBINL seat covers are made from a thick, durable leatherette. Handling these seat covers, it is apparent that they won’t easily be damaged. They did produce a mild odor that lasted for several weeks before dissipating. The odor was not exceptionally strong but was noticeable.
Installing the seat covers is not too difficult and is made easier with the inclusion of a plastic crowbar that CalTrend ships with this cover. However, the installation instructions provided by CalTrend are poor. It isn’t too difficult to figure out how the covers slip on but may be frustrating for some. The front seat covers fit like a glove, and the rear seat covers also fit quite well.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Fit
|5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 200 ratings
The most common comment about the CalTrend ICBINL seat covers is that they fit well – surprisingly well. Many don’t expect a perfect fit from a third-party seat cover and are pleased to find a perfectly snug fit. Some reviewers say that you can’t even tell these are seat covers once installed.
Many also praise the ICBINL seat covers for their durability.
“I’m a heavy-duty fleet mechanic, so I’m in my truck traveling from site to site, I figured if they were half as good as they looked, then it would work out. I am amazed! These are like OEM quality and fit!”
– Steve T. via RealTruck
Though these covers fit perfectly for the majority of reviewers, a few complained about poor fitment. These covers may not be ideal for every model vehicle. Some also complain about the seats getting very hot in the sun – even hotter than real leather.
#2 Long-Lasting: Covercraft Carhartt Precision Fit Seat Covers
Those looking for a rugged, practical set of car seat covers should consider the Covercraft Carhartt Precision Fit Seat Covers. Made from a similar durable duck-weave material as Carhartt’s renowned trousers, these seat covers are designed to be virtually spill-proof and tear-proof.
As the name suggests, these car seat covers are designed to offer a snug fit, and they certainly provided that with our test vehicle. Covercraft backs up the longevity of these covers with a three-year warranty.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $400
- Fit: Custom
- Material: Duck-weave Carhartt fabric
- Coverage: Front bucket seats, rear solid bench, rear 20/40/20 bench, rear 60/40 bench
Our Experience
For the most part, these seat covers fit well. In fact, the Covercraft seat cover offered one of the best fits among those seat covers we tested. Even without the underneath anchor straps, these seat covers never slipped during the weeks they were tested.
What really stands out about these covers is the durable, waterproof material. They are not plush and so do not increase cushioning, but these covers do reflect heat well, and will not get especially hot or cold. These may be a good option for those who want the durability of leather without the heat-absorbing properties.
One drawback we noted about the Covercraft Carhartt cover is the bench cover. It does not include a flap for the center armrest. This makes the cover easier to install, but it renders the center console in the backseat unusable.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Fit
|4.5
|Comfort
|4
|Durability
|5
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 80 ratings
One thing that many reviewers point out is how well these seat covers fit. This matters not only for comfort but appearance. The tight fit makes these seat covers appear factory-installed. Another often-praised feature is durability. Many choose to purchase the Covercraft Carhartt covers for their work vehicles that see a lot of dirt and heavy use.
“Got these to replace a set that was about 5 years old that had started to wear pretty badly… The driver’s seat on the first set was on for 150,000[.0] miles in 5 years of dirty hard work with a 260[.0-]pound driver; so I can’t complain about quality.”
– Derek, via RealTruck
Unfortunately, these covers don’t fit every vehicle. Most complaints come from those who experienced less than a perfect fit. Another common issue is the center console. Some sets do not include space for this, and users have issues with the back bench covers.
#3 Most Breathable: Inch Empire Synthetic Linen Car Seat Cover
This Inch Empire universal-fit seat cover has a faux linen appearance that is sleek and comfortable. The material is very breathable, resulting in a cooler seat than leather or faux-leather upholstery. These seat covers are machine-washable, and Inch Empire’s Amazon sale page lists compatible makes and models.
Choose this seat cover if you’re looking for something comfortable for your bucket seats. You can purchase bench covers of this type, but these do not seem to fit as well as some alternatives according to reviewers.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Fit: Universal
- Material: Synthetic linen
- Coverage: Front bucket seats, rear 20/40/20 bench
Our Experience
Like most seat covers, these had a mild glue odor upon unpackaging, but this dissipated very quickly (within a day). We only tested the bucket seat cover, and this fit our test vehicle very well with no sliding.
The material is comfortable and soft, but not especially plush. If you want to sit on a more pillow-like surface, you might consider something else. That said, this material has the benefit of exceptional breathability. The light color also prevents these covers from absorbing as much heat as dark-colored upholstery.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Fit
|4
|Comfort
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 300 ratings
Based on Amazon reviews, many purchase these seat covers for their appearance. Customers are pleased with the look and find the Inch Empire seat covers easy to install. For most bucket seats, they seem to fit well with little slip. However, these are universal fit covers and so are not good fits for every vehicle, especially those with extra large seats. One reviewer with a Lincoln Navigator said these seat covers did not fit.
A few customers also mentioned that their covers arrived with components missing, specifically the hooks that are used to secure this cover underneath your bucket seat. According to reviewers, the back seat bench covers fit alright but don’t fit as well as the bucket seat covers.
#4 Most Plush: CalTrend NeoSupreme Seat Cover
As with the “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” seat covers, the CalTrend NeoSupreme covers are custom-fit. However, based on our experience as well as a number of customer reviews, they are not as universally well-fitting as the ICBINL.
The biggest benefit of this cover is the high-quality waterproof material. This is a good pick for those who frequent an ocean or lake or often participate in watersports. It’s also a good choice if you prefer a soft, plush spot to sit.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- Fit: Custom
- Material: Neosupreme (wetsuit-like material)
- Coverage: Front bucket seats
Our Experience
Installing these seat covers is similar to the ICBINL covers. The included instructions are similarly poor. The front bucket seats fit our test vehicle like a glove, but the bench seat covers were a little too loose, sagging in spots. The fit was workable but not perfect.
Once installed, the covers look great and are very comfortable. We noticed a mild glue odor that lasted for a day or two. You may want to wash these covers before installation to avoid this odor altogether.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Fit
|4
|Comfort
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
RealTruck Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 300 ratings
Many people choose these seat covers because they are effectively waterproof. The wetsuit-like material is plush and absorbent. Many report a good fit, though the fit is not perfect for everyone. While most report excellent fitment, there are more who say the fit isn’t perfect compared with the CalTrend ICBINL covers.
At least one reviewer said they had these covers for well over a year and they have held up excellently. Most say they are easy to clean and comfortable.
#5 Budget Pick: Black Panther Faux Leather Seat Cover
The Black Panther Faux Leather seat cover consists only of a seat cushion (rather than covering the entire seat and headrest). It comes in several different colors to match your existing upholstery, and many use it to cover worn and faded seats. The Black Panther cover blends well with real leather interiors.
This is a good pick if you want a simple seat cover and don’t want to spend more than $50. Given the low cost, it is not especially durable. If you’re looking for something to last you several years and beyond, you might consider the CalTrend alternative.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Fit: Universal
- Material: Faux leather
- Coverage: Bucket seat (cushion only)
Our Experience
This is among the easiest vehicle seat covers to install, mostly owing to the fact that it doesn’t cover the entire seat. It did not slide at all once installed. We found the quality of stitching and materials to be decent.
While this seat cover doesn’t stand out in any particular aspect, it is satisfactory in all major categories. It isn’t uncomfortable but didn’t offer any kind of comfort upgrade over our test vehicle’s cloth seats. That said, for the cost, it does what you’d expect it to do. It fits, it looks nice, and it is easy to clean.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Fit
|4
|Comfort
|4
|Durability
|3.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 11,000 ratings
The Black Panther seat cover looks nice and is easy to install, according to Amazon reviews. Some purchase this to protect their leather seats from dye transfer or as a replacement for faded leather seats.
While this product is good upon first use, it is not especially durable. After several months, these covers may stretch and not fit as well as upon first installation. For the low cost, however, most feel they get their value out of this car seat cover.
Car Seat Covers Buyers Guide
There are a number of reasons to install aftermarket car seat covers, including:
- To change upholstery appearance
- Enhance comfort
- Cover over old and faded upholstery
- Serve as a seat protector against sun, tears, and dirt
Depending on the reason you want to install a car seat cover, you may prefer a certain material or be shopping in a specific price range. Regardless of your reason, you’ll want a car seat cover that is durable, offers a snug fit, and is comfortable.
Material
Car seat covers are made in a range of materials including and beyond standard upholstery. Common car seat cover materials include:
- Leather and faux leather: Many like the look of these materials, and they are also extremely durable. A drawback is that leather covers can get hot and sticky in the summer.
- Neoprene: Neoprene is not a common material for factory seat covers, but some like it for aftermarket protection. Neoprene and neoprene-like materials can be plush and offer a soft, waterproof seat. As with leather, this type of cover can get hot as it doesn’t tend to breathe as well as linen and cloth covers.
- Linen: Some car seat covers are made from linen materials, which offer excellent breathability. These covers may not be as durable as a leather or neoprene cover.
- Canvas: A thick, canvas-like material is good for breathability and protection, though may not offer the plushest comfort.
Fit
A car seat cover can only be as good as its fit. Even the most comfortable material will make for a poor cover if you slide around on top of it. The best seat covers for cars are often manufactured for vehicle-specific fitment.
Most covers have a similar design: They slide over the top of your seat and are secured by straps that run under the seat cushion. In some vehicles, there is no clearance under the seat (this is the case with our test vehicle), and these straps cannot be secured. However, if the seat cover is tight enough, it will stay secured even without using these anchor straps.
Comfort
Pick a car seat cover that is comfortable for you. Your choice of material will partially define comfort. In addition to appearance, be sure to consider breathability and the feel of your chosen material. An ill-fitting car seat cover is unlikely to be comfortable, but beyond that, comfort comes down to personal preference.
Durability
Some car seat covers can cost hundreds of dollars, so this is not something users will want to replace every year. The longest-lasting car seat covers are constructed from durable materials and are well-stitched to avoid fraying and premature wear.
Every seat cover will wear down over time. The biggest source of wear for covers is typically the sun, and you can help maintain car seat cover longevity by keeping your car parked out of direct sunlight and using a sunshade.
Car Seat Cover Cost
The cost of a car seat cover can range from $30 to $500. At the low end, you can purchase a basic cover for a single seat. The most expensive car seat covers are made for vehicle-specific precision fit and include both front and back seat covers.
- $30 – $50: There aren’t many full-fledged car seat covers you can buy in this price range, but you can find toppers for your seat cushion that enhance comfort and reduce wear.
- $50 – $100: In this price range, you will be able to find a single car seat cover (for just your driver’s seat or front seats. It’s unlikely that you’ll find a model-specific fit. Car seat covers in this range are also likely to be linen or synthetic leather.
- $200 – $700: This is the typical range for an aftermarket car seat cover. In this price range, you can find model-specific covers for a variety of vehicles. Cover cost will vary based on your vehicle and if you choose to purchase a single cover or a full set for your front and back row.
- $1,000+: If you’re looking for factory replacements for your car seat covers, they may cost up in this range, especially if you are buying leather seat covers. Few aftermarket car seat covers are this expensive.
Best Seat Covers For Cars: Bottom Line
If you’re looking for a low-cost way to increase driver seat comfort, you can purchase the Black Panther Faux leather seat cover for relatively cheap. For full seat coverage, our top pick is CalTrend’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather” seat cover, which fits well and looks great. Those looking for an especially durable cover for heavy-duty protection should try Covercraft’s Carhartt Precision Fit Seat Covers.
Seat Covers For Cars: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.