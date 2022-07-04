Purchasing a scooter cover can save you hundreds of dollars on cosmetic damages, especially if you leave your scooter outside or inside for long periods of time. But with all the options on the market, how can you tell which are the best scooter covers?

Don’t worry – we’ve done the homework for you. We’ve compiled a list of the five best scooter covers for a variety of scooter types, even mobility scooters. For each cover, we review functionality, key features, and verified customer reviews.