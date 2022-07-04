Purchasing a scooter cover can save you hundreds of dollars on cosmetic damages, especially if you leave your scooter outside or inside for long periods of time. But with all the options on the market, how can you tell which are the best scooter covers?
Don’t worry – we’ve done the homework for you. We’ve compiled a list of the five best scooter covers for a variety of scooter types, even mobility scooters. For each cover, we review functionality, key features, and verified customer reviews.
5 Best Scooter Covers
- Best Overall: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Scooter Cover
- Runner-Up: Seal Skin Supreme Cover
- Best Heavy-Duty: Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Cover
- Best Value: Monojoy Waterproof Motorcycle Cover
- Also Consider: Sqodok Waterproof Mobility Scooter Cover
#1 Best Overall: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Scooter Cover
Our top pick for best scooter covers, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Scooter Cover is designed similarly to its highly rated Platinum Shield car, truck, recreational vehicle (RV), and motorcycle covers. While this cover is not 100 percent waterproof, it is highly water-resistant due to its outer PU coating. Its outer layer is also reflective, which proves beneficial in low-light conditions.
The cover’s synthetic materials and built-in vents make sure mold and mildew won’t affect your scooter’s paint. We also like the front and rear elastic hem and grommets for easy-on, easy-off installation.
|Overall
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Fit
|5
|Durability
|5
|Breathability
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Reflective polyester external layer
- Soft fleece inner layer
- Weatherproof and water-resistant
- Venting system
- Double-stitched seams
- Elastic front and rear hem
- Reinforced grommets
- Storage bag included
- Antenna patch kit included
- Lifetime warranty
- Weighs about 10.0 pounds
What Customers Are Saying
CarCovers.com is unique in that it pools its customer reviews together. Overall, the company holds a 4.8 out of 5-star average rating for all of its Platinum Shield vehicle covers. However, there is no star rating for its scooter cover specifically.
We did find feature ratings for the cover, though. With more than 230 customer reviews, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield Cover receives a full 5 stars in the following categories:
- Water resistance
- Snow resistance
- UV protection
- Fit
- Durability
#2 Best Warranty: Seal Skin Supreme Cover
The Seal Skin Supreme™ Cover is a waterproof scooter cover that’s designed to protect against rain, sun, snow, and hail. If the scooter cover you receive isn’t up to your expectations, don’t worry, as this scooter cover is protected under a 10-year warranty. This means that whether your cover rips or begins to lose its waterproof ability, Seal Skin has you covered.
This scooter cover features Seal-Tec™ technology, which ultimately allows air into the cover but keeps out all the dirt, dust, and water that you don’t want near your scooter. This scooter cover is built to last, but even if it doesn’t, it’s covered under warranty. Although this cover is listed as a motorcycle cover, it is specifically designed for scooters.
|Overall
|5.0 out of 5.0
|Fit
|5
|Durability
|5
|Breathability
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $110
- Sizes available for most scooters
- Soft fleece inner layer
- Weatherproof and waterproof
- Hail- and UV-resistant
- Venting system
- Ultrasonically welded seams
- Built-in elastic hem
What Customers Are Saying
Many customers online have left reviews for the Seal Skin Supreme Scooter Cover. Many reviewers mention that the process of finding a cover that fit their scooter was simple on Seal Skin’s website. Some reviewers with negative feedback complain about their discount being issued after the fact.
#3 Best Heavy-Duty: Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Cover
Also featured in our best motorcycle covers review, the Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Cover is available in three sizes for scooters. Designed for indoor and outdoor protection, this cover’s ClimaShield® Plus fabric protects against rain, snow, UV rays, mold, and mildew. It also has a soft inner lining to guard against cosmetic scratches and dings.
To prevent theft, the cover sports a lock hole and a sewn-in alarm pocket (though you’ll need to purchase the alarm separately). If you’re storing your scooter indoors, the cover’s ventilation system prevents internal moisture build-up.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Fit
|4
|Durability
|4.5
|Breathability
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $85
- Three sizes available
- 300 denier polyester fabric with polyurethane (PU) coating
- Soft inner lining
- Weatherproof and waterproof
- Lock holes and belly strap
- Elastic shock cord hem
- Venting system
- Sealed seams
- Storage bag included
- Lifetime warranty
- Weighs approximately 4.0 pounds
What Customers Are Saying
While there aren’t many reviews for the scooter-specific version of this cover, the Dowco Guardian WeatherAll Plus Cover for motorcycles has just over 3,700 Amazon customer reviews and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. Ninety percent of reviews rate this scooter cover 4 or more stars.
Many customer reviews mention the cover’s durability, largely because of its heavy-duty material. However, because the Dowco Guardian is built to last, it’s also heavy – some buyers note that this scooter cover may be hard for one person to put on by themself.
#4 Best Value: Monojoy Waterproof Motorcycle Cover
A waterproof cover that won’t break the bank, the Monojoy Waterproof Motorcycle Cover comes in three universal sizes. While this cover can accommodate Harley-Davidson motorcycles and off-road dirt bikes, it can also fit your scooter. The Monojoy protects your scooter from rain, sun, wind, dust, and other debris, both indoors and outdoors.
This cover’s lock holes are unique. Many lock holes are made with metal reinforcements, which may rust after repeated use. However, the Monjoy scooter cover features durable cloth-based lock holes in the front and rear.
Our main concern with this cover is its seams. While most of the cover is made from 210D high-density nylon material, we didn’t read any mention of reinforced or double-stitched seams, which play a large part in a cover’s waterproofness. Customers report issues with water seepage, so it seems the cover is water-resistant, not totally waterproof.
|Overall
|4.2 out of 5.0
|Fit
|4.5
|Durability
|4
|Breathability
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $22
- Three sizes available
- 210D high-density waterproof fabric
- Soft inner lining
- Weatherproof and water-resistant
- Two lock holes
- Adjustable windproof strap and buckle
- Storage bag included
- Weighs about 1.0-pound
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 1,300 reviews
Positive customer reviews mention the cover’s lightweight material and cost-effectiveness. Many scooter covers can cost upwards of $100, so Monjoy’s option – costing about a quarter of that – can be a great alternative. Negative customer reviews note that the cover may not last in the long run. Several customers mention that the material began to wear less than a year into ownership.
#5 Also Consider: Sqodok Waterproof Mobility Scooter Cover
Not all scooters are zippy Vespas or mopeds. Mobility scooters are meant to help people move around, much like a motorized wheelchair. To ensure your mobility scooter is protected, we recommend the Sqodok Waterproof Mobility Scooter Cover. Made from 300D Oxford polyester fabric with a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coating, the cover keeps out rain, snow, dust, dirt, and other debris. It’s also equipped for weather protection.
For a snug fit, the cover features a fully-elastic hem as well as adjustable drawstrings that make the cover easy to install. The Sqodok model provides a universal fit and can accommodate many types of mobility scooters for indoor or outdoor storage.
|Overall
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Fit
|4
|Durability
|3.5
|Breathability
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Universal fit
- Weatherproof and waterproof
- Internal anti-UV lining
- 300D polyester material with waterproof coating
- Fully elastic hem
- Adjustable securing straps
- Storage bag includes
- Weighs about 10.0 ounces
What Customers Are Saying
Awarded an Amazon’s Choice badge, the Sqodok Waterproof Mobility Scooter Cover boasts a 4.3 out of 5-star rating with over 2,500 customer reviews. Its highest-rated features include the lightweight material (4.6 stars), water resistance (4.3 stars), and value (4.2 stars).
Positive customer reviews nod to the cover’s simple design and installation process. Many customers also like the cover’s lightweight fabric, though some have found it wears out easily. Another common customer complaint is that the cover has lower durability in high winds and may blow away or tear.
Is A Scooter Cover Worth It?
Sun, rain, snow, wind, dust, debris, pollen, tree sap – each can damage your scooter’s exterior and result in a costly repair bill. For scooter owners who often park their vehicles outside or store them inside for prolonged periods, a scooter cover is a worthy investment. This is especially true for riders living in areas with frequent inclement weather.
Covering your vehicle can also deter thieves, as scooter covers often feature reinforced lock holes that attach the cover to the front and rear wheels. If you want to maintain your scooter’s value in the long term, it’s best to purchase a cover.
Buyers Guide To The Best Scooter Covers
When deciding which scooter cover is best for you, there are a few factors you should consider before settling on a purchase. Below, we’ve detailed three key qualities to look for in the best scooter covers: size, materials, and added features.
Size
Well-fitted covers prevent water, dirt, and debris from damaging your scooter. Make sure to check your scooter’s dimensions (length, width, and height) against the cover dimensions provided by the manufacturer.
If a cover is too loose, it may blow away in high winds or allow water to pool. If a cover is too tight, it may improperly protect the scooter’s wheels or other low-positioned parts.
Materials
There are a few commonly used materials to make high-quality scooter covers. We’ve outlined each below.
- Waterproof materials: Fabrics made from heavy-duty polyester or that have a PU coating are essential for waterproofing. Oxford fabric is one of these heavy-duty polyesters that is also lined with either a PVC or PU backing. Make sure the cover also uses waterproof materials on seams. Look for reinforced or double-stitched seams to ensure a waterproof seal.
- Soft inner lining: Fleece and cotton linings provide a protective layer against scratches and chips.
- Anti-UV materials: The best scooter covers should also include UV protection, which can come in the form of a chemical treatment or reflective aluminum layer. These prevent your scooter from getting sun damage if left outside for a prolonged period.
Added Features
Added features can affect a cover’s ease of use as well as its long-term performance. Choose scooter covers with the following:
- Breathable materials or vents: Air should be able to circulate under the scooter cover. If not, mold and mildew can quickly damage your scooter’s paint and upholstery.
- Elastic hem: Scooter covers with either a fully elastic bottom hem or a front and rear elasticized hem ensure a snug cover fit while also making for easy installation.
- Grommets: In lieu of an elastic hem, reinforced grommets can help secure the cover against high winds and theft.
- Adjustable straps: Scooter covers often feature one belly strap or two front and rear straps to protect the cover from flying off in windy weather conditions.
- Lock holes: These deter theft by locking your cover to the scooter itself.
Our Review Standards
The products in this review were selected based on thorough research of customer feedback on sites like Amazon and Walmart. When selecting scooter covers, we considered affordability, quality, long-term durability, design features, and verified customer reviews.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Scooter Covers: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.