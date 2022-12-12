The best RV solar panels are both reliable and energy efficient, saving you money over the long haul. RV solar panels are environmentally-friendly, and they are a great way to access electricity while on the road. An RV solar system installed on an RV roof or travel trailer will power battery charging, air conditioning, and any appliances that need energy.
Our team has researched and reviewed the best RV solar panels so you can enjoy reliable and renewable energy when you hit the road. Our in-depth reviews of each product and our buyers guide at the end will help you choose the best RV solar panel for you and your camper.
5 Best RV Solar Panels
- Best Overall: Renogy 100 Watt Solar Panels
- Best Waterproof: EF EcoFlow 160 Watt Portable Solar Panel
- Most Efficient: Renogy 200 Watt Solar Panel
- Best Kit: Eco-Worthy 200 Watt Solar Panel Kit
- Most Portable: Bluetti 200 Watt Solar Panel
#1 Best Overall: Renogy 100 Watt Solar Panels
The Renogy 100 Watt Solar Panels come in a pack of two panels with an average of 400.0 to 500.0 Watt-hours (Wh) of electricity per day. As with all solar panels, this does depend on sun availability. Overall, we found the Renogy to be a high-quality and powerful solar battery system.
These solar panels are built for efficient performance for any RVing road trip. With bypass diodes, the Renogy panels protect the solar cells from overheating and allow the solar panels to operate more efficiently by bypassing any underperforming solar cells.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Durability
|5
|Portability
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $180 for 2 panels
- Wattage: 100.0 W
- Material: Monocrystalline silicon
- 33.0-41.0 Amp-hours (Ah) of electricity per day
- Coated with multi-layered sheet laminations
- Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame
- High-purity silicon cells
- IP65-rated junction box
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 5,000 ratings
The majority of customers gave glowing reviews on the Renogy 100W solar panels. Many buyers emphasize these panels’ excellent durability, including the IP65 waterproofing and high-quality material. Some share that the Renogy panels have lasted for years and have little to no exterior wear, while continuing to be a great power source.
#2 Best Waterproof: EF EcoFlow 160 Watt Portable Solar Panel
The EF EcoFlow 160 Watt Portable Solar Panel is compact and foldable, making it easy to pack and travel within any RV or motorhome. These portable panels are fully waterproof thanks to the one-piece design and a protection film. The film keeps out debris and protects against ultraviolet light to keep the product working reliably over a long period of time.
With a conversion of efficiency of 21 to 22 percent, these panels emit a high amount of power and have improved performance in cold and cloudy conditions when paired with the EcoFlow power station. This product also includes a carrying case that doubles as a kickstand to get the best angles and orientation for optimal solar power efficiency.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Power
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Portability
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $350
- Wattage: 160.0 W
- Material: Monocrystalline silicon
- Portable, foldable, and compact
- Paired with an EcoFlow power station
- Carrying case and kickstand included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,300 ratings
Most customers are incredibly happy with their purchase of the EF EcoFlow panels, stating they can easily gather enough power in cloudy conditions with the use of the power station. A handful of buyers are also incredibly impressed by the quality of its materials and its waterproof, compact, and flexible solar panel design.
#3 Most Efficient: Renogy 200 Watt Solar Panel
The Renogy 200 Watt Solar Panel is energy efficient and is perfect for battery charging and supplying power to other appliances in your RV while on the road. This 12.0-volt solar system is fit for RVers looking for great installation compatibility, including ground mounting and various mounting brackets to attach to the roof of your vehicle.
With direct sunlight landing on solar panels, the Renogy is equipped with anti-reflective, high-transparency, low-iron tempered glass to prevent wear and deterioration over time. These solar panels can also withstand high winds and snow loads thanks to the IP65 junction box that protects against outdoor weather and debris.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Power
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Portability
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $250
- Wattage: 200.0 W
- Material: Monocrystalline
- Compatible with on-grid and off-grid inverters
- Multi-layered sheet laminations
- Electroluminescence (EL) tested
- Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 5,200 ratings
Most customers are overwhelmingly positive in their review of the Renogy 200 Watt panel, highlighting the easy installation with mounting brackets and the durability of this solar panel system. Many buyers are also happy with this panel’s reliability, claiming it can power appliances for the full time they are traveling on the road.
#4 Best Kit: Eco-Worthy 200 Watt Solar Panel Kit
The Eco-Worthy Solar Panel Kit could be one of the best RV solar panel kits to travel with to the campgrounds. Needing only four hours of full sunshine, this kit can output 800.0 W per day after receiving direct sunlight. The included solar cells are designed to provide up to 21.5 percent higher efficiency in charging speed and energy usage while saving your RV battery.
The Eco-Worthy is also easy to install thanks to the included kit, making any DIY installation easier than ever. With pre-drilled and plug-and-play cables, you can expect a quick installation with everything you need in this solar panel kit.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Power
|4.5
|Durability
|4
|Portability
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- Wattage: 200.0 W
- Material: Aluminum
- Warranty: One year
- IP65-rated junction box
- Withstands strong winds and snow
- Corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy frame
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,250 ratings
Most customers are happy with the Eco-Worthy solar panel, with the majority of reviews highlighting the easy installation. Since this solar setup kit comes with everything you need, including a 30A PWM charge controller, buyers were happy with the simple setup and the energy efficiency for their RV or camper.
#5 Most Portable: Bluetti 200 Watt Solar Panel
The Bluetti 200 Watt Solar Panel is designed for travel and durability. It can withstand scratches and water splashes, making it perfect for road trips to campgrounds, fishing, or hiking with family. The Bluetti can also convert up to 23.4 percent of sunlight into usable electricity, providing you with solar energy even in cloudy weather or rainy conditions.
With universal compatibility, you can use this solar panel as a battery charger for electronics, as a battery bank, and to supply electricity for appliances inside your RV or camper. Designed for portability, this solar panel is foldable and comes with a carrying case to take with you on the go.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Power
|4
|Durability
|3.5
|Portability
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $500
- Wattage: 200.0 W
- Material: Monocrystalline silicon
- Warranty: One year
- Built with monocrystalline solar cells
- Carrying case included
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 200 ratings
The majority of reviewers are incredibly pleased with their purchase of the Bluetti solar panels, emphasizing the portability of this product. Many are also impressed by the quality of materials, claiming the solar panel boasts a long-lasting and high-quality design.
RV Solar Panels Buyers Guide
Before purchasing a solar panel for your RV, there are a few things worth considering. From power output to portability, and even the product value, some RV solar panels are more powerful and reliable than others, which could sway your decision when making a purchase.
Power Output
When in the market for RV solar panels, the amount of power and electricity each solar panel emits can make or break your RVing experience. Not only is wattage something to look into for each solar panel you are considering, but the amount of time and sunlight a solar panel needs are also major factors. Some panels need a few hours of direct sunlight to have electricity for only one day, while others can last longer or handle cloudy and poor weather conditions.
You should also consider the circumstances in which you will most often use your solar panels. For example, if you usually take your RV to modern campgrounds with full hookups, a few cloudy days won’t ruin your experience by depriving you of your solar power. But if you often take your RV boondocking, you’ll want to pay close attention to how much power a solar panel can create in shady or cloudy conditions.
Portability
The portability and ease of use when looking at solar panels are worth considering, especially when you are planning to take them with you on the road. Many RV solar panels are foldable and compact in size, with pre-attached kickstands for solar installation, as well as a carrying case for the solar panel. Considering portability as a factor before purchasing your RV solar panel can make road trips and traveling an even better experience.
Value
RV solar panels are not a small purchase, and you want an item that will last a long time and work reliably to supply electricity and prevent any risk of overcharging or damage to appliances and electronics. While higher-quality products are generally higher in cost, making room in the budget for a higher-cost solar power system will be worth it in the end. That way, you’ll purchase a unit that can withstand weather and high electricity use, and last nearly a lifetime.
RV Solar Panels: Bottom Line
RV solar panels are an eco-friendly option to produce electricity, serving as a great alternative to using fossil fuels for energy. They are also portable and compact. While propane heating systems may be more efficient than the use of solar panels, solar energy is far more environmentally friendly and still reliable, especially when being used for an RV where you are already stationed outdoors in the sunlight.
RV Solar Panels: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select the five RV solar panels in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.