Before purchasing a solar panel for your RV, there are a few things worth considering. From power output to portability, and even the product value, some RV solar panels are more powerful and reliable than others, which could sway your decision when making a purchase.

Power Output

When in the market for RV solar panels, the amount of power and electricity each solar panel emits can make or break your RVing experience. Not only is wattage something to look into for each solar panel you are considering, but the amount of time and sunlight a solar panel needs are also major factors. Some panels need a few hours of direct sunlight to have electricity for only one day, while others can last longer or handle cloudy and poor weather conditions.

You should also consider the circumstances in which you will most often use your solar panels. For example, if you usually take your RV to modern campgrounds with full hookups, a few cloudy days won’t ruin your experience by depriving you of your solar power. But if you often take your RV boondocking, you’ll want to pay close attention to how much power a solar panel can create in shady or cloudy conditions.

Portability

The portability and ease of use when looking at solar panels are worth considering, especially when you are planning to take them with you on the road. Many RV solar panels are foldable and compact in size, with pre-attached kickstands for solar installation, as well as a carrying case for the solar panel. Considering portability as a factor before purchasing your RV solar panel can make road trips and traveling an even better experience.

Value

RV solar panels are not a small purchase, and you want an item that will last a long time and work reliably to supply electricity and prevent any risk of overcharging or damage to appliances and electronics. While higher-quality products are generally higher in cost, making room in the budget for a higher-cost solar power system will be worth it in the end. That way, you’ll purchase a unit that can withstand weather and high electricity use, and last nearly a lifetime.