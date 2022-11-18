Nearly 65 million Americans plan on using a recreational vehicle (RV) to travel this year, according to a recent survey conducted by the RV Industry Association. With so many people traveling via RV, it’s not a surprise that the demand for high-quality RV mattresses has gone up.
With this in mind, our review team takes a look at the best RV mattresses on the market in 2022 and separates the best from the rest in our buying guide.
5 Best RV Mattresses
- Best Overall: Zinus 8-Inch Foam and Spring RV Mattress
- Best Value: Ego White 8-Inch Short Queen RV Mattress
- Best RV Mattress Topper: Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper
- Most Portable: Inofia Memory Foam Tri-Fold Mattress
- Best Warranty: DynastyMattress 10-Inch Cool Breeze
#1 Best Overall: Zinus 8-Inch Foam And Spring RV Mattress
The Zinus 8-Inch Foam and Spring RV Mattress features a multi-layer mattress design, which consists of fiber padding, a 0.5-in. high-density foam for top quilting, a layer of 1.25-in. conforming ViscoLatex foam, and a 6.0-in. base of heavy-duty steel coils. What separates this mattress from other innerspring mattresses is the fact that it’s ideal for stomach sleepers.
Additionally, this RV mattress is a great option for those who need a certain firmness level to sleep well, as this is a medium-firm to firm mattress. The high-quality mattress has been expertly packaged so you simply need to unbox and unroll it in your camper, RV, or motorhome. It should be noted that you will need to wait between 24 and 72 hours for your new mattress to regain its full shape for the best possible sleep experience.
Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Value
|5
|Comfort
|5
|Ease of Installation
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $330
- CertiPUR-US certified: Yes
- Warranty: 10 years
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 21,000 ratings
Customers absolutely love the Zinus 8-Inch Foam and Spring RV Mattress. Many reviewers mention they got this as an RV mattress replacement. We highlight the short queen size in our review, but customers highly recommend other sizes such as the RV full size and the king size.
One reviewer claims to be a self-diagnosed hot sleeper and a side sleeper, going on to say that this hybrid mattress is so good that they’ve now got one for their RV and all the bedrooms in their home.
#2 Best Value: Ego White 8-Inch Short Queen RV Mattress
Infusing green tea and cooling gel into the memory foam, the Ego White 8-Inch Short Queen RV Mattress relieves temperature issues while maintaining all of the benevolent properties of the memory foam. The green tea and gel memory foam mattress can be shipped to your door via mattress-in-a-box style delivery, and you’ll simply need to unroll the mattress and allow it to take its natural shape in your RV bed or camper bunk bed.
This bed mattress is compatible with most RV types and features a graphene technology cover. The cover feels like nylon, but also provides deodorizing and antistatic qualities. Its infrared fabric promotes proper blood circulation, while the contouring memory beneath it offers pressure relief to your joints and spine. This RV mattress comes in multiple sizes: the 6.0-in. is best for kids and stomach sleepers, while the 10.0-in. is best for side and back sleepers.
Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Value
|5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $280
- CertiPUR-US certified: Yes
- Warranty: 10 years
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 200 ratings
The Ego White 8-Inch Short Queen RV Mattress has received rave reviews from customers. Reviewers speak to how affordable the high-quality camper mattress is, with many referencing the fact that you’ll struggle to find such a quality mattress for so cheap. Other customers comment on how comfortable the RV mattress is.
#3 Best RV Mattress Topper: Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper
The Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper is Amazon’s Choice for a short queen mattress topper for RV campers – and for good reason. Its polyurethane memory foam gel beads conform to your body’s curves for personalized comfort that “hugs” you in your sleep. Additionally, it should be noted that this RV mattress topper is also available in a 2.0-in. profile.
Whether you just got a new bed in your camper or your RV bunk mattress needs a little extra cushioning, this RV mattress topper can transform your sleep for the better. Simply open the package, unroll the mattress topper, cut the plastic, and sit back and relax while your mattress topper expands to its full form.
Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Value
|5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $95
- CertiPUR-US certified: Yes
- Warranty: Three years
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 98,000 ratings
Customers love the Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper, with nearly three-quarters of all reviewers rating the RV mattress topper a perfect 5 stars. A number of reviewers reference needing more cushion due to their mattress type being too firm and that this topper transformed low-quality mattresses.
Some reviewers with negative feedback complain about a foul odor when opening the box. However, the review on Amazon which people found the most helpful, details a different story. Someone with severe asthma claims they would’ve picked up on fumes or odors, which they did not.
#4 Most Portable: Inofia Memory Foam Tri-Fold Mattress
Specially designed to fold up when not in use, the Inofia Memory Foam Tri-Fold Mattress is our pick for the Most Portable RV mattress on the market in 2022. Its clever design allows you to utilize all of your available space and potentially gives you accessibility to otherwise blocked areas of your RV. The pop-up RV mattress is constructed from a 1.5-in. layer of memory foam over a 4.5-in. supportive foam base.
Above the two layers of foam are a fiberglass-free fireproof barrier and a breathable non-slip cover. Mesh sides promote airflow and ensure that heat easily dissipates throughout the night. There are 4.0-in. and 6.0-in. styles available, as well as sizes ranging from twin to queen. The queen size that we highlight measures 78.0 by 58.0 by 6.0 in., but when folded up it measures a mere 58.0 by 26.0 by 18.0 in.
Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5
|Comfort
|4
|Ease of Installation
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $300
- CertiPUR-US certified: Yes
- Warranty: 10 years
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 2,300 ratings
The Inofia Memory Foam Tri-Fold Mattress is lauded by customers for its space-saving design and how comfortable it is when folded out. Reviewers note that they don’t feel the seams when they lay down on the RV mattress and credit the mattress’s pillow top-like feel. Those with negative feedback complain about issues with the mattress fully expanding.
#5 Best Warranty: DynastyMattress 10-Inch Cool Breeze
The DynastyMattress 10-Inch Cool Breeze is a four-layer RV mattress consisting of 2.5-in. HD memory foam, 2.0 in. of Cool Airflow, 2.0-in. Cool Airflow foam support, and 3.5 in. of high-density foam. Infused gel beads within the memory foam offer pressure relief, improved airflow, and premium comfort. However, it should be noted that this RV mattress does not ship with a box spring.
The mattress offers a simple two-step setup: just open the packaging and wait for the mattress to expand to its full size. The durable foam portion of the mattress enhances the structural integrity, making it great for back and side sleepers. The mattress cover that comes with the product is machine-washable and easily removed thanks to its zip-up design.
Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Value
|4
|Comfort
|4
|Ease of Installation
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $430
- CertiPUR-US certified: No
- Warranty: 20 years
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,900 ratings
Customers highly recommend the DynastyMattress 10-Inch Cool Breeze. One initially skeptical customer conceded that this RV mattress is more comfortable than their expensive household mattress. Others speak on the firmness level of the mattress and how much better they’re sleeping now that they have this in their RV.
RV Mattresses Buyers Guide
When shopping for an RV mattress, there are a wide variety of factors to consider. What we deem to be of utmost importance is whether or not an RV mattress is CertiPUR-US certified. Following that, mattress size and how many sleepers each size typically accommodates are smart considerations.
What Is CertiPUR-US Certified?
The CertiPUR-US Certification program began in 2008 due to concerns from U.S. foam producers about substandard foam being imported into the country. Today, CertiPUR-US properly arms customers with the knowledge that their mattress has been independently tested and deemed hypoallergenic and safe to sleep on, according to MattressNerd.
So what exactly is a “safe” RV mattress? Ultimately, it means that your mattress is made without the following:
- Formaldehyde
- Heavy metals
- Ozone-depleting components
- Phthalates
- Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs)
- Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)
RV Mattress Sizes
While some RVs and motorhomes can accommodate full-sized mattresses, many cannot. With this in mind, our team wanted to detail the different types of RV mattress sizes, their respective length and width ranges, and a general comparison of these sizes.
|Size Name
|Dimensions (Length x Width)
|Description
|RV Bunk
|28.0 x 75.0 in. to 35.0 x 79.0 in.
|Similarly sized to a standard twin-size mattress, this can only accommodate one sleeper. The size of bunk beds in RVs vary dramatically, so you may need a custom-size mattress to fit your RV’s bunk beds.
|RV Full
|53.0 x 75.0 in. to 55.0 x 75.0 in.
|Roughly 1.0 in. wider than a standard double bed, this type of mattress is predominantly used on fold-out sofas.
|RV Short Queen
|60.0 x 74.0 in. to 60.0 x 75.0 in.
|Approximately 5.0 in. shorter than a regular queen mattress, this type of mattress is arguably the most popular size of RV mattresses and can accommodate up to two adult sleepers.
|RV Queen
|60.0 x 80.0 in.
|Sized the same as a standard queen-size mattress, this size of RV mattress offers shoppers the most options in terms of upgrades.
|RV Short King
|72.0 x 75.0 in.
|Roughly 5.0 in. shorter than a standard king mattress, this offers RVers the ability to stretch out more than they would on most other RV mattresses.
|RV King
|72.0 x 80.0 in.
|Designed for constricted spaces, this mattress size is about 4.0 in. narrower than regular king-size mattresses.
|RV California King
|72.0 x 84.0 in.
|The biggest size of RV mattresses, this mattress size can accommodate a couple and a child, or four children.
RV Mattresses: Bottom Line
If money isn’t an issue, we think the Zinus 8-Inch Foam and Spring RV Mattress is the best of the best. For those who want a low-cost yet high-quality mattress, the Ego White 8-Inch Short Queen RV Mattress is certainly worth consideration. If replacing your current RV mattress is out of the question, the Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper can make an old mattress feel like new.
The Inofia Memory Foam Tri-Fold Mattress offers a great space-saving design to best utilize your motorhome’s space during the day. Last but certainly not least, the DynastyMattress 10-Inch Cool Breeze is made for those who only want to buy one RV mattress for the foreseeable future, as it’s backed by one of the best warranties in the industry.
RV Mattresses: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.