When shopping for an RV mattress, there are a wide variety of factors to consider. What we deem to be of utmost importance is whether or not an RV mattress is CertiPUR-US certified. Following that, mattress size and how many sleepers each size typically accommodates are smart considerations.

What Is CertiPUR -US Certified?

The CertiPUR-US Certification program began in 2008 due to concerns from U.S. foam producers about substandard foam being imported into the country. Today, CertiPUR-US properly arms customers with the knowledge that their mattress has been independently tested and deemed hypoallergenic and safe to sleep on, according to MattressNerd.

So what exactly is a “safe” RV mattress? Ultimately, it means that your mattress is made without the following:

Formaldehyde

Heavy metals

Ozone-depleting components

Phthalates

Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDEs)

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

RV Mattress Sizes

While some RVs and motorhomes can accommodate full-sized mattresses, many cannot. With this in mind, our team wanted to detail the different types of RV mattress sizes, their respective length and width ranges, and a general comparison of these sizes.