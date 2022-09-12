Many RV owners find out they need a new battery for their RV, but don’t know where to start. With this in mind, our review team has done the research for you. We’ve reviewed all of the different types of RV batteries and highlighted our top picks above. Below, we detail the best way to store RV batteries, and how to maintain your RV’s battery.

Types Of RV Batteries

There are four notable types of RV batteries: flooded lead-acid batteries, AGM batteries, gel cell batteries, and lithium-ion batteries.

Flooded lead-acid batteries : This is the most common type of RV battery . An electrolyte system helps chemically generate power in this battery, but the solution will need to be topped off with distilled water now and then.

AGM batteries : Similar to a flooded lead-acid battery , this battery stores its electrolyte solution within an absorbed glass mat – hence the name.

Gel cell batteries : This is another type of battery with a slight twist on the flooded lead-acid battery . This type of battery features a gel between plates rather than an electrolyte solution.

Lithium-ion batteries : This is the latest and greatest development in RV battery technology, with the most popular of this type of battery being a LiFePO4 battery. This type of battery is lightweight and long-lasting, but usually more expensive than other batteries.

RV Battery Storage

RVs are usually stored away during the winter months and batteries of any kind naturally discharge over time. So how do you go about storing your RV battery when it’s not in use?

Remove the batteries from your RV. Disconnect your house batteries. (Appliances such as refrigerators and smoke detectors drain milliamps over time.) Charge the batteries as they naturally discharge – charge fully once a month if you can access your battery while it’s stored. Unplug all converters. Periodically check on your batteries.

We recommend that you disconnect your batteries from your RV for storage purposes, as during the winter months, freezing kills flooded-cell batteries. We also recommend steps such as recharging the battery as it naturally discharges because a charged battery cannot freeze.

RV Battery Maintenance

Maintaining your RV battery partly depends on what type of battery you have. For example, lithium batteries require little to no upkeep. While we recommend checking with your manufacturer for maintenance protocols for your specific battery, there are a few basic maintenance jobs you can do: