Like all other vehicles on the road, a recreational vehicle (RV) needs a battery to operate. With an RV battery, the stakes are higher, as you’re not just powering a vehicle for a trip to the grocery store and back. An RV battery not only has to be able to power your RV over long distances but also power all of the appliances and electronics inside.
If you drive an RV, you know that your battery is one of the most important parts of your camper. So don’t risk ruining your next family excursion due to a faulty battery, and invest in one of the best RV batteries on the market.
5 Best RV Batteries
- Best Overall: Weize 12V 100Ah LiFePO4
- Best Value: Renogy Deep Cycle AGM Battery
- Most Innovative: Optima BlueTop
- Safest Battery: Ampere Time LiFePO4
- Best Premium Option: Battle Born Batteries LiFePO4
#1 Best Overall: Weize 12V 100Ah LiFePO4
The Weize 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 can live for more than 2,000 cycles at 100 percent or 8,000 cycles at 50 percent depth of discharge. This lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery will last five times longer than lead-acid batteries, as lead-acid batteries have a lifespan of merely two years. The deep cycle RV battery is made from safe, non-toxic, and nonhazardous energy – meaning it isn’t prone to thermal runaway or overheating.
A built-in battery management system (BMS) protects your maintenance-free battery from overcharge, overcurrent, discharge, and short-circuiting. Due to the fact that lithium offers greater energy density and is at least half the mass of lead-acid batteries, the battery is a great power source for anything from off-grid solar panel systems to e-scooters. It should be noted that this RV deep-cycle battery comes with a 10-year warranty.
|Our Rating
|5 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Reliability
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $400
- Nominal voltage: 12.8V
- Nominal capacity: 100.0Ah
- Dimensions: 12.71 by 6.49 by 8.34 inches
- Weight: 26.4 pounds
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 400 ratings
Huge numbers of reviewers state that they purchased this RV battery solely because of its low-temperature cut-off and ability to be used for solar power. One reviewer got this battery for their 21.0-foot travel trailer, which they say works better than they expected.
#2 Best Value: Renogy Deep Cycle AGM Battery
Made with thick absorbed glass mat (AGM) separators, the Renogy Deep Cycle AGM Battery has no acid leakage, no water refilling, and no hydrogen gas. This battery’s electrolyte formula has been improved upon from earlier models to ensure discharge performance between 5 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Its monthly discharge rate is below three percent at 77 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 5 times lower than that of flooded lead-acid batteries.
Built from durable acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) container material, it means the Renogy is vibration-resistant. This RV battery comes with silver-plated copper terminals to make wire identification easier. This battery can support a wide range of appliances past just powering an RV due to its 1,110.0A max discharge current.
|Our Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Reliability
|4.5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $200
- Nominal voltage: 12.0V
- Nominal capacity: 100.0Ah
- Dimensions: 12.9 by 6.8 by 8.7 in.
- Weight: 63.9 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,900 ratings
Several customers mention that this is a great replacement battery for an RV or motorhome. One reviewer claimed to have problems with the battery, proceeded to contact customer service, and was able to get a replacement battery without issue thanks to the product warranty.
#3 Most Innovative: Optima BlueTop
The Optima BlueTop is mountable in basically any position and works well as a boat battery or as an RV battery. Designed as a dual-purpose battery, it has both starting and deep cycle capabilities for those that need a power source – even in harsh conditions. This RV battery has a reserve capacity of 120 minutes, 870.0 marine cranking amps, and 750.0 cold cranking amps (CCA).
What separates this battery from its competitors is Optima’s dedication to innovation and battery improvement. The BlueTop features Optima’s SpiralCell Technology. This consists of individual spiral-wound cells composed of dual pure lead plates coated in lead oxide. This technology maintains and monitors temperature, humidity, tolerances, and automated processes.
If you’re looking for more information on Optima Batteries, check out our Optima Battery Review.
|Our Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Power
|4.5
|Reliability
|4.5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: About $315
- Nominal voltage: 12.0V
- Nominal capacity: 55.0Ah
- Dimensions: 10.00 by 6.88 by 7.80 in.
- Weight: 43.5 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,200 ratings
The majority of reviewers note that they felt a huge difference in power after installing this RV battery. One reviewer claims to have been using this battery on their boat for over 10 years. Reviewers with negative feedback complain about issues holding charge.
#4 Safest Battery: Ampere Time LiFePO4
Boasting the highest level safety certification from UL Solutions, the Ampere Time LiFePO4 offers high energy density and stable performance. Lead acid batteries can only produce 200 to 500 cycles over a lifespan of 3 years, while this battery can provide over 4,000 cycles for a battery life of over 10 years. The battery is also half the weight of lead-acid batteries with the same capacity.
This RV battery is the only battery in this review that’s waterproof, specifically IP65 waterproof. Built-in BMS protects this battery from a range of different complications and issues. The battery’s flat discharge curve holds approximately 12.8V for approximately 95 percent of its capacity usage. For trolling motors, it’s recommended to use this battery for energy storage rather than as a starting battery.
|Our Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Reliability
|4
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: About $400
- Nominal voltage: 12.8V
- Nominal capacity: 100.0Ah
- Dimensions: 13.00 by 6.82 by 8.48 in.
- Weight: 24.25 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 2,100 ratings
Reviewers rave over the RV battery’s exceptional performance. One reviewer claims to use this battery for powering refrigerators, microwaves, and lights all connected to an inverter – and it works flawlessly. Reviewers with negative feedback question the battery’s capacity.
#5 Best Premium Option: Battle Born Batteries LiFePO4
The Battle Born Batteries LiFePO4 is made from 100 percent safe, sustainable, non-toxic, and renewable energy. This lithium-ion battery can be safely mounted in any position, making it a great option for RVers or even those who just need a new golf cart battery. Unlike lead-acid batteries, this lithium-ion battery bank is more cost-effective and has a longer life.
It should be noted that if you purchase six or more of these 12.0-volt batteries, they will ship via freight and you must be able to accept a pallet shipment. A built-in BMS acts as the brain of this RV battery. The BMS regulates the amount of power taken out of the battery and works as a shut-off system to protect you as well as the lithium-ion cells.
|Our Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Power
|5
|Reliability
|4.5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: About $875
- Nominal voltage: 12.0V
- Nominal capacity: 100.0Ah
- Dimensions: 12.75 by 6.88 by 9.00 in.
- Weight: 29.0 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.8 out of 5 based on over 700 ratings
Most reviewers mention how well the BMS works. Several also spoke to their ability to fulfill their warranty. Reviewers with negative feedback note difficulties using this battery as a replacement on their RV.
RV Battery Buyers Guide
Many RV owners find out they need a new battery for their RV, but don’t know where to start. With this in mind, our review team has done the research for you. We’ve reviewed all of the different types of RV batteries and highlighted our top picks above. Below, we detail the best way to store RV batteries, and how to maintain your RV’s battery.
Types Of RV Batteries
There are four notable types of RV batteries: flooded lead-acid batteries, AGM batteries, gel cell batteries, and lithium-ion batteries.
- Flooded lead-acid batteries: This is the most common type of RV battery. An electrolyte system helps chemically generate power in this battery, but the solution will need to be topped off with distilled water now and then.
- AGM batteries: Similar to a flooded lead-acid battery, this battery stores its electrolyte solution within an absorbed glass mat – hence the name.
- Gel cell batteries: This is another type of battery with a slight twist on the flooded lead-acid battery. This type of battery features a gel between plates rather than an electrolyte solution.
- Lithium-ion batteries: This is the latest and greatest development in RV battery technology, with the most popular of this type of battery being a LiFePO4 battery. This type of battery is lightweight and long-lasting, but usually more expensive than other batteries.
RV Battery Storage
RVs are usually stored away during the winter months and batteries of any kind naturally discharge over time. So how do you go about storing your RV battery when it’s not in use?
- Remove the batteries from your RV.
- Disconnect your house batteries. (Appliances such as refrigerators and smoke detectors drain milliamps over time.)
- Charge the batteries as they naturally discharge – charge fully once a month if you can access your battery while it’s stored.
- Unplug all converters.
- Periodically check on your batteries.
We recommend that you disconnect your batteries from your RV for storage purposes, as during the winter months, freezing kills flooded-cell batteries. We also recommend steps such as recharging the battery as it naturally discharges because a charged battery cannot freeze.
RV Battery Maintenance
Maintaining your RV battery partly depends on what type of battery you have. For example, lithium batteries require little to no upkeep. While we recommend checking with your manufacturer for maintenance protocols for your specific battery, there are a few basic maintenance jobs you can do:
- Maintain electrolyte levels in flooded-cell batteries to reduce the chance of sulfation.
- Clean battery terminals to remove any built-up corrosion.
- Frequently recharge your batteries to lessen the chance of sulfation and to optimize your battery’s lifespan.
Best RV Battery: FAQ
Our Review Standards
To select the five RV batteries in this review, our team searched retailers such as Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.