The best rust removers remove rust and other forms of corrosion from metal surfaces without damaging the metal itself. They work on a number of different surfaces and fully remove any sign of rust on metal parts. Our team of experts can confirm that each rust remover featured in this article will take care of any and all rust problems.
Below, we highlight the best rust removers on the market. We go into detail about why each rust remover has made our list of top recommendations before delving into things we think you should know in our buyers guide.
5 Best Rust Removers
- Best Overall: WD-40 Rust Remover Soak
- Runner-Up: Iron OUT Spray Gel Rust Stain Remover
- Best Value: CLR Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover
- Best Water-Based: Evapo-Rust Super-Safe Rust Remover
- Also Consider: Quick-Glo Chrome Cleaner & Rust Remover
#1 Best Overall: WD-40 Rust Remover Soak
The WD-40 Rust Remover Soak dissolves rust and restores metal or parts to look brand new. This heavy-duty rust dissolver is ideal for auto restoration, tractors, farming equipment, antiques, trailers and hitches, and rusty tools.
This rust remover is volatile organic compound (VOC) compliant in all 50 states. This is due to the fact that the WD-40 rust remover is non-toxic, acid- and caustic chemical-free, and made with biodegradable ingredients. It should be noted that the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) classifies this rust remover in category P1, meaning it is safe to use in practically any setting.
Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $25
- Volume: 1.0 gallon (gal)
- Price per ounce: $0.19 per fluid ounce (fl. oz.)
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on 1,300 ratings
Many reviewers mention that you need to leave your metal surfaces with light to heavy rust to soak to truly remove all of the surface rust. One reviewer forewarns other customers that this rust converter is more effective on higher-quality tools.
#2 Runner-Up: Iron OUT Spray Gel Rust Stain Remover
The only liquid-based spray-on rust remover in this review, the Iron OUT Spray Gel Rust Stain Remover is incredibly versatile. This multipurpose rust remover is perfect for those who like a little DIY work. This is because it can work on more than just rusty car parts, as it’s fast-acting and effective on rusted areas inside and outside your home.
Iron OUT’s formula is non-abrasive and does not contain hydrofluoric acid, a harmful chemical unsafe for use around children and pets. Whether you use this rust removal product on painted surfaces inside your home or stainless steel, simply spray on the rust remover and watch it clean up light rust quickly.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $10
- Volume: 16.0 ounces (oz.)
- Price per ounce: $0.68 per fl. oz.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on around 10,000 ratings
Reviewers rave over this rust remover spray, with many in disbelief that they wouldn’t have to scrub down rust buildup with a wire brush until they saw it with their own eyes.
Those with negative feedback complain of the fumes and smell of the rust remover. We recommend using this product in a well-ventilated area to avoid this.
#3 Best Value: CLR Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover
The CLR Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover is an industrial-strength rust treatment that’s tough on lime and calcium buildup while being able to dissolve rust with ease. The manufacturer, CLR, states that it does not recommend using this product on your car. You can safely use this rust remover on your car wheels – as long as they’re made from chrome or stainless steel – but certainly not on alloy wheels. However, it can be used on a number of surfaces, even fiberglass.
This non-toxic rust remover has been certified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as it does not contain phosphate, ammonia, or bleach. The fact that CLR is EPA certified ultimately makes it safe to use around kids and/or pets. It should also be noted that this rust remover is certified by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for being 80 percent biobased.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $5
- Volume: 28.0 oz.
- Price per ounce: $0.19 per fl. oz.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 16,000 ratings
A huge number of reviewers speak to the product’s ability to dissolve hard water stains on dishes and cutlery. One woman claims her cast iron was left on her countertop dripping wet, and CLR removed every last speck of rust on her countertop. Reviewers with negative feedback complain about issues removing calcium deposits.
#4 Best Water-Based: Evapo-Rust Super-Safe Rust Remover
Made from a water-based solution, the Evapo-Rust Super-Safe Rust Remover is designed to effectively eradicate rust from automotive, household, and industrial-grade metal parts. This non-corrosive rust remover doesn’t consist of harmful acids, solvents, odors, bases, or fumes. Due to the quality of this rust remover, you won’t need to worry about scrubbing or sanding.
To effectively use the rust remover, you’ll need to drop your rusted metal parts into the Evapo-Rust until all parts are completely submerged. Once rust is removed, simply rinse your parts off with water and apply a rust inhibitor, such as the Evapo-Rust RB018 Rust-Block.
Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $10
- Volume: 946.0 milliliters (ml)
- Price per ounce: $0.33 per fl. oz.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 7,500 ratings
Customers remark that their rusted metal parts look like new after treating them with this rust remover. One man says the rust remover isn’t as strong smelling as he thought it would be, although it is a little sticky. Those who left negative reviews complain that this product isn’t as effective as it should be.
#5 Also Consider: Quick-Glo Chrome Cleaner & Rust Remover
The Quick-Glo Chrome Cleaner & Rust Remover was originally invented in 1957 as a rust remover and metal polish. Present day, Quick-Glo’s original formula is still one of the best rust removers on the market. This water-based rust remover features pumice, rather than sand or another harsh medium, to gently remove rust.
The fact that this rust remover is water-based means that you won’t need the help of soap, buckets, or scrubbing power to effectively remove rust on your vehicle. Quick-Glo provides a protective barrier so you won’t need to waste money buying more and more products over the years.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $20
- Volume: 8.0 oz.
- Price per ounce: $2.37 per fl. oz.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on 100 ratings
One reviewer claims they didn’t clean their truck for over two years, but Quick-Glo removed all of the rust on its rims and left a nice shine behind too. Reviewers with negative feedback complain this product isn’t as effective as they had hoped.
Rust Remover Buyers Guide
Ultimately, all of the rust removers in this article are safe and effective to use. However, you should consider where you plan on using them and the level of rust you’re attempting to remove.
Best Rust Removers Of 2022 Comparison
The ability to compare and contrast the best rust removers of 2022 with ease is an incredibly helpful resource to have at your fingertips as a customer. With this in mind, our team formulated the table below to provide some key details about the top rust removers on the market.
|Average Price
|Price Per Ounce
|Volume
|WD-40 Rust Remover Soak
|$25
|$0.19 per fluid ounce (fl. oz.)
|1.0 gal
|Iron OUT Spray Gel Rust Stain Remover
|$10
|$0.68 per fl. oz.
|16.0 oz.
|CLR Calcium, Lime, & Rust Remover
|$5
|$0.19 per fl. oz.
|28.0 oz.
|Evapo-Rust Super-Safe Rust Remover
|$10
|$0.33 per fl. oz.
|946.0 ml
|Quick-Glo Chrome Cleaner & Rust Remover
|$20
|$2.37 per fl. oz.
|8.0 oz.
Is It Worth Fixing Rust On A Car?
Determining how much rust is too much rust is a necessary first step if you’re looking to use rust remover. If you’re looking to remove rust on the exterior of your vehicle, you won’t be working with any parts of the car that are actually involved in moving it forward – so the decision to use a rust remover, in this case, is more one of keeping your vehicle looking good.
This brings up the question of what to do if you are thinking about using a rust remover on a part of your car’s drivetrain or a part that makes your car function properly. In this scenario, we don’t recommend that you use a rust remover. This is because rust indicates a lack of structural integrity, therefore making it dangerous to drive a car with weakened structures.
Where Can You Safely Use A Rust Remover?
Knowing where you can safely use a rust remover will save you a lot of time and money in the long run. Some rust removers are designed for strictly indoor use within your home, while other rust removers are meant for chrome surfaces.
While there’s no overarching rulebook of how to differentiate rust removers by the type of surfaces they’re designed for, we do recommend paying attention to this. Somewhere amongst the product description or the manufacturer’s official website, you should be able to find information on where you should and shouldn’t use your new rust remover.
Our Review Standards
To select the five rust removers in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Rust Remover: FAQ
