The WD-40 Rust Remover Soak dissolves rust and restores metal or parts to look brand new. This heavy-duty rust dissolver is ideal for auto restoration, tractors, farming equipment, antiques, trailers and hitches, and rusty tools.

This rust remover is volatile organic compound (VOC) compliant in all 50 states. This is due to the fact that the WD-40 rust remover is non-toxic, acid- and caustic chemical-free, and made with biodegradable ingredients. It should be noted that the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) classifies this rust remover in category P1, meaning it is safe to use in practically any setting.

Our Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Key Features

Cost : Around $25

Volume : 1.0 gallon (gal)

Price per ounce : $0.19 per fluid ounce (fl. oz.)

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on 1,300 ratings

Many reviewers mention that you need to leave your metal surfaces with light to heavy rust to soak to truly remove all of the surface rust. One reviewer forewarns other customers that this rust converter is more effective on higher-quality tools.