The best rooftop tents make camping out of your car fun and functional. With all the weatherproofing features you may need, these tents are ideal for any road trip. Made to be an easy installation onto your vehicle’s roof, you can attach your tent and get driving. With a variety of styles and capacity sizes, they are far from your traditional tent.
Our team has researched, rated, and reviewed some of the best rooftop tents available on the market. Our in-depth buyers guide provides insight so you can select the best rooftop tent for you, your vehicle, and your passengers.
6 Best Rooftop Tents
- Best Softshell: Trustmade Wanderer Softshell Rooftop Tent
- Best Hardshell: Thule Basin Hardshell Rooftop Tent
- Best Weatherproof Tent: Thule Tepui Ruggedized Autana Rooftop Tent
- Ideal for Trucks: Thule Basin Wedge Hardshell Rooftop Tent
- High Capacity: Trustmade Scout Hardshell Rooftop Tent
- Best Value: Smittybilt Overlander Tent
Rooftop Tents Buyers Guide
Before getting your rooftop tent, there are a few factors to consider before making this larger purchase. Capacity, installation, and value are all details to be aware of prior to receiving and selecting your newest rooftop tent.
Capacity
Both the weight and size capacity can influence the type of rooftop tent you choose to purchase. If you plan to travel with family members, a rooftop tent that can accommodate more weight and campers would be ideal for you.
Take a look at the Trustmade Scout or Trustmade Wanderer tents if you are looking to get on the road with family and friends. With few downsides to these tents, you may want to consider the Trustmade’s if you are planning to accommodate multiple travelers.
Installation
The ease of installation should always be taken into consideration when installing a rooftop tent. Some tents may require additional installation pieces or crossbar roof racks to make installation more secure and simple.
The Thule Tepui is a prime example of a tent that may need some extra pieces to make installation as stable as possible. While an easy installation is always preferred, safety is necessary. Making sure you have the proper attachments and hardware to install your rooftop tent will make installation onto your car roof both easy and secure.
Value
A rooftop tent is no small purchase. Make sure you are getting the most out of your tent and that it is the perfect fit for you and your campers. Features you are looking for in a rooftop tent can impact the value, and some tents have different accessories than others.
The Thule Basin Wedge and the Thule Basin both offer various features that may be more desirable depending on your desire for stargazing, airflow, and storage space. For additional tips on rooftop tent camping, check out this awesome guide from Adventure Journal.
#1 Best Softshell: Trustmade Wanderer Softshell Rooftop Tent
The Trustmade Wanderer Softshell is a high-quality rooftop tent fit for up to three campers. With UV protection, a waterproof canvas, and mosquito netting, this tent will protect you from everything from muggy summer weather to frigid nighttime conditions.
This low-profile softshell tent takes only minutes to set up and has a travel cover included for more compact transportation before arriving at your destination. With storage pouches for organizing all your accessories and must-haves while camping, this rooftop tent has all the accommodations and details you need.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $1,600
- Unit weight: 144.0 lbs.
- Weight capacity: 600.0 lbs.
- Size capacity: Up to three campers
- Warranty: One year
- Material: Canvas and stainless steel
What Is It Good For?
The Trustmade softshell tent is ideal for campers looking for a functional and reliable tent to easily attach to most vehicles’ roofs. With the easy set-up, you can get to all the fun camping activities with family and friends as soon as you reach your destination.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Vehicle Compatibility
|4.5
|Durability
|5
#2 Best Hardshell: Thule Basin Hardshell Rooftop Tent: part 1
The Thule Basin Hardshell Rooftop Tent is a heavy-duty, hardshell rooftop tent with a two-person capacity to provide maximum interior space. Designed with an exterior cotton-poly coating, this product prevents water leaks from getting inside your tent.
On top of these features, a foam mattress is included in your purchase so you don’t have to worry about finding the right fitted mattress to go inside your tent. With a durable and breathable canopy, you can go stargazing from the comfort of your own camping home.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $2,625
- Unit weight: 176.0 lbs.
- Weight capacity: 600.0 lbs.
- Size capacity: Up to two campers
- Warranty: Two years
- Material: ABS hardshell base and aluminum
What Is It Good For?
The Thule hardshell rooftop tent is ideal if you are looking for a tent that is durable and provides a hard roof for extra stability and security. With the storage capacity and internal pockets included, along with doubling as a cargo carrier, this rooftop tent is great for travelers.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Vehicle Compatibility
|4.5
|Durability
|5
#3 Best Weatherproof Tent: Thule Tepui Ruggedized Autana Rooftop Tent
The Thule Tepui Rugged Rooftop Tent is a three-person tent, accommodating more travelers than many other rooftop tents. With two built-in screened skylight panels, you can easily see all the stars above you from the comfort of your tent.
This tent is perfect for most 4×4 trailers and off-road rigs due to its larger size and dimensions. With a diamond plate base and lightweight aluminum frame, the tent is both aerodynamic and spacious with an annex room and large internal pockets for storing all your belongings.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $2,250
- Unit weight: 169.0 lbs.
- Weight capacity: 600.0 lbs.
- Size capacity: Up to three campers
- Warranty: Two years
- Material: Aluminum, canvas, and Ripstop fabric
What Is It Good For?
The Thule Autana three-person tent is great if you are planning to head off-road and deep into nature for the weekend. This tent is designed to be installed on larger vehicles that can handle dirt and rocky terrain.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Vehicle Compatibility
|4
|Durability
|4.5
#4 Ideal For Trucks: Thule Basin Wedge Hardshell Rooftop Tent
The Thule Basin Wedge Hardshell Tent is fit for almost any truck, making it a great aftermarket purchase to consider if you are a truck owner looking for a camping tent to strap to your vehicle. This tent is wedge-shaped, making for a stable set-up with the capability to double as a rooftop cargo carrier if desired.
If you want to let in some light or take in the nature around you, there are multiple zippers around the tent to open up the windows and provide even airflow. There are also awnings that you simply hook into place if you want to keep the window screens closed and still have a beautiful view of your overlanding destination.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $2,625
- Unit weight: 156.0 lbs.
- Weight capacity: 600.0 lbs.
- Size capacity: Up to two campers
- Warranty: Two years
- Material: ABS Hardshell Base and canopy fabric
What Is It Good For?
The Thule Basin Wedge rooftop tent is ideal for campers who want a reliable and long-lasting product that can be used year-round. The hard shell roof provides extra durability, and the transformation into a cargo carrier is an added bonus.
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Vehicle Compatibility
|4
|Durability
|4
#5 High Capacity: Trustmade Scout Hardshell Rooftop Tent
The Trustmade Scout Hardshell Rooftop Tent is built for longevity with various features unlike many other rooftop tents on the market. With a hydraulic automatic open, this pop-up tent makes set-up easier than ever.
Ready for all climates and weather conditions, the tent is Rainfly waterproof and has two window vents with netting, an anti-UV SPF 50+ coating, and a door with an awning to let a nice breeze in. This tent also comes with a solar-powered lantern to keep your surroundings visible even after the sun goes down.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $3,000
- Unit weight: 205.0 lbs.
- Weight capacity: 700.0 lbs.
- Size capacity: Up to four campers
- Warranty: One year
- Material: ABS plastic, Ripstop canvas, and stainless steel
What Is It Good For?
The Trustmade rooftop tent is a good choice if you are looking for a tent with various features and add-ons, including an easy set-up after installation and weatherproofing features. With a capacity of up to four campers, this would be a great tent to bring along for family adventures.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Vehicle Compatibility
|3.5
|Durability
|4
#6 Best Value: Smittybilt Overlander Tent
The Smittybilt Overlander Tent is incredibly easy to set up and take down. This rooftop tent is roomy, fitting three people comfortably and offering plenty of headroom. Another helpful feature is the fact that you can access this rooftop tent from both the driver’s side and the passenger side of your vehicle.
Perfect for backpacking and backcountry adventures, this truck bed tent will ensure your sleeping space is dry thanks to its heavy-duty waterproof top. While this rooftop tent can’t boast tool-free installation, we don’t think you’ll have any serious problems setting it up.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $1,325
- Unit weight: 132.0 lbs.
- Weight capacity: 600.0 lbs.
- Size capacity: Up to three campers
- Warranty: One year
- Material: Polyester and polyurethane
What Is It Good For?
The Smittybilt Overlander Tent is a great budget-friendly option for those who are looking to camp while out on the road. Additionally, this high-quality rooftop tent has to be a frontrunner for the title of Best Rooftop Tent if you know a clamshell design won’t work for your needs.
|Overall Rating
|3.7 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Vehicle Compatibility
|4
|Durability
|3
Rooftop Tent: Bottom Line
A rooftop tent is an innovative way of taking on nature and heading out into the world for a stay at an overlanding or outlook. Traveling by road with your vehicle can be easier, but having all the camping gear and equipment you need can be overwhelming – and a ground tent is not always ideal.
With a rooftop tent you can easily store items and have a pop-up place to sleep overnight in the comfort of your own belongings. Rooftop tents make traveling into nature and off-road adventurous and functional for you and your family.
Our Review Standards
To select the five rooftop tents in this review, our team searched retailers like Amazon, RealTruck, and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors such as customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Rooftop Tent: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.