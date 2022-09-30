Before getting your rooftop tent, there are a few factors to consider before making this larger purchase. Capacity, installation, and value are all details to be aware of prior to receiving and selecting your newest rooftop tent.

Capacity

Both the weight and size capacity can influence the type of rooftop tent you choose to purchase. If you plan to travel with family members, a rooftop tent that can accommodate more weight and campers would be ideal for you.

Take a look at the Trustmade Scout or Trustmade Wanderer tents if you are looking to get on the road with family and friends. With few downsides to these tents, you may want to consider the Trustmade’s if you are planning to accommodate multiple travelers.

Installation

The ease of installation should always be taken into consideration when installing a rooftop tent. Some tents may require additional installation pieces or crossbar roof racks to make installation more secure and simple.

The Thule Tepui is a prime example of a tent that may need some extra pieces to make installation as stable as possible. While an easy installation is always preferred, safety is necessary. Making sure you have the proper attachments and hardware to install your rooftop tent will make installation onto your car roof both easy and secure.

Value

A rooftop tent is no small purchase. Make sure you are getting the most out of your tent and that it is the perfect fit for you and your campers. Features you are looking for in a rooftop tent can impact the value, and some tents have different accessories than others.

The Thule Basin Wedge and the Thule Basin both offer various features that may be more desirable depending on your desire for stargazing, airflow, and storage space. For additional tips on rooftop tent camping, check out this awesome guide from Adventure Journal.