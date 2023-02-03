While specific installation directions differ from rack to rack, in most cases you will follow these basic steps:

Asses and prepare vehicle Install crossbars (if necessary) Assemble roof rack Hoist roof rack above vehicle Attach roof rack Check stability

Most roof racks come with an Allen wrench, which is often the only tool you’ll need to assemble and install the roof rack. However, you might also consider having the following on hand:

Extra Allen wrenches : If you’re working with another person, the assembly can proceed faster if you’re both able to connect parts simultaneously.

Stool or ladder : If you’re tall enough, you can access the roof of your car without any height assistance. Otherwise, you may want a stool or ladder to reach over your car.

Microfiber cloth and cleaning solution : It’s a good idea to wipe down your roof and side rails before installing a roof rack.

1. Assess And Prepare Vehicle

To install almost any roof rack, you will need to have roof rack crossbars on your vehicle. Most roof racks connect to these raised rails.

If your vehicle has a bare roof, you’ll need to install crossbars. If your vehicle already has crossbars, you can move on to Step 3. In either case, it’s a good idea to wipe down your roof to clear away dirt and debris before proceeding to the following steps.

2. Install Crossbars

There are two means to install crossbars on your vehicle: permanent installation or clamp-style.

If you want to permanently install crossbars, we recommend you take your vehicle to a dealership to have them professionally installed. Even if you plan to perform a DIY installation, it’s a good idea to purchase the installation kit from a dealership so that you get the best crossbars for your specific vehicle.

Clamp-on crossbars are compatible with a range of vehicles and can be installed at home by the non-professional.

3. Assemble Roof Rack

Some roof racks are fully assembled, while others must be put together before you attach them to your roof. If your rack needs assembly, follow the included installation guide to fully assemble your roof rack on the ground.

4. Hoist Roof Rack Above Vehicle

Lift the roof rack on top of your cross bars. Depending on the size of this rack and your strength and height, you may need another person to help you do this.

5. Attach Roof Rack

Once the roof rack is aligned with your cross bars, you’ll connect it to these bars. Each roof rack will have a different system for doing so, described in the owner’s manual. Some have clamps that you tighten by hand, while others may require some screwing.

6. Check Stability

Once you think you’ve gotten your roof rack fully secured, try to wiggle and shake it to ensure that it is tight enough that it won’t fly free on the highway.