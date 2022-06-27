A remote car starter can allow you to turn on your car up to several thousand feet away. This means you can regulate your car’s temperature during the hot summer months and cold winter months before getting inside. A remote car starter is especially helpful if you live somewhere with frequent snow and want to start defrosting your windshield before you step foot outside. If this sounds like a device that could make your life easier, consider our research into the five best remote car starters on the market today.
In selecting the best remote starters, we looked at various options in different price ranges. Since there’s probably no option that’s best for everyone, it’s worth doing research tailored to your preferences. This guide should help you get started.
5 Best Car Starters
- Best Overall: Compustar CS7900-AS 2-Way Remote Start Bundle
- Premium Pick: Viper 5906V Color Remote Start & Security
- Most Affordable: Avital 5305L Security System With 2-Way LCD Display
- Most Versatile: Viper 5305V 2-Way LCD Remote Start System
- Best Design: Compustar CS4900-S 2-Way Remote Start System
#1 Best Overall: Compustar CS7900-AS 2-Way Remote Start Bundle
This remote car starter from Compustar has remote starting and car alarm systems. You get two remotes that allow you to unlock, turn on, and warm up your car from up to a 3,000.0-foot range. It also includes sensors for your doors, hood, and trunk that will emit a sound if someone attempts a burglary. These features make it our top pick among the best remote car starters.
This remote starter works for cars of all makes and models. It is self-installable if you have general electrical knowledge, but otherwise, it’s best to send it to a professional.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $175
- Range: 3,000.0 ft.
- Two-way, LCD remote
- Backup, one-way remote
- Includes door, hood, and trunk security features
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,000 ratings
Customers with all types of vehicles could install this device in their cars. Some installed it on their own, and others went to an automotive shop for help. All seem to agree it works close to the advertised range.
“I work in a prison, and this thing actually remote started my vehicle from behind thousands of feet of concrete walls, metal doors, and razor wire fence. I couldn’t believe it.”
– John D. via Amazon
There were some complaints from customers who said their starter only worked for a few months, which was an issue because this starter doesn’t include a warranty. Others said they wish there were instructions for easier self-installation.
“The only bad thing is that if you don’t have any wiring diagrams for your vehicle, it’s not to easy to install.”
– Jory via Amazon
#2 Premium Pick: Viper 5906V Color Remote Start & Security
While this long-range remote costs more than the other remote starters in this review, you get what you pay for. The remote is colored and offers unique features such as the ability to see the interior temperature of your car.
While other remote starters have a range of 1,500.0 or 3,000.0 ft., this remote starter has a 1.0-mile range, allowing you to regulate temperature long before you get into the car.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $600
- Range: 1.0 mile
- Two-way, color remote control
- One-way, five-button remote control
- Displays interior temperature
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 270 ratings
Reviewers have complimented the system’s large range, responsive buttons, and color display. Users can install this starter or take it to a shop for professional installation.
“I found out that you can arm, disarm, or remote start the vehicle up to one mile away. … It has the greatest motion detector, and if anyone gets close to it, it gives them a warning, AND you don’t need batteries to charge it.”
– J. Guerrero via Amazon
Some reviewers complain the buttons are too sensitive, making it difficult to put in a bag or pocket. Others say the two-way remote is bulky to carry and that they prefer the size of the one-way remote.
“The remote is big and clunky, and the buttons are definitely sensitive, so you MUST do the key lock option if you’re wearing anything tight or bending over a lot.”
– Greg T. via Amazon
#3 Most Affordable: Avital 5305L Security System With 2-Way LCD Display
This remote start kit performs functions similar to our other recommendations but at a lower cost. You can unlock or start your car from up to 1,500.0 ft. away, and this remote starting device comes with a lifetime warranty you can use for any malfunctions.
The LCD screen and remote also offer some unique features. When you send a signal, your remote will beep or vibrate and flash a notification across the screen.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $120
- Range: 1,500.0 ft.
- Two-way, LCD remote
- One-way, four-button remote
- Limited lifetime warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 370 ratings
Overall, customers like this product and say it’s an improvement from Avital’s past products due to the increased number of features.
“The remote start is so simple to use anyone could do it with little to no instruction. I am a professional installer, so the installation is simple for me, but I do have to say you might be hard-pressed to install this yourself if you have never installed a remote start before.”
– Hilton V. via Amazon
Most customers have this starter professionally installed because the instructions for self-installation are confusing. Some reviewers claim the range is a few hundred feet instead of over 1,000.0 feet as advertised.
“The range is horrible. Nowhere near 1,500[.0] feet. I have to be about 200[.0] feet in wide open parking lot for it to work.”
– Shawn via Amazon
#4 Most Versatile: Viper 5305V 2-Way LCD Remote Start System
This remote car starter is another model from the reputable car electronics company Viper. The system includes two remotes: the main two-way remote and the one-way remote meant for emergencies when your main remote stops working.
Like the Avital starter, this comes with a lifetime warranty. You also receive a user manual with self-install information and explaining how to use the system.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $195
- Range: 0.25 miles
- Two-way, LCD remote
- One-way, four-button remote
- Limited lifetime warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 750 ratings
Users appreciate this remote car starter’s variety of functions, especially the loudness of the burglar alarm. One person wrote they could hear it going off inside of a store, and even if they hadn’t, the remote also beeps.
“Very loud. And the remote goes off and shows you what’s happening in case you are in the store and can’t hear the car. You will hear your key going off.”
– Chachis via Amazon
Most customers have had the starter installed by a professional because the DIY instructions are complicated. Some customers say it starts losing effectiveness after a few months as if the wiring were failing. A few users haven’t gotten this starter to work properly.
“Alarm works OK but sometimes acts funny. I wired everything as it should be on my easy 1992 Bronco. Remote start doesn’t work. It seems like I got a defective unit.”
– Melissa Lopez via Amazon
#5 Best Design: Compustar CS4900-S 2-Way Remote Start System
This Compustar model is another affordable remote starter option. It comes with two four-button remotes, making it the only starter we reviewed without a remote that has an LED or LCD display.
While this model only works on automatic cars, the car can have an unleaded or diesel engine.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $130
- Range: 3,000.0 ft.
- Two four-button remotes
- Safe for diesel engines
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 800 ratings
Most customers believe the starter’s four functions work well. Although this remote starter doesn’t have a screen, some of the customers actually preferred this because it makes the remote less bulky to carry.
“Works as described, and my girl loves it. I also like it for the fact it doesn’t have that big LCD remote. Those just chew up batteries and don’t fit in your pocket.”
– Dennis Hiler via Amazon
Like with the Compustar remote starter, customers complain about the lack of help for starter installation due to poor instructions. Some customers have even tried to contact the company for help but didn’t receive a response.
“Excellent product, however this is not a DIY project. The manual is written for experienced installers. You will need the blade bypass module as well. I have some installs under my belt, but this one was a 12-hour deal.”
– Ronald Richardson via Amazon
At A Glance: Best Remote Car Starters
|Cost
|Range
|Amazon Review Score
|Compustar CS7900-AS
|Around $175
|3,000.0 feet
|4.5
|Viper 5906V
|Around $600
|1.0 mile
|4.5
|Avital 5305L
|Around $120
|1,500.0 feet
|4.5
|Viper 5305V
|Around $195
|1,300.0 feet
|4.5
|Compustar CS4900-S
|Around $130
|3,000.0 feet
|4.2
Best Car Starter Buyers Guide
Buying a remote starter isn’t as simple as picking the first one you find. When looking for the best car starter, you’ll want to consider:
- Range
- Remote type
- Cutoff switch
- Car type
Range
The range of your remote car starter is the distance of how far away you can start or unlock your car. You’ll want to think about how far your car is from your house or apartment along with the other places you frequent, like the grocery store and office, to determine how much range you’ll need.
Remote Type
There are three types of key fobs or remotes.
- One-Way: With a one-way remote, your remote is only capable of sending signals to your car, meaning it can’t also receive signals from the car. This type is usually the cheapest option.
- Two-Way: All of the products in this review are two-way, meaning the remote can send a signal to the car and receive a signal from the car. For example, you can tell your car to start, and it will tell you it has received your request by displaying a notification on the remote screen. This type of starter is usually pricier.
- Smartphone Control: The newest remote car starters may allow you to start or unlock your car through a smartphone app instead of a key fob. However, you may have to pay a monthly or annual fee for cell signal so it can receive commands from your phone.
Cutoff Switch
A cutoff switch allows you to manually shut off the starter. This function is useful when you or a mechanic is performing maintenance on your car. You don’t want someone to get injured if the engine starts while they’re under the hood, so look for a cutoff switch in the starter you buy.
Car Type
Most remote car starters are designed for automatic transmission cars that use unleaded gas. If you drive a diesel or manual car, you’ll either want to buy an aftermarket starter specifically designed for your vehicle or contact the company to see if its remote starter will work for you. During our research, we found reviews for the Viper products that mentioned them working for manual transmissions, and the Compustar CS4900 advertises use with diesel engines.
Remote Car Starter Cost
Most of the remote car starters we recommend cost between $100 and $180, but some can cost over $500.
Remote car starters in the $100 to $180 range offer basic remote starting features for warming your car from a distance. Higher-end remote car starters (in the $500+ range), typically include more anti-theft features and have a greater range. For instance, the Compustar CS7900-AS costs about $175 and has a 3,000.0-foot range. The Viper 5906V (costs around $600) has an effective range of 1.0 mile.
Installation Cost
In addition to buying your remote car starter, you may also need to hire someone to install it. It is possible to install a remote car starter yourself, and there are many videos on YouTube explaining how to do this. However, installing a remote car starter requires basic electrical knowledge and is not easy.
Most people will need to hire a professional to install a remote car starter system. Based on customer reports, the cost to have a professional install a remote car starter ranges between $100 and $600.
Remote Car Starter Installation
For most drivers, we recommend that you get your remote car starter installed by a professional. The cost of installing a remote starter varies, but expect to pay somewhere between $300 and $400 for the service.
It is possible for drivers to install a remote car starter themselves, but this requires some basic electrical wiring knowledge. If you intended to self-install your remote car starter keep some of the following in mind:
- Not all starters come with detailed installation instructions. You’ll want to research videos and possibly instruction guides for other similar starters.
- You will need to familiarize yourself with your vehicle’s wiring by reading the owner’s manual and repair guides for your vehicle.
- You will need a digital multimeter and soldering iron, along with other more common tools (like a screwdriver and utility knife) to install a remote car starter.
- Make sure to disconnect your battery before tampering with any of your vehicle’s wiring or electrical systems.
Installing a remote car starter is quite involved, so expect this process to take upwards of three hours to complete.
Remote Car Starters: FAQ
Our Review Standards
We selected the five best remote car starters based on customer feedback on websites such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target. We found the top-rated products on these sites and poured through customer reviews to determine which starters seemed the most reliable and effective. We paid special attention to mentions of features such as range, battery life, and longevity.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
*Data accurate at time of publication.