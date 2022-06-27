Pros Several sensor locations Compatible with a wide variety of cars Highly reliable Cons Self-install instructions are difficult to follow

This remote car starter from Compustar has remote starting and car alarm systems. You get two remotes that allow you to unlock, turn on, and warm up your car from up to a 3,000.0-foot range. It also includes sensors for your doors, hood, and trunk that will emit a sound if someone attempts a burglary. These features make it our top pick among the best remote car starters.

This remote starter works for cars of all makes and models. It is self-installable if you have general electrical knowledge, but otherwise, it’s best to send it to a professional.

Key Features

Cost : Around $175

: Around $175 Range : 3,000.0 ft.

: 3,000.0 ft. Two-way, LCD remote

Backup, one-way remote

Includes door, hood, and trunk security features

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,000 ratings

Customers with all types of vehicles could install this device in their cars. Some installed it on their own, and others went to an automotive shop for help. All seem to agree it works close to the advertised range.

“I work in a prison, and this thing actually remote started my vehicle from behind thousands of feet of concrete walls, metal doors, and razor wire fence. I couldn’t believe it.” – John D. via Amazon

There were some complaints from customers who said their starter only worked for a few months, which was an issue because this starter doesn’t include a warranty. Others said they wish there were instructions for easier self-installation.