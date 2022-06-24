Pros LaserEye technology Digital signal processing Updatable IVT filter Cons No location lockouts

The Cobra RAD 480i features an updateable IVT filter with anti-falsing circuitry that can intelligently reduce false positives and alerts from vehicle avoidance systems. Digital signal processing offers faster processing for incoming laser gun signals to more quickly make you aware of a signal before it’s right in front of you. Additionally, this radio scanner offers real-time alerts through its police scanner app, iRadar.

The reason the Cobra RAD 480i was our review team’s choice as the Best Overall radio scanner is due to the Cobra’s new LaserEye technology. LaserEye technology allows your police scanner to detect radio transmissions from both the front and rear of your vehicle to provide complete protection from all sides.

Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Key Features

Cost : Around $150

: Around $150 LaserEye technology

Digital signal processing

Updatable IVT filter

What’s In The Box?

Not much outside of the bare necessities is included with the purchase of the Cobra RAD 480i. Customers can expect to receive the RAD 480i police scanner itself, a 12.0-V power cord, a suction cup windshield mount, and a hook loop fastener for mounting the unit to the dash.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on 13,500 ratings

Individual reviews marvel at how far a distance this scanner works and note the dependability of the Cobra RAD 480i’s alerts. A large number of reviewers mention the scanner’s connectivity to a USB cable and the scanner’s overall compact design.