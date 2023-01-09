The portable power stations in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon for top products, looking at factors such as power output, charging options, customer ratings, and prices.

Our product testing team then ordered the portable power stations that best met these standards. A team member tested each product by charging it fully and then using it to power devices such as a phone, laptop, and shop vac (when appropriate). Each portable power station was evaluated based on utility, durability, ease of use, and display.

Utility

Our utility score is based on the input and output options for each portable power station. Those that can be charged with solar, 120.0-volt AC, and 12.0-volt DC power scored highest in this category. Portable power stations that had a variety of output options and multiple USB outputs also scored best in this category.

Durability

While we weren’t able to spend years with each product, we were able to rate durability based on the product’s overall build quality as well as the consensus of customer reviews. Products with device safety features like overcharge and over-voltage protection scored best in this category.

In addition to the durability of the battery housing, a portable power station’s battery is important in this rating. Batteries that last the most cycles result in more durable power stations.

Ease Of Use

Our ease of use score is based on product size and how easy it is to carry. Integrated handles and carrying bags improve a product’s ease of use. We also considered the utility of the included instructions and whether the buttons and functions are intuitive. In addition, charging speed was a factor in our ease of use score.

Display

A portable power station’s display impacts its utility and its ease of use. This is such an important feature that we rated this criteria separately. The best portable power stations have large displays that tell you your current power draw, the power input, and the remaining battery power. Some even provide estimates as to how long the battery will last at the current output.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.

*Data accurate at time of publication.