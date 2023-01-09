Portable power stations are a great tool to have for the camping enthusiast or home mechanic. They can help turn your car or RV into a living space or workstation depending on the appliances you need to run.
After testing several options ranging in price, we decided Goal Zero offers the best portable power station because its Yeti 1500X is easy to use, offers high-powered outputs, and pairs well with a solar generator. However, there are other reliable options out there that may be more suitable depending on your needs.
In this article, we explain the pros and cons of several of the best portable power stations as well as tips for picking the perfect power station for your next road trip or camping excursion.
5 Best Portable Power Stations
- Best Overall: Goal Zero Yeti 1500X
- Best Light-Duty Power Station: Fanttik EVO 300
- Fastest Charging: EF Ecoflow Delta 2
- Budget Pick: Jackery Explorer 240
- Also Consider: Bluetti EB70S
#1 Best Overall: Goal Zero Yeti 1500X
The Goal Zero Yeti 1500X is a high-powered portable power station designed for easy pairing with a solar panel for charging. It offers up to 1,500.0 watts of power, though Goal Zero offers versions of the Yeti that are more and less powerful. The 1500X model is toward the more-powerful end of the spectrum.
Choose this portable power station if you’re looking for something that can run more than just a laptop and a few phones. The 1500X is suitable for handling larger equipment like shop vacs and power tools. The high battery capacity also makes it a good option for camping or emergency electricity during a power outage. We think the Yeti has the best integrated solar panel charging.
Key Features
- Cost: About $1,800
- Capacity: 1,500.0 watts
- Outputs: 120.0-volt AC (2), USB-A (2), USB-C (2), 12.0-volt 8.0mm (2), 12.0-volt socket, 12.0-volt high-power port
- Weight: 45.6 pounds
What’s In The Box?
- Charging cable
Our Experience
While not the fastest-charging power bank we tested, the Yeti is exceptionally easy to charge. The battery design includes overcharge protection, meaning you can leave the Yeti plugged in whenever it’s not in use. This feature is convenient for those who may not use their power stations regularly.
The Yeti can connect to a phone via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth®. We were unable to get the Bluetooth feature to work, but the Wi-Fi connection was easily established. With the Goal Zero Yeti app, you can monitor the Yeti and turn its output ports on and off. The app doesn’t add any functions, but it allows you to control (and monitor) the device from a distance.
The display could be a little bigger, but the most important information is included. The Yeti displays output power, input power, and battery charge, as well as the amount of time it will stay powered given the current usage. The latter is an extremely useful feature for a portable power station.
At 45.6 pounds, the Yeti is heavy, but the integrated handles make it easy to carry. This makes the Yeti less portable than the smallest power station, but it can be reasonably carried by a single person.
|Overall Rating
|4.6 out of 5
|Utility
|4.5
|Durability
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Display
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 300 ratings
Because it’s such a versatile portable charger, reviewers use the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X for a number of things, including car trips, camping, overlanding, and as a home backup power unit. For the most part, people like the Yeti’s durability and quality. It’s a good battery for storing solar energy and offers enough output power for most major appliances.
Negative reviews tend to focus on defective units. Some units may have shipped with defective lithium batteries that lose their charge quickly. Our test unit held its charge just fine for over a month. If they receive a defective Yeti, customers may have to pay for return shipping, which can be pricey.
#2 Best Light-Duty Power Station: Fanttik EVO 300
The Fanttik EVO 300 is exceptionally lightweight and easy to use. It features an extra-large display screen and a number of safety features to preserve battery life and device health. It has overcharge protection as well as over-voltage protection to prevent shorts if you connect a device that’s too powerful for the EVO 300 to handle.
Choose this portable power station if you need something lightweight to power phones, laptops, and small appliances. The 300.0-watt output is enough for most personal electronics, and this power station has several ports. Like the Yeti, the EVO 300 can be charged with solar power (solar panels are sold separately).
Key Features
- Cost: About $300
- Capacity: 300.0 watts
- Outputs: USB-C (2), USB-A (2), 12.0-volt socket (2), 12.0-volt (10.0-amp), 110.0-volt AC (2)
- Weight: 8.8 pounds
What’s In The Box?
- Car cigarette charging cable
- USB-C to USB-C cable
- Accessory bag
- AC charging cable
Our Experience
The EVO 300 is very easy to use and charges quickly. While the small size and battery capacity mean it won’t last as long as larger power stations, the EVO 300 could recharge a laptop several times before depleting.
The display screen is extra large and easy to read. As with the Yeti, the screen shows a description of output watts, input watts, remaining battery percentage, and estimated time until the power station is depleted.
This device does make a soft fan noise once it starts pushing 40.0 watts. If pushed to capacity (close to 300.0 watts), the fan can get loud. While loud, the fan keeps the battery cool, prolonging its lifespan.
|Overall Rating
|4.6 out of 5
|Utility
|4
|Durability
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Display
|5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on more than 50 ratings
Reviewers describe the Fanttik EVO 300 as “rock solid” and well-built. The compact device works as intended for most, serving as a handy tool to power outdoor electronics. Several people mention the EVO 300’s LED light is particularly handy.
Some reviewers feel that while this is a reliable unit, at the $300 price point, it could offer more power or charging capabilities. Another complaint is that the device fan can get loud. This, however, is the case with nearly every portable power station we’ve tested.
#3 Fastest Charging: EF Ecoflow Delta 2
The EF Ecoflow Delta 2 is easily the fastest-charging portable power station we tested. Despite having a large power capacity (over 1,000.0 watt-hours), this device can achieve a full charge in under 2 hours when connected to a wall outlet. The Delta 2 has a charge time similar to those of much smaller portable power stations.
The Delta 2 has a large number of output ports, and a high capacity makes it suitable for running multiple devices at once. Choose this portable power station if you need something robust that’s designed to last for many years.
Key Features
- Cost: About $900
- Capacity: 1,800.0 watts
- Outputs: 120.0-volt AC (6), USB-A (4), USB-C (2), DC5521 (2)
- Weight: 27.0 pounds
What’s In The Box?
- AC charging cable
- Car charging cable
- DC5521 to DC5525 cable
Our Experience
Like the Yeti and the EVO 300, the Delta 2 can be paired with an app. Using the app requires setting up an account, which seems unnecessary, but it’s only a minor annoyance. As with the Yeti, the app works as a remote to monitor the Delta 2 and control the various buttons.
The Delta 2 has all the useful display information – battery charge percentage, input watts, output watts, and an estimate of the remaining time before the power station is completely drained. However, the screen is rather small, making it a little harder to read than the Yeti or the EVO 300 screens.
Using the Delta 2 is simple, and the device functions well. It offers a lot of power and was easily able to power a shop vac and could do so for several hours.
|Overall Rating
|4.6 out of 5
|Utility
|5
|Durability
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Display
|4.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on around 200 ratings
What most impresses reviewers about the Delta 2 is its exceptionally fast charging speed. Like us, many are surprised that such a high-capacity battery could fully charge in a wall socket in under two hours.
Users also like the Delta 2’s design. Depending on where you plan to store it, the shape may be a pro or a con. Most other portable power stations are short and wide, while the Delta 2 has a smaller base and a tall, thin design (similar to a computer tower).
#4 Budget Pick: Jackery Explorer 240
The Jackery Explorer 240 is a good low-budget option for those who only need to power a few devices at a time. Compared to the Fanttik EVO 300, it doesn’t offer quite as much output power and has fewer output ports.
This is a good option for shoppers on a budget who want something simple and reliable for topping up phone and laptop batteries.
Key Features
- Cost: About $220
- Capacity: 240.0 watts
- Outputs: USB-A (2), 120.0-volt AC
- Weight: 6.6 pounds
What’s In The Box?
- Car charging cable
- AC charging cable
Our Experience
The Jackery Explorer 240 charges at a speed that’s standard for portable power stations. It doesn’t take an especially long time to charge, but it will take several hours to achieve a full battery. The buttons are easy to use, and the small size of the Jackery makes it easy to store and transport. It’s the most portable of the portable power stations we tested.
The Jackery works as expected. It’s a well-constructed device that feels made for outdoor use. The power station doesn’t take up much space, so it’s an ideal choice if you have a small car.
The display shows input watts, output watts, and battery percentage. There’s no estimate of the battery’s remaining time. This isn’t a must-have feature of a portable power station, but it’s certainly useful.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Utility
|4
|Durability
|3.5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Display
|4
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.7 out of 5 based on over 17,300 ratings
Many reviewers purchased the Jackery for short excursions and minor-duty use around the house (like powering phones and low-power devices during power outages). For many, the Jackery’s light weight, low price, and compact design are its selling points.
Some people get many years of use out of their Jackery Explorer power stations, but a number of reviewers describe device failure after about 2.5 to 3 years of use. Several people report that the device is easily damaged if dropped.
#5 Also Consider: Bluetti EB70S
The Bluetti EB70S is a mid-power portable battery with many charging output ports. It’s a versatile device that’s a little less expensive than some of our other high-wattage recommendations. One unique feature of the EB70S is that it has a wireless charging pad.
You might choose this portable power station if you don’t need to power tools or appliances but want more than two AC outlets. If you have a large family or need to charge a good number of electronics simultaneously, the EB70S is a good pick.
Key Features
- Cost: About $570
- Capacity: 800.0 watts
- Outputs: USB-A (2), USB-C (2), 120.0-volt AC (4), DC5521 (2), wireless charging pad
- Weight: 21.4 pounds
What’s In The Box?
- AC adapter
- Car charging cable
- Solar cable (solar panel sold separately)
Our Experience
While the EB70S isn’t as expensive as the Yeti 1500X or the Delta 2, it does have drawbacks. It doesn’t come with as many protections against overcharging or overdrawing power. If you try to power something over 800.0 watts with this portable power station, you’ll blow a fuse. The EB70S charges quickly, but you can’t leave it plugged in because you risk overcharging.
While the display is a decent size, it doesn’t show remaining battery power precisely (a meter shows the remaining power at intervals of 20 percent). There’s no estimate for the battery’s remaining time. This makes the device workable, but the display is less useful than the ones on most other portable power stations.
We like the large number of output ports, and the device worked well when we tested it.
|Overall Rating
|4 out of 5
|Utility
|4.5
|Durability
|4
|Ease of Use
|4
|Display
|3.5
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 890 ratings
Reviewers use the EB70S to power everything from CPAP machines to personal electronics. It’s useful as a backup power source and a (relatively) lightweight camping accessory. Most reviewers feel it’s a good value and like that it has extra capacity over the smallest portable power stations (which offer around 400.0 watts).
Many people feel the battery is reliable and expect it to last for many years. The EB70S includes a two-year warranty, and customer reviews indicate that Bluetti warranty service is fast and reliable. However, accidental overcharging can be an issue. Leaving the EB70S plugged in overnight won’t destroy the device, but it can damage the battery and hinder performance.
Portable Power Station Buyers Guide
Here are the relevant features to consider when comparing portable power stations:
Capacity
Capacity refers to the wattage a power station can deliver. The higher the wattage, the more (and more powerful) electronics you’ll be able to power.
First, determine exactly what you want to power. If you need to power several high-energy appliances (like a refrigerator or power tools), you’ll need a high-capacity power station that can deliver over 1,000.0 watts.
It’s important to distinguish between output watts and peak power. Peak power is the maximum amount of power a device can achieve for a brief period of time, while output watts refers to the amount of output power it can continuously maintain. Consider output watts when comparing portable power stations.
Charging Options
Next, determine how you plan to charge your portable power station. Most can be charged at home via a 120.0-volt wall outlet. Some also have the ability to solar charge or to plug into a 12.0-volt DC car outlet.
If you only need your portable power station for day trips, one that only charges via a 120.0-volt wall outlet may suit you well. However, if you plan to bring your portable power station on a camping trip away from outlets for several days, you may want a device you can charge with your car or solar panels.
Output
Power stations can send out power through AC outlets, USB ports, and sometimes other, less common outputs. The type and number of these outlets differs from device to device. If you want to charge several phones at once, select a power station that has many USB output ports (and of the right variety for your devices).
Portable Power Station Cost
The cost of a portable power station can vary quite a bit. The cheapest portable power stations that still offer a quality, well-built product cost around $200. The most expensive power stations with the largest capacity and power can cost $2,000 or more.
There are power stations in all price ranges that can be charged with solar energy. What you tend to get by paying more is a higher wattage output and a larger device with a greater number of output ports.
The table below outlines what you can generally expect in a few price ranges.
|$200–$400
|Portable power stations in this price range tend to be smaller and offer 200.0 to 400.0 watts of power. This price range is good for those who need to power mostly phones and laptops.
|$500–$800
|These power stations are larger and more robust, so they may offer power around 800.0 to 1,000.0 watts. This may power small appliances and some tools.
|$800+
|The most expensive power stations have the longest battery life and are able to power multiple devices at once. If you need something capable of powering appliances, you’ll want something in this range.
What Size Portable Power Station Do I Need?
To determine the right size portable power station for your needs, first consider what you plan to charge. If you only need something to top up your cell phone battery while camping, a 200.0-watt power station is plenty. If you have several appliances in tow, you’ll need something more powerful.
The table below lists items people typically use portable power stations to run, along with approximately how much power those items draw. Check with your specific brand and model to have the most accurate information.
|Device
|Wattage
|Cell phone
|5.0
|Laptop
|70.0
|Mini fridge
|100.0
|Refrigerator
|250.0
|Blender
|800.0
|Corded drill
|1200.0
|Toaster oven
|1400.0
|Shop vac
|1500.0
|Hot plate
|1500.0
Best Portable Power Station: Bottom Line
Overall, we think the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X is the best all-around portable power station. Though it’s large, it can put out a lot of watts, is reliably built, and pairs well with solar panels. The Fanttik EVO 300 is a good choice for a light-duty power station, offering a compact design, easy-to-read display panel, and a good number of output ports for its size. Those who want something that charges quickly should consider the EF Ecoflow Delta 2, which delivers up to 1,800.0 watts and can be fully charged in under 2 hours.
Portable Power Station: FAQ
How We Tested
The portable power stations in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching retailers like Amazon for top products, looking at factors such as power output, charging options, customer ratings, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the portable power stations that best met these standards. A team member tested each product by charging it fully and then using it to power devices such as a phone, laptop, and shop vac (when appropriate). Each portable power station was evaluated based on utility, durability, ease of use, and display.
Utility
Our utility score is based on the input and output options for each portable power station. Those that can be charged with solar, 120.0-volt AC, and 12.0-volt DC power scored highest in this category. Portable power stations that had a variety of output options and multiple USB outputs also scored best in this category.
Durability
While we weren’t able to spend years with each product, we were able to rate durability based on the product’s overall build quality as well as the consensus of customer reviews. Products with device safety features like overcharge and over-voltage protection scored best in this category.
In addition to the durability of the battery housing, a portable power station’s battery is important in this rating. Batteries that last the most cycles result in more durable power stations.
Ease Of Use
Our ease of use score is based on product size and how easy it is to carry. Integrated handles and carrying bags improve a product’s ease of use. We also considered the utility of the included instructions and whether the buttons and functions are intuitive. In addition, charging speed was a factor in our ease of use score.
Display
A portable power station’s display impacts its utility and its ease of use. This is such an important feature that we rated this criteria separately. The best portable power stations have large displays that tell you your current power draw, the power input, and the remaining battery power. Some even provide estimates as to how long the battery will last at the current output.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
*Data accurate at time of publication.