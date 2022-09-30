A portable car lift can offer a significant upgrade over a basic car jack and jack stands. While expensive, a car lift can make repairs and detailing much quicker. The best portable car lift for your vehicle depends on the size of your car as well as the type of work you expect to perform most commonly. It’s also important to remember that a lot can go wrong when lifting your car. Consult this safety guide from the Automotive Lift Institute to reduce the risk of damage or injury.

Maximum Weight

As with car jacks, any car lift will have a maximum weight rating. You will need to choose a portable lift with a weight rating that exceeds the weight of your car.

Minimum Clearance And Maximum Lift Height

A portable car lift needs to get under your car in order to hoist it, so check the size of any lift you buy against your car’s clearance height.

Conversely, you should also consider a car lift’s maximum lift height. Do you want to be able to walk underneath your car, or is it enough to slide underneath? Choose a car lift that provides enough space to work underneath your car comfortably.

Portable Car Lift Design

Whichever lift you choose needs to fit in your workspace. Many portable car lifts have a scissor lift design, fitting underneath the middle of your vehicle. A rise scissor lift design makes these lifts compact and easy to store in a home garage. They also make it easy to access your undercarriage from the front or rear of your car, but not from the sides.

This type of car lift is good for suspension work and basic maintenance tasks like wheel service or oil changes. However, it can be difficult to work on the exhaust or fuel systems on certain vehicles without side access.

If you have the space and want a high-lifting car jack that allows for easier side access, you might consider a two-post car lift. This type of lift must sometimes be bolted to the ground, but there are portable versions of this type of lift.