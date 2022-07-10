Check Price

The Viair kit is designed primarily for RV use. It has a 60.0-foot coil hose, allowing it to reach from your automotive battery to the rear tire of any trailer you may be towing. It comes with angled chucks to access almost any type of tire.

This kit can inflate large tires up to 150.0 psi and does so quickly. Another useful feature is that it can operate on a continuous run cycle, so no need to wait for it to pressurize every 30 minutes.

Key Features

Cost : Around $390

Power source : 12.0V DC battery connection

Weight : 13.0 pounds

What’s In The Box?

This kit includes a number of attachments to get you started out of the box. Along with the Viair Compressor, this kit also includes:

Primary and extension air hoses

Tire inflation gun with gauge

Battery clamps

90-degree twist on chuck

45-degree extended reach chuck

Three-piece inflation tips kit

Canvas carry case

Our Experience

It only took the Viair 50 seconds to add 10.0 psi of pressure to our test wheel. The included attachments are all quality-built, and we were especially impressed with the high-quality carrying case, which conveniently stowed the entire kit.

We did find the instructions poor and mostly unhelpful. While we were able to figure out how to use this compressor, it took us a few failed attempts before connecting the required parts in the proper order.