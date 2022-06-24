Optima batteries are among the most popular automotive batteries, and for good reason. In our review of the best car batteries, we ranked the Optima Red Top Battery best overall because of its long service life and high reliability. This Optima battery review takes a close look at the different types of Optima batteries available, explaining the strengths and drawbacks of each.
What makes Optima batteries unique is the use of SpiralCell Technology. Optima batteries contain a series of spiral-wound cells made up of two pure lead plates coated in lead oxide. One coated plate is positive, while the other is negative. This makes a more vibration-resistant battery with a higher starting power, fast recharge rate, and long lifespan.
Optima Batteries Buyers Guide
Although Optima Batteries is one of the automotive industry’s premier battery companies, you may be left unimpressed if you don’t purchase the model that works best for your needs. Our team of experts has listed below a couple of factors that we believe are worth considering before purchasing any battery.
Group Size
The Battery Council International (BCI) assigns battery group sizes based on a vehicle’s make, model, and engine type. Below is a list of the most common battery group sizes, with their respective length, width, and height (in that order) in inches.
- Group 24: 10.3 x 6.8 x 8.9
- Group 27: 12.1 x 6.8 x 8.9
- Group 31: 13.0 x 6.8 x 9.4
- Group 34: 10.3 x 6.8 x 7.9
- Group 35: 9.1 x 6.9 x 8.9
- Group 51/51R: 9.4 x 5.1 x 8.8
- Group 65: 12.1 x 7.5 x 7.6
- Group 78: 10.3 x 7.1 x 7.7
Intended Use
Whether you’re looking for a car battery or a battery to power your new boat, Optima Batteries has you covered. However, buying a battery designed for a boat and mounting it in your car may not yield the same results. Below is a brief look at the different Optima Batteries we’ve already explored.
- Optima RedTop: This battery is best for stock vehicles and diesel vehicles, specifically where starting is the primary function.
- Optima BlueTop: This battery is best for trolling motors, boats, RVs, and marine applications with numerous electronic accessories.
- Optima YellowTop: This battery is best for vehicles with high electrical loads or vehicles with an extensive list of factory electronics. Additionally, this battery works for vehicles without alternators.
Best Optima Batteries
- Best Starting Battery: Optima RedTop
- Best Marine Battery: Optima BlueTop
- Best Dual-Purpose Battery: Optima YellowTop
#1 Optima RedTop: Best Starting Power
The Optima RedTop is a 12.0-volt, 800.0-cold-cranking-amps (CCA) car battery with a 100-minute reserve capacity for consistent performance. This car battery can provide optimal starting power in various adverse weather conditions and cold climates. The manufacturer says in the product description that the battery is 15 times more vibration-resistant and offers faster recharging than traditional batteries.
The RedTop battery weighs only 38.8 pounds, is maintenance-free and mountable in virtually any position, and features a spill-proof design. The RedTop features Optima’s SpiralCell Technology, as is standard across all Optima Batteries. This car battery is suitable for stock vehicles, off-road trucks, and even RVs.
Key Features
- SpiralCell Technology
- Reserve capacity of 100 minutes
- 12.0 volts and 800.0 CCA
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,800 ratings
Many users are impressed with this battery’s cranking power, durability, long lifespan, and three-year warranty. Some negative Optima battery reviews mention difficulty activating the RedTop’s warranty, however.
#2 Optima BlueTop: Best Marine Battery
Featuring a spill-proof and maintenance-free design, the Optima BlueTop is designed for boats and RVs. This battery weighs 43.5 pounds and features Optima’s SpiralCell Technology. The battery offers optimal starting power even in cold weather, and the manufacturer asserts in the product description that the Optima BlueTop is 15 times more resistant to vibration than traditional batteries.
The Optima Batteries BlueTop is a 12.0-volt lead-acid battery with 750.0 CCA, and the marine cranking amps of this battery are 870.0 amperes. The Optima BlueTop features a reserve capacity of 120 minutes and is mountable in almost any position. It performs best in RVs with creature comforts and boats with trolling motors and extensive electronic systems.
Key Features
- Reserve capacity of 120 minutes
- Marine cranking amps of 870.0 amperes
- 12.0 volts and 750.0 CCA
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 1,100 ratings
Some reviews note the high cranking power and deep cycle capabilities, while others highlight the spill-proof design. Many Optima battery reviews say the BlueTop is the only battery they trust and that this specific-model Optima will always be their top choice for new batteries. Some negative reviews claim the battery voltage drops from its original 12.0 volts regardless of whether you fully charge the battery or the charger you use.
#3 Optima YellowTop: Best Dual-Purpose Battery
The Optima YellowTop is one of the few true dual-purpose batteries available. This car battery features premium cranking power with unparalleled cycling capabilities, all within a 43.5-pound body. The Optima YellowTop is 12.0 volts and 750.0 CCA, with a reserve capacity of 120 minutes for uninterrupted performance. The manufacturer claims in the product description that this battery lasts three times longer than traditional batteries.
The YellowTop works best with accessory-loaded vehicles (which are common these days), trucks with winches, vehicles with high-demand audio systems, and commercial vehicles. This battery features a leak-proof design and is incredibly vibration-resistant. The YellowTop offers quick recharging and over 300 discharge and recharge cycles.
Key Features
- Over 300 discharge and recharge cycles
- 120-minute reserve capacity
- 12.0 volts and 750.0 CCA
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,100 ratings
Positive Optima battery reviews often mention the YellowTop’s starting power, long battery life, and leak-proof design, ensuring no acid build-up. Some customers also note that the battery works for the winch on their truck. Negative Optima battery reviews tend to mention that you’ll likely need an AGM battery charger to avoid issues when you start up your engine with the YellowTop.
Our Review Standards
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Optima Battery: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.