Although Optima Batteries is one of the automotive industry’s premier battery companies, you may be left unimpressed if you don’t purchase the model that works best for your needs. Our team of experts has listed below a couple of factors that we believe are worth considering before purchasing any battery.

Group Size

The Battery Council International (BCI) assigns battery group sizes based on a vehicle’s make, model, and engine type. Below is a list of the most common battery group sizes, with their respective length, width, and height (in that order) in inches.

Group 24 : 10.3 x 6.8 x 8.9

: 10.3 x 6.8 x 8.9 Group 27 : 12.1 x 6.8 x 8.9

: 12.1 x 6.8 x 8.9 Group 31 : 13.0 x 6.8 x 9.4

: 13.0 x 6.8 x 9.4 Group 34 : 10.3 x 6.8 x 7.9

: 10.3 x 6.8 x 7.9 Group 35 : 9.1 x 6.9 x 8.9

: 9.1 x 6.9 x 8.9 Group 51/51R : 9.4 x 5.1 x 8.8

: 9.4 x 5.1 x 8.8 Group 65 : 12.1 x 7.5 x 7.6

: 12.1 x 7.5 x 7.6 Group 78: 10.3 x 7.1 x 7.7

Intended Use

Whether you’re looking for a car battery or a battery to power your new boat, Optima Batteries has you covered. However, buying a battery designed for a boat and mounting it in your car may not yield the same results. Below is a brief look at the different Optima Batteries we’ve already explored.