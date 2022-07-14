The best OBD2 Bluetooth scanner should be easy to use and offer various diagnostics tools. At the very least, an OBD2 scanner can check error codes and clear check engine lights. Some scanners offer advanced tools for ABS diagnostics, live data, and more.
Even if you aren’t a professional mechanic, an OBD2 code reader can be a useful tool. Not only can you diagnose and address minor car problems, but you can have a better sense of how much a car repair will cost before you take your vehicle to a mechanic.
To help you find the best OBD2 Bluetooth scanner for your needs, we recommend a variety of options – from low-cost choices to high-end scanners packed with features. Each of the above scanners works well and can be an invaluable diagnostics tool.
5 Best OBD2 Bluetooth Scanners
- Editor’s Choice: BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool
- Easiest To Use: Fixd OBD2 Professional Bluetooth Scan Tool
- Best Advanced Features: OBDLink MX+ Bluetooth Scanner
- Value Pick: Panlong Bluetooth OBDII Car Diagnostic Scanner
- Also Consider: Ancel BD200 Elite
#1 Editor’s Choice: BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool
The BlueDriver is an OBDII scan tool that provides advanced diagnostic features while still offering an easy-to-use interface that’s accessible if you aren’t a mechanic. While it has a high up-front cost (at over $100, while some other options are around $40), it doesn’t require a monthly subscription.
This scanner also topped our list of best OBD2 scanners for its utility and versatility.
Key Features
- Cost: About $120
- Compatible with iPhone (iOS) and Android
- Reads engine trouble codes
- Can monitor airbag, ABS, and TPMS
- Emissions test and smog check
- Real-time engine data
- Repair Report feature shows fixes for certain issues
Our Experience
The BlueDriver has hands-down the best app of the OBD2 Bluetooth scanners we’ve tested. The interface is intuitive – even for the novice. If you simply want to check your engine codes, this tool is a way to easily do so.
If you want to do more than check engine codes, the BlueDriver can also do that. It can monitor most vehicle systems, and you won’t need to pay a monthly fee to access the advanced monitoring features as you sometimes must with other scanners. If you’d like to know more about its many features and pricing options, check out our detailed review here.
The BlueDriver also has a Repair Report feature that suggests fixes for certain issues and fixes that technicians certified by the Automotive Center for Service Excellence verify. If you plan to use the BlueDriver mostly to maintain your car, the device is a solid OBD2 choice. It’s plug and play features make it useful for beginners and experts alike.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5 out of 5
|App Quality
|5 out of 5
|Data Collection Capabilities
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
This scan tool has an average Amazon review score of 4.6 out of 5 based on more than 38,000 ratings. About 92 percent of reviews rate the BlueDriver 4 or more stars. The BlueDriver app has a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Google Play and a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the Apple Store.
Many reviewers like the BlueDriver because of the large number of fault codes it can read. It’s compatible across a wide range of brands and models. Numerous users say the BlueDriver works on foreign and luxury vehicles, and beginners and professionals alike appreciate the intuitive interface.
Some users complain about the live monitoring features. Live data only refreshes every five seconds – too slow to effectively monitor some issues. Some more advanced users say that while this is good for a Bluetooth OBD2 scanner, hardwired scan tools are more reliable for live monitoring diagnostics.
#2 Easiest To Use: Fixd OBD2 Professional Bluetooth Scan Tool
The Fixd OBD2 Bluetooth scanner is designed with the average person in mind. While it lacks the more advanced diagnostics features of the BlueDriver or MX+, it can read engine fault codes and even provide resources for do-it-yourself, or DIY, solutions. If you subscribe to the premium service, you’ll get access to certified mechanics who will answer your car care questions and provide repair cost estimates.
Key Features
- Cost: About $40
- Premium subscription (optional): $70/year
- Reads OBD fault codes
- Recommends DIY repairs
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Android
- Manages multiple readers through one account
Our Experience
The Fixd app is the easiest to navigate among the Bluetooth scanner apps we tested. The user interface is well-designed and simple to follow. Like many of the low-cost (under $60) OBD2 Bluetooth scanners, the Fixd requires a monthly subscription to access premium features. In this case, those include:
- Mechanic hotline
- Confirmed fix and cost estimates
- Issue forecast
- Emissions precheck
- Incident history report
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|5 out of 5
|App Quality
|5 out of 5
|Data Collection Capabilities
|3.5 out of 5
|Value
|4.5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
The Fixd scanner has an average Amazon review score of 4.1 based on over 19,000 ratings. About 75 percent of reviews award the product 4 or more stars. The Fixd companion app has a 4.5 rating on the Apple store (8,000+ ratings) and a 4.5 rating on the Google Play store (17,000+ ratings).
Many positive reviews come from those who don’t know much about engine repairs and appreciate that this device can conduct simple diagnostics. Users who like the Fixd appreciate the easy-to-use interface and say it has helped them better understand their vehicle’s issues. One feature many appreciate is that the Fixd forecasts potential issues and reminds users of scheduled maintenance visits.
Several negative reviews claim the device often fails to connect to phones. Several commenters also complain the device doesn’t work unless you purchase the Fixd Premium subscription. We connected the device easily and accessed OBD diagnostics info without purchasing a Premium subscription.
#3 Best Advanced Features: OBDLink MX+ Bluetooth Scanner
The OBDLink Bluetooth scanner is a versatile scan tool that can perform many advanced functions, particularly with Ford and GM vehicles. This wireless OBD2 scanner also features enhanced security protections, requiring physical access for initial pairing.
The device can enable advanced features – such as remote start and door lock and unlock functions – in certain Ford and GM vehicles. It’s a good device for live data because of its speed and reliability, which outmatch cheaper options.
Key Features
- Cost: About $110
- Compatible with iPhone and Android
- Over-voltage and battery drain protection
- Reads engine fault codes, including many manufacturer-specific codes
- Live data
- Three-year warranty
Our Experience
The setup instructions for the OBDLink MX+ are straightforward. However, few instructions are available on how to use the device once connected. You can access the OBDLink MX+ using third-party apps, but there’s also an OBDLink app, which our team used.
OBDLink users have access to a lot of data, which can be overwhelming if you don’t know how to make use of all this information. In addition to engine codes, we accessed O2 sensors, freeze frame data, and setup custom reports.
This app can also monitor anti-lock braking (ABS) information, the airbag system, transmission system, and more, but these features require you to pay extra for a monthly subscription.
This is an overall solid pick if you’re interested in monitoring live engine data. No wireless Bluetooth scanner can monitor information as quickly as a wired setup, but the OBDLink comes close.
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|App Quality
|4 out of 5
|Data Collection Capabilities
|5 out of 5
|Value
|4 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
Reviews on Amazon rate the MX+ Bluetooth scanner an average of 4.6 stars based on more than 10,000 reviews. A total of 91 percent of reviewers give this scanner a minimum of 4 stars. The OBDLink app has average ratings of 4.7 and 4.2 on the Apple and Google Play stores, respectively.
Users like that the tool works with a variety of apps (and not just the proprietary app). A number of positive reviews come from mechanics who are impressed with how many tasks this little device can perform.
Some users report difficulty connecting this scanner to their phones, and others claim it has the same functions as much cheaper alternatives. Having tested the cheaper alternatives, we can say this OBD2 Bluetooth scanner has more functionality than $40 models.
#4 Value Pick: Panlong Bluetooth OBDII Car Diagnostic Scanner
The Panlong OBDII Scanner is a low-cost Bluetooth car scanner and potentially the cheapest tool for deciphering your check engine light. It’s good for basic code reading despite not having a proprietary app.
The other drawback to this scanner is that it’s only compatible with Android devices, so iPhone and iPad users are out of luck.
Key Features
- Cost: About $13
- Reads and clears diagnostic trouble codes
- One-year warranty
- Live data
- Android-only compatibility
Our Experience
The Panlong is as easy to set up as any other Bluetooth OBD2 scanner. However, the instructions are not very clear. For instance, you need to input “1234” as the device code when you connect it to Bluetooth for the first time. However, the instructions don’t mention this.
The big difference between the Panlong and the other scanners we tested is that the Panlong doesn’t have a proprietary app. You can use the device with the Torque app or OBD Car Doctor app. Other apps may work with this device, but these are the two the manufacturer recommends.
We tested the Panlong using the Torque app. As a free app, the user interface isn’t as sleek or intuitive as the apps included with other scanners on this list. However, the full version of the app (Torque Pro) only costs $5 as a one-time payment. While it has some issues, this app is effective for simple code reading.
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|App Quality
|3 out of 5
|Data Collection Capabilities
|3 out of 5
|Value
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
The Panlong has an average Amazon review score of 4.3 based on more than 7,000 ratings. A total of 83 percent of reviews give it at least 4 stars.
Many customers are happy the device works and costs so little. The most satisfied customers use it to clear codes and claim it saved them hundreds on a repair shop visit.
Some people report trouble connecting to the scanner and are frustrated by the limited functionality. Other users say the device stopped working after a couple of months. Keep in mind this scanner includes a one-year warranty.
#5 Also Consider: Ancel BD200 Elite
Ancel produces a line of OBD2 scanners, including wired and wireless options. The BD200 Elite is Ancel’s entry into the Bluetooth OBD2 scanner market. It offers a robust menu of features including battery tests, performance tests, and transmission tests.
The amount of information and diagnostics available from the Ancel scanner may be overwhelming to the layperson who simply needs to check engine codes. If you know how to make use of this information, the Ancel is a helpful gadget.
Key Features
- Cost: About $40
- Can read and clear engine fault codes
- Compatible with iPhone and Android
- DTC search
- O2 sensor test
- Live data and freeze frame data
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Two-year warranty
Our Experience
Connecting to the Ancel is easy: Simply attach the device to the OBD2 port and connect through the app. Once connected, we found the App interface no problem to navigate. There’s a lot of data through the app, so the average person could find it overwhelming. However, if you only need an OBD2 scanner to perform diagnostics checks, this device will work for you.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Ease of Use
|4 out of 5
|App Quality
|4.5 out of 5
|Data Collection Capabilities
|4.5 out of 5
|Value
|5 out of 5
What Customers Are Saying
The BD200 Elite has an average Amazon review score of 4.1 based on more than 1,000 ratings. A total of 78 percent of reviewers give the scanner no fewer than 4 stars. The Ancel app has poor scores on the Google Play and Apple stores, however (2.1 and 2.2, respectively).
When the app works, users seem to love it – it can quickly and easily provide a wealth of useful information. However, a number of reviewers claim they couldn’t get their phone to connect to the scanner. We had no issues connecting the BD200 and running diagnostics tests.
Some of the negative reviews come from those who say the device stopped working or connecting after a week. Ancel offers 24/7 customer support and includes a 30-day money back guarantee along with a two-year warranty. If you have issues with the BD200, be sure to contact Ancel customer support.
Buyers Guide: Best OBD2 Bluetooth Scanner
The right OBD2 Bluetooth scanner for you depends on how you plan to use it. OBD2 scanners provide a broad range of vehicle information. All modern cars have advanced computers that collect data, which can be useful for repair diagnostics if something goes wrong.
Car Compatibility
Regardless of which diagnostic scan tool you buy, make sure it’s compatible with your vehicle. Most OBD2 Bluetooth scanners will work with the most popular brands. However, if you have a foreign car, luxury vehicle, or sports car, it may not be compatible with all OBD2 scanners.
Your Mechanical Knowledge
If you have advanced mechanical know-how, an OBD2 scan tool is a necessary component for diagnosing and fixing most malfunctions. You can also use these tools to help you achieve peak performance from your car.
If you have limited car knowledge, you may only need an OBD2 scan tool to read engine codes. In this case, there’s no point spending extra for features you’ll never use.
Advanced Diagnostics
Every OBD2 Bluetooth scanner can read basic engine codes. Most also offer diagnostics for ABS, airbags, O2 sensors, and more. Some scanners require you pay a monthly fee to access these features.
Our Review Standards
To select the best OBD2 bluetooth scanners, our review team researched customer reviews from Amazon, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, and Walmart. We then tested each scanner, evaluating it based on the following criteria:
- Ease of use
- App quality
- Data collection capabilities
- Value
Ease Of Use
An OBD2 scanner shouldn’t be a mystery to decipher. The best scanners are usable not only by the professional mechanic. OBD2 scanners with straightforward instructions and intuitive interfaces scored best in this category.
App Quality
Every OBD2 Bluetooth scanner operates as a wireless device that connects to a smartphone or tablet. To interface with the scanner, you must launch an application. The more user-friendly the app, the better the automotive scanner.
Many OBD2 Bluetooth scanners are nearly identical, with the companion app defining the quality of the product. Scanners with useful functions and well-designed apps that don’t crash scored highest in this category.
Data Collection Capabilities
Some scanners can only read check engine lights, while others provide advanced diagnostics for ABS and SRS systems. OBD2 scanners with more features scored best in this category.
Value
Our value score is based on the relationship between a device’s scores in other categories and its total cost. An OBD2 scanner with fewer features may be a better buy for some users if it’s less expensive, especially if you don’t intend to use advanced diagnostics features and only need to clear check engine lights.
OBD2 Scanner Testing Process
We tested each of the OBD2 scanners on a 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid. Our testers downloaded the companion app and connected the scanner to the vehicle. We tried out each of the features available. We used apps on an Android phone, though most scanners also have iOS apps.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
Bluetooth OBD2 Scanners: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.