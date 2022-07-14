Check Price

The BlueDriver is an OBDII scan tool that provides advanced diagnostic features while still offering an easy-to-use interface that’s accessible if you aren’t a mechanic. While it has a high up-front cost (at over $100, while some other options are around $40), it doesn’t require a monthly subscription.

This scanner also topped our list of best OBD2 scanners for its utility and versatility.

Key Features

Cost : About $120

: About $120 Compatible with iPhone (iOS) and Android

Reads engine trouble codes

Can monitor airbag, ABS, and TPMS

Emissions test and smog check

Real-time engine data

Repair Report feature shows fixes for certain issues

Our Experience

The BlueDriver has hands-down the best app of the OBD2 Bluetooth scanners we’ve tested. The interface is intuitive – even for the novice. If you simply want to check your engine codes, this tool is a way to easily do so.

If you want to do more than check engine codes, the BlueDriver can also do that. It can monitor most vehicle systems, and you won’t need to pay a monthly fee to access the advanced monitoring features as you sometimes must with other scanners. If you’d like to know more about its many features and pricing options, check out our detailed review here.

The BlueDriver also has a Repair Report feature that suggests fixes for certain issues and fixes that technicians certified by the Automotive Center for Service Excellence verify. If you plan to use the BlueDriver mostly to maintain your car, the device is a solid OBD2 choice. It’s plug and play features make it useful for beginners and experts alike.