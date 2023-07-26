Ease of Installation

To test the ease of installation, we wanted to determine the amount of time and degree of difficulty it took to get the Nexar dash cam installed in our testing vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe. This score also considers the simplicity or difficulty and time it took for our testing team to adjust and readjust the dash camera to capture the right angles.

Video Quality

We tested the video quality of the Nexar One by determining the clarity of the dash cam footage we recorded. We wanted to see how well the dash cam processes video and captures angles. By driving around in our testing vehicle, we also checked to see how well the dash camera picked up license plates, road signs, and passing vehicles.

User Interface

To test the user interface, we looked at the smartphone app, Nexar AI Dash Cam, which can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices. We determined how simple the dash cam was to connect to our smartphone, an iPhone 14 Pro Max with the latest iOS update. Lastly, we wanted to see how easy the footage was to save, review, and upload from the smartphone onto a computer or into the iPhone Cloud storage.

Extra Features

Our team has tested multiple dash cams, which helped us to compare the features of the Nexar One against other cameras. We looked at features of the Nexar One including parking mode, event detection, and motion detectors.

Why You Can Trust Us

Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. Our team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and handles each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.

We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.