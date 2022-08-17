The Specstar Wheel Lift is a heavy-duty and durable lift with two stands, for the front wheel and rear wheel of your bike. Made with high-grade steel and a black powder-coated finish, this product is completely rustproof, making it usable both indoors and outdoors. Each wheel lift has a standing platform attached to the wheel for better accessibility and support while the bike is raised in the air for cleaning, repairs, and even storage.

With four rolling wheels in total, this stand makes maintenance and small at-home repairs on your sport bike easy and accessible. Combined with anti-slip pads and a triangle structure for balance support, the Specstar will keep your bike firmly attached while you are working on it.

Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Key Features

Cost : About $130

Weight capacity : 440.0 pounds per stand

Width of the front fork can be adjusted from 9.0 to 12.2 inches

Width of the rear spool can be adjusted from 10.2 to 14.2 inches

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 800 reviews

The majority of customers appreciate that the product is a great price for what it offers. Reviewers are also pleased with how sturdy the wheel lift is while holding their bike in place.

Some customers were frustrated with the adjustability of the spools not fitting their bikes, with reports of the width being too large. This left the bike feeling unstable and unsecured to the swingarms. It’s important to measure your bike wheels and compare them to the product adjustability before purchasing any motorcycle stand.

What Is It Good For?

The Specstar is a great choice if you are looking for adjustable wheel lift stands for both front and rear wheels. The swingarm stands hold your bike firmly and will make at-home maintenance easy.