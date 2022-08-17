Motorcycle stands are great for preventing cosmetic damage from your motorcycle tipping over. The best motorcycle stands are multi-purpose, functioning as a bike lift to do small repairs and cleaning. You don’t have to worry about propping your motorcycle against the garage or using a small kickstand for a 400.0-pound sports bike.
Our team has reviewed a variety of motorcycle stands to fit your needs and your bike. From front and rear wheel lifts to adjustable and compatible fork stands, these high-quality stands will keep your bike safe and free of cosmetic damage so you can ride in style.
5 Best Motorcycle Stands
- Most Secure: Specstar Heavy Duty Motorcycle Front Rear Wheels Lift
- Easy Installation: Donext Motorcycle Stand Sport Bike Rear Wheel
- Best Compatibility: Specstar Heavy Duty Motorcycle Rear Wheel Lift
- Heavy Duty: Condor Pit-Stop/Trailer-Stop
- Best Wheel Chock: Trackside Roll On Wheel Chock
- Also Consider: Trackside Rear Paddock Stand
- Also Consider: LighTech Modular Rear Paddock Stand
#1 Most Secure: Specstar Heavy Duty Motorcycle Front Rear Wheels Lift
The Specstar Wheel Lift is a heavy-duty and durable lift with two stands, for the front wheel and rear wheel of your bike. Made with high-grade steel and a black powder-coated finish, this product is completely rustproof, making it usable both indoors and outdoors. Each wheel lift has a standing platform attached to the wheel for better accessibility and support while the bike is raised in the air for cleaning, repairs, and even storage.
With four rolling wheels in total, this stand makes maintenance and small at-home repairs on your sport bike easy and accessible. Combined with anti-slip pads and a triangle structure for balance support, the Specstar will keep your bike firmly attached while you are working on it.
Our Rating: 4.8 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $130
- Weight capacity: 440.0 pounds per stand
- Width of the front fork can be adjusted from 9.0 to 12.2 inches
- Width of the rear spool can be adjusted from 10.2 to 14.2 inches
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 800 reviews
The majority of customers appreciate that the product is a great price for what it offers. Reviewers are also pleased with how sturdy the wheel lift is while holding their bike in place.
Some customers were frustrated with the adjustability of the spools not fitting their bikes, with reports of the width being too large. This left the bike feeling unstable and unsecured to the swingarms. It’s important to measure your bike wheels and compare them to the product adjustability before purchasing any motorcycle stand.
What Is It Good For?
The Specstar is a great choice if you are looking for adjustable wheel lift stands for both front and rear wheels. The swingarm stands hold your bike firmly and will make at-home maintenance easy.
#2 Easy Installation: Donext Motorcycle Stand Sport Bike Rear Wheel
The Donext Motorcycle Stand is a good budget choice with many safety features for your bike. With page and photo instructions included, this rear paddock stand is one of the easiest to install. The product is also lightweight and easy to move with four high-quality polypropylene (PP) caster wheels designed to carry heavy loads and resist rust and corrosion.
Made of industrial-grade steel with a high gloss finish, the rear swingarm spool is easy to clean, while also preventing corrosion. The L-type fork stands that hold your motorcycle wheel are made of anti-slip and wear-resistant rubber designed to keep their shape in the highest temperatures.
Our Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $60
- Maximum capacity: 850.0 lbs.
- Suitable for most motorcycles, including Yamaha, Honda, BMW, Kawasaki, and Suzuki
- Adjustable width of 10.24 to 14.17 in.
- Protection pads designed to reduce vibrations to keep your bike stable
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 600 reviews
Customers are pleased with not only the easy installation but also rave that the product is a great value due to its safety features and durability.
Some customers did complain about product and shipping defects. There were issues with the adjustable width being inaccurate, and some pieces were missing for a handful of customers. While this is rare, it’s important to note that Amazon takes most returns if there is an issue, and you can purchase a new Donext stand.
What Is It Good For?
The Donext Rear Motorcycle Stand is a great choice when looking for a variety of safety features to keep your bike secure and protected. As an added bonus, it is also a budget-friendly choice.
#3 Best Compatibility: Specstar Heavy Duty Motorcycle Rear Wheel Lift
The Specstar Rear Motorcycle Wheel Lift is a simple design made to fit a variety of bikes. Similar to our top pick by Specstar, the steel construction with a powder-coated finish is rustproof and stays durable over time.
With a weight capacity of 440.0 lbs. and adjustability ranging from 10.2 to 14.2 in., this heavy-duty steel stand can lift most sport bikes including Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha. The compatibility and simple design of the rear swingarm make it easy to lift your bike for repair, assembly, cleaning, and storage.
Our Rating: 4.3 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $90
- Weight capacity: 440.0 lbs.
- Built on two pulley wheels for easy lifting and moving
- Anti-slip bottom pads to reduce the possibility of slippage and abrasion
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 420 reviews
Customers are especially happy with the durability and stability this bike stand provides. They are also pleased with its compatibility, and it appears to fit a variety of different bike manufacturers and models.
Complaints about the product mention incompatible sizing with the spools that come with the stand. Reviewers who left higher ratings shared that buying the correct size spools for your bike fixed many of these issues.
What Is It Good For?
This moto stand is a great choice if you are looking for a bike stand that can fit a variety of bikes. With compatibility ranging from dirt bikes to sports bikes, the Specstar stand is a reliable option.
#4 Heavy Duty: CONDOR Pit-Stop/Trailer-Stop
The Condor Wheel Stand is designed to be strong and hold heavy weight up to 3,000.0 pounds. This adjustable wheel locking system can accommodate either front or rear wheels. The compact design makes it easy to check your bike’s fluids, service it, or wash and detail your bike.
The wheel stand is designed differently than many other stands for simplicity. You can drive your bike right into the motorcycle stand without using a kickstand. The chocks, which hold the wheel of your bike, keep your bike secure and stable when fit in the adjustable wheel width.
Our Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $275
- Weight capacity: 3,000.0 lbs.
- Adjustable wheel locking system
- Made of lightweight aluminum
- Collapsable for easy storage
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.9 out of 5 based on over 1,100 reviews
The adjustability of the chock and its capability to hold larger weight had customers agreeing that this product is worth the price.
A small number of customers had issues with using the wheel chock for transportation, particularly when transporting on ATVs and truck beds.
What Is It Good For?
The Condor Stand is the best choice for safely storing and working on heavier bikes. Holding up to 3,000.0 pounds, this is definitely a product to consider if you have a heavier vehicle.
#5 Best Wheel Chock: Trackside Roll On Wheel Chock
Consumers seeking a quality chock that won’t break their budget may want to consider Trackside. This chock can double as a stand, but also allows functionality for general maintenance.
Our Rating: 4.5 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $110
- Weight Capacity: N/A
- Fits tires 15.0 – 21.0 inches
- Dimensions: 21.0 by 24.0 inches
- Steel Construction
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 250 reviews
After combing through customer reviews, we found that many customers like the sturdy build of the Trackside, especially for transport. A common complaint we found is bike owners with larger tires reported that removing their vehicles proved difficult.
What Is It Good For?
The Trackside is a product for someone seeking a choke at a price point under $200 and transports their bike frequently.
#6 Also Consider: Trackside Rear Paddock Stand
The Trackside Rear Paddock Stand has the ability to lift both spools and flat bottom-sided swing arms. It features dual wheel casters on each support leg that offer improved stability while the multi-fit support arms allow compatibility with different spools and swing arms. The aforementioned wheels also make the process of lifting your bike considerably smoother.
A retractable handle makes this motorcycle stand incredibly easy to store. But its heavy-duty 38.0-millimeter steel tubing is what ensures this motorcycle stand will last year after year.
Our Rating: 4.4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: About $100
- Weight capacity: N/A
- Heavy-duty steel construction
- Multi-fit support arms
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on around 500 reviews
Many customers are pleased with how lightweight this motorcycle stand is. Many also comment on how stable this stand is when loading their bike. Those with negative feedback complain that the handle doesn’t lock into place.
What Is It Good For?
This is a reliable choice to consider if you are looking for a simple, easy-to-use stand. Whether you’re performing repairs or just doing general maintenance, the Trackside Rear Paddock Stand makes life easier.
#7 Also Consider: LighTech Modular Rear Paddoc Stand
The LighTech Modular Rear Paddock Stand is a go-to for bikers that want something lightweight, affordable, and easy to use. Customers can pick between three options of lifters: fork lifters, nylon rollers, or rubber pads.
LighTech says this device can be used alone, or along with a front stand for added stability.
Our Rating: 4 out of 5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $105
- Weight Capacity: N/A
- Adjustable lifters
What Customers Are Saying
While the LighTech Rear Stands only have a handful of reviews posted online. While written reviews are mixed, one online reviewer mentioned in a video that he had used the device with a dozen motorcycles without incident. A critical review we found mentioned a fitment issue, but one that was correctable.
What Is It Good For?
Bikers seeking a stand that is easy to disassemble and can fit in a saddlebag might like this product.
Motorcycle Stand Buyers Guide
When looking for a motorcycle stand to keep your bike secure and to perform small maintenance and cleaning projects, there are two main factors to consider before purchasing. Weight capacity and wheel width adjustability are important to ensure your bike will hold securely and firmly to your new motorcycle stand.
Weight Capacity
Looking at the weight capacity of what each bike stand holds is essential to making sure you get a stand that can support the weight of your bike and keep it secure. Each product varies in weight capacity, with some holding up to 3,000.0 lbs., while others hold a few hundred pounds. This is a large range, so knowing the weight of your bike will make it easier to choose a product that will work best for you and your needs.
Adjustability
Most motorcycle stands attach to the wheel, making it important to know the width of your bike wheels. Most chock and swingarm stands have varying widths to accommodate a variety of bike wheels, ranging from sport bikes to dirt bikes. Checking the width of your bike’s wheels with the product details is necessary so you can be sure your bike will fit any motorcycle stand you purchase.
Our Review Standards
To select the five best motorcycle stands in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Motorcycle Stands: FAQ
*Data accurate at time of publication.