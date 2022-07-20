There’s no feeling like riding your motorcycle down an open road with your favorite songs blaring in the background. Using headphones while riding, however, can be dangerous for both you and others on the road. Motorcycle speakers are designed to blast music from your handlebars, side mount, and more to give you the perfect backing track for your next adventure.

Our review team has rounded up our top picks for the best motorcycle speakers on the market. For your convenience, we’ve ranked our choices based on each set of speakers’ quality, dependability, and more.