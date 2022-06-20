A motorcycle shed can protect your bike from theft and the elements. But there are a number of different types of sheds with different benefits and drawbacks.

What Is A Motorcycle Shed?

A motorcycle shed is a small structure that one uses to store their motorcycle. Sheds provide security from would-be thieves and inclement weather conditions that can damage a motorcycle over time. Insurance companies may even provide discounts on their motorcycle rates if you store your bike in a shed.

Permanent Vs. Temporary

Permanent sheds are made of more durable materials such as plastic or metal. These types of sheds have lockable doors for added protection and typically have storage space for helmets, gloves, riding jackets, and repair kits.

Temporary sheds, on the other hand, are made of canvas or polyester and are better suited for basic protection. They can be collapsed in a storage case in a matter of minutes without giving up security. Typically, these DIY sheds are maintenance-free thanks to their lightweight design.

Shed Material

A motorcycle shed can be made from metal, plastic, wood, or nylon.

Temporary sheds are typically made from nylon because it is lightweight and easy to fold. Nylon provides good protection against rain, snow, and UV light, but offers little protection from burglary or hail.

Wood is a good material for a permanent shed and will keep your bike protected from the elements as well as theft. However, if you live in an area with a lot of rain as high humidity levels in your shed can damage your bike.

Like a wood shed, a metal motorcycle shed will protect against theft and weather. Metal sheds can be sturdier than wood sheds but may require extra care so they don’t rust.

A plastic shed will not rust but may not be quite as sturdy or robust as a wood or metal motorcycle shed.

Whatever kind of motorcycle shed you use, be sure that it is fully ventilated to prevent moisture buildup that can damage your bike.