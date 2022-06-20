Motorcycle owners know the hassle of keeping their bike safe from the elements. One of the easiest ways to do this is by using a motorcycle shed. These storage units are an ideal way to keep your motorcycle protected when not in use.
Our review team has rounded up the best motorcycle sheds on the market to help you keep your motorcycle in top shape.
5 Best Motorcycle Sheds
- Best Overall: Quictent Heavy-Duty Shed
- Best Portable: Advance Outdoor Storage Shelter
- Best Lightweight: The Bike Shield Tent
- Best Cover: Favoto Cover
- Best Permanent Shed: Keter Factor Outdoor Shed
#1 Best Overall: Quictent Heavy-Duty Shed
With its simplistic design and long-lasting materials, the Quictent Heavy-Duty Shed is our top choice for the best motorcycle shed available. This shed is made with a weather-resistant Oxford Fabric coating that blocks both moisture and UV rays from damaging your motorbike.
The Quictent shed comes with a black TSA code lock that can be used to secure the door. One aspect of this shed our review team liked was its strategically placed ventilation windows, which promote proper circulation while allowing for easy access to the rest of the shed.
|Overall Rating
|5 out of 5
|Quality
|5
|Protection
|5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $280
- Oxford Fabric material coating
- Mesh ventilation windows
- Includes TSA code lock and storage bag
- One-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 250 ratings
Customers are quick to point out that the Quictent shed is durable against nearly all weather conditions. They say that it especially performs well to protect their bikes against strong winds and even small fallen branches.
A few negative reviews say the locking mechanism isn’t as strong as advertised.
#2 Best Portable: Advance Outdoor Storage Shelter
If you need an on-the-go storage solution for your motorcycle, the Advance Outdoor Storage Shelter is a worthwhile option. This shed has double zipper doors with ventilation windows to prevent moisture buildup – plus its triple-layer cover is both UV- and water-resistant.
Should you be traveling with a partner, this motorcycle shed is available in a wide array of sizes that can fit up to two bikes at once. Its tool-free steel frame makes it easy to assemble without sacrificing durability, as well.
|Overall Rating
|4.8 out of 5
|Quality
|5
|Protection
|5
|Value
|4.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $230
- Two removable zipper doors
- Double ventilation windows
- Triple-layer 240.0-gram cover material
- One-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 150 ratings
Many of the top reviews for the Advance Outdoor Storage Shelter commend how well this shed works in wintry conditions, particularly snow. Some customers also say the setup process is straightforward and can be accomplished with only one person.
Negative reviews claim the instruction manual for setup is complicated.
#3 Best Lightweight Shed: The Bike Shield Tent
The Bike Shield has a reputation as one of the most reliable names in motorbike storage, and this tent doesn’t disappoint. Thanks to its polyurethane coating, this compact shed has high water repellency. It is also UV-resistant to prevent fading.
This motorcycle tent provides no contact with a motorcycle’s exhaust pipe when closed to ensure safe storage. And thanks to its steel stabilizing cross plate, motorcycles stand upright with reduced risk of tire spots forming.
|Overall Rating
|4.7 out of 5
|Quality
|4.5
|Protection
|4.5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $380
- Heavy-duty polyurethane coating
- Self-enclosing system
- Front and rear ventilation windows
- One-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 175 ratings
Despite having mostly positive reviews, the top reviews for this motorcycle storage solution are negative in tone. Complaints range from the lackluster strength of the frame to disputing the waterproofness of the tent itself. More positive reviews say this tent assembles easily.
#4 Best Cover: Favoto Cover
Thanks to its universal fit and various sizing options, the Favoto Cover for motorcycles is a premier storage cover for your ride. It’s made of polyester fabrics with a scratch-resistant interior coating, and the double elastic band creates a snug fit on any bike.
While not a motorcycle shed, this cover is equipped with two lock holes for an anti-theft design. Its exterior is weatherproof in all seasons with excellent UV protection. For riders who hit the roads at night, the Favoto Cover is equipped with reflective stripes so you can easily find your bike in the dark.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Quality
|4
|Protection
|4.5
|Value
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $30
- Double-stitched polyester coating
- Anti-theft lock holes
- Front and rear windproof buckle
- Includes storage bag
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 8,800 ratings
Reviews of this cover say it works great not only for motorcycles but for bikes and scooters, as well. There are also customers who say Favoto’s customer service is exceptionally responsive when dealing with broken or malfunctioned covers.
#5 Best Permanent Shed: Keter Factor Outdoor Shed
If you need a spot to store both your motorcycle and your lawn mower, the Keter Factor Outdoor Shed should do the job. This shed is reinforced with steel panels and polypropylene resin plastic to withstand harsh weather conditions that regular wooden sheds could not withstand. If you plan on using this shed in the winter, it’s worth thinking about investing in a garage space heater as well.
For easy access, this shed has front-facing double doors. It also features skylights to allow for natural lighting and ventilation. Unlike the other sheds in our review, this one includes ample accessory storage options such as shelves.
|Overall Rating
|4.5 out of 5
|Quality
|4.5
|Protection
|5
|Value
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $3,800
- Stylish wood-like texture
- Lockable latch
- Includes built-in shelves with brackets
- Limited 10-year warranty
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.8 out of 5 based on over 280 ratings
Many customers cite this shed-in-a-box as being more durable than expected. There are also a high number of reviews that are surprised with how simple it is to set up. A common complaint about this shed is that it doesn’t withstand strong storms or inclement weather well.
Motorcycle Shed Buyers Guide
A motorcycle shed can protect your bike from theft and the elements. But there are a number of different types of sheds with different benefits and drawbacks.
What Is A Motorcycle Shed?
A motorcycle shed is a small structure that one uses to store their motorcycle. Sheds provide security from would-be thieves and inclement weather conditions that can damage a motorcycle over time. Insurance companies may even provide discounts on their motorcycle rates if you store your bike in a shed.
Permanent Vs. Temporary
Permanent sheds are made of more durable materials such as plastic or metal. These types of sheds have lockable doors for added protection and typically have storage space for helmets, gloves, riding jackets, and repair kits.
Temporary sheds, on the other hand, are made of canvas or polyester and are better suited for basic protection. They can be collapsed in a storage case in a matter of minutes without giving up security. Typically, these DIY sheds are maintenance-free thanks to their lightweight design.
Shed Material
A motorcycle shed can be made from metal, plastic, wood, or nylon.
Temporary sheds are typically made from nylon because it is lightweight and easy to fold. Nylon provides good protection against rain, snow, and UV light, but offers little protection from burglary or hail.
Wood is a good material for a permanent shed and will keep your bike protected from the elements as well as theft. However, if you live in an area with a lot of rain as high humidity levels in your shed can damage your bike.
Like a wood shed, a metal motorcycle shed will protect against theft and weather. Metal sheds can be sturdier than wood sheds but may require extra care so they don’t rust.
A plastic shed will not rust but may not be quite as sturdy or robust as a wood or metal motorcycle shed.
Whatever kind of motorcycle shed you use, be sure that it is fully ventilated to prevent moisture buildup that can damage your bike.
Do You Need A Motorcycle Shed?
It is generally a bad idea to leave your bike regularly parked outside without any kind of motorcycle shelter. Even if you are certain your bike will not be tampered with, it can be damaged by the elements. If you have space in a garage to park your bike, then you probably don’t need a dedicated motorcycle shed.
However, if you do not have the garage space for a motorcycle, you should purchase a motorcycle shed or a motorcycle cover. Either will help to protect your bike from UV rays and damaging weather. A motorcycle shed generally offers more protection, especially from severe weather like hail or high winds. Additionally, a motorcycle shed can secure your bike against theft.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we review over 1,000 auto products. Our team of product experts thoroughly researches top products and tests items on real vehicles when possible before making our recommendations.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more.
Motorcycle Shed: FAQ
