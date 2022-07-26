If you’re taking your dirt bike out to ride some trails over the weekend, odds are you can’t drive it down the street without getting a ticket. Or maybe your restoration project bike isn’t quite road-ready yet. Whatever the reason, a motorcycle hitch carrier serves as a suitable method to get your bike from point A to point B.
Our review team has researched the best motorcycle hitch carriers and listed their top picks below. In this review, we’ll cover everything you need to know about carriers from their size to their durability.
#1 Editor’s Pick: Black Widow MCC-500
The Black Widow MCC-500 motorcycle hitch carrier is our top pick for the most dependable, heavy-duty carrier on the market. It’s made from powder-coated steel that is resistant against rust and corrosion and includes a versatile self-storing loading ramp.
This carrier is compatible with Class III and IV hitch receivers. It comes included with a 5/8-inch hitch pin and anti-rattle device to prevent tilting and wobbling. The MCC-500 can accommodate tires up to 5.0 inches wide, making it compatible with most bikes.
|Overall
|4.9 out of 5.0
|Durability
|5
|Weight Capacity
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|5
|Features
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $200
- Class: III, IV
- Maximum weight capacity: 500.0 pounds
- Carrier weight: 57.0 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.4 out of 5 based on over 460 reviews
Customers commend the MCC-500 for having an easy installation process. They also say it feels just as secure at 70.0 miles per hour as at lower speeds. One thing that reviewers mention about the MCC-500 is they wish it had reflective tape or lights pre-installed.
#2 Best Midsize Carrier: Black Widow AMC-400
The Black Widow AMC-400 is similar to its larger counterparts but offers features for better versatility. It is compatible with tire widths up to 5.5 inches, including both electric and fat-tire bikes. This carrier is made with high-strength aluminum for a lightweight yet sturdy build.
The AMC-400’s ramp can be installed bilaterally for roll-on, roll-off action. This carrier includes a youth bike adapter for smaller 50.0- to 80.0-cc motorcycles. To prevent bikes from moving when strapped down, the AMC-400 has an anti-rattle and anti-tilt bracket.
|Overall
|4.5 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4
|Weight Capacity
|4
|Ease of Use
|5
|Features
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $180
- Class: III, IV
- Maximum weight capacity: 400.0 lbs.
- Carrier weight: 36.5 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.5 out of 5 based on over 1,500 reviews
A great number of reviewers say this motorcycle rack’s anti-wobble properties are unmatched. Some customers also like that the AMC-400 is easy to remove after use and can be stored with no fuss. One of the few complaints about this carrier is that it does not fit well on Honda vehicles.
#3 Best Double Carrier: Black Widow AMC-600
A motorcycle hauler with a double hitch, the Black Widow AMC-600 can carry up to two bikes at a time. It accommodates bikes with a tire width of up to 5.5 inches and has a bilateral ramp for loading and unloading.
Although the AMC-600 has a maximum weight rating of 600.0 lbs., each bike must weigh less than 400.0 lbs. for this carrier to safely function. This double motorcycle carrier is made of aluminum, making it a lightweight option, as well.
|Overall
|4.6 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4
|Weight Capacity
|5
|Ease of Use
|4.5
|Features
|5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $422
- Class: III, IV
- Maximum weight capacity: 600.0 lbs.
- Carrier weight: 69.0 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 360 reviews
Most positive customer reviews note that the AMC-600 is great for carrying adult and children’s dirt bikes. They also like this motorcycle trailer for its stabilizer, which they say prevents their bikes from wobbling. A few customers complain about the size of the ramp, which they believe is too short.
#4 Best Scooter Carrier: Ego Bike Carrier
The Ego Bike Carrier is made of heavy-duty steel and can handle a wide variety of two-wheeled vehicles such as motocross bikes, off-road sport bikes, and scooters. Its anti-tilt locking device prevents wobbling.
This carrier has a self-storing ramp that can be brought out at a moment’s notice. It also doesn’t require much effort to assemble thanks to its simple design. Although the Ego carrier comes with a trailer hitch, it does not include a hitch pin.
|Overall
|4.1 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5
|Weight Capacity
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|4
|Features
|3.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $110
- Class: II, III, IV, V
- Maximum weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Carrier weight: 51.0 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 470 reviews
Customers like how well the Ego works as a dirt bike hitch carrier. There are some customers that say this carrier requires little readjusting. One thing that some dissatisfied customers point out in reviews is that the Ego’s steel construction makes it heavier than other carriers.
#5 Best Carrier Kit: Mockins Motorcycle Hitch Carrier Kit
The Mockins Motorcycle Hitch Carrier Kit has everything you need to load and transport your motorcycle. This kit includes a carrier, four tie-down ratchet straps, four loop straps, a stabilizer, and a storage bag to keep the carrier’s accessories organized.
Like some of the other carriers in our roundup, this one has a steel body with a powder-coat finish. This hitch-mounted motorcycle carrier kit comes with a removable loading ramp and all hardware required for assembly.
|Overall
|4.1 out of 5.0
|Durability
|5
|Weight Capacity
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|3.5
|Features
|3.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $150
- Class: II, III
- Maximum weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Carrier weight: 55.0 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 3.9 out of 5 based on over 220 reviews
Customers who enjoy using this carrier kit say it’s because it has a straightforward installation process and feels stable, even on bumpy terrain. Some reviewers, however, claim this carrier’s ramp is nearly impossible to remove and store.
#6 Also Consider: Trackside Motorcycle Carrier
The Trackside Motorcycle Carrier is a straightforward, no-frills option that is meant for one purpose: motorcycle transport. The powder-coated all-steel construction ensures durability and minimal scuffing.
Like the other carriers we have profiled, the Trackside allows for versatile mounting from either side. The manufacturer also included an anti-tilt device to mitigate unwanted movement during transit.
|Overall
|4.1 out of 5.0
|Durability
|5
|Weight Capacity
|4.5
|Ease of Use
|3
|Features
|4
Key Features
- Cost: Around $175
- Class: III, IV
- Maximum weight capacity: 500.0 lbs.
- Carrier weight: Approximately 60.0 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
RevZilla Review Score: 4.1 out of 5 based on over 55 reviews
Positive customer reviews discuss things like the value and durability of the hitch. One reviewer mentions he actually scraped the bottom of the hitch a few times while on a road trip with no impact on performance. Negative reviews discuss poor fit with some vehicles and a difficult time using the ramp.
#7 Also Consider: BikeMaster Motorcycle Carrier
BikeMaster is another brand that places simplicity over flair with its motorcycle carrier. The manufacturer claims to use “heavy-duty steel construction for the highest level of strength and durability.”
Notable features include a front tire slot for added stability and the ability to fit tires up to 5.0 inches wide.
|Overall
|4.0 out of 5.0
|Durability
|4.5
|Weight Capacity
|4
|Ease of Use
|4
|Features
|3.5
Key Features
- Cost: Around $180
- Class: III, IV
- Maximum weight capacity: 500.0 lbs
- Carrier weight: 60.0 lbs.
What Customers Are Saying
With only 10 reviews published between Amazon and RevZilla, reviews are mixed for the BikeMaster Carrier. Many customers report quality customer service from the manufacturer in the event of missing parts and good performance once installed. Others warn the listed carrying capacity is exaggerated.
Motorcycle Hitch Carrier Buyers Guide
Before making a decision on your next hitch carrier, consider the following information about their various functions, weight limits, and more.
Types Of Hitch Carriers
Steel motorcycle carriers are typically powder-coated for extra water resistance. These have a very sturdy frame, but typically weigh more than aluminum frames due to their material.
Aluminum motorcycle carriers are lightweight, easy to store, and can be installed in a flash. They have a similar weight capacity to steel carriers but are more prone to rusting and weather-related damage.
Hitch Carriers Key Features
Weight capacity is a major factor to consider when choosing a carrier. If you have a heavier bike, you will need a carrier with a maximum capacity of 600.0 lbs. For lighter cargo such as dirt bikes and scooters, a carrier with a limit of 400.0 or 500.0 lbs. should suffice. You should also check your towing vehicle’s tongue weight capacity to make sure it can safely haul your bike.
Hitch compatibility refers to the classification of the towing hitch on your transport vehicle. There are five classes of hitches ranging from Class I to Class V.
Class I and II hitches are designed for 1.25-inch receivers and fit most cars, minivans, and small SUVs. Most motorcycle carriers fit Class III and IV hitches, which have 2.0-inch receivers and a high weight capacity. Carriers designed for Class V hitches are less common but may be designed to accommodate two bikes at once.
Ease of use encompasses the size, weight, and installation of a carrier. A carrier should weigh anywhere between 45.0 and 75.0 pounds and be able to be maneuvered by up to two people at a time. They should also be able to be installed at home due to their DIY construction.
Most motorcycle hitch carriers come with a ramp for loading and unloading motorbikes. Some carriers include a wheel chock to prevent bikes from rolling when in transport.
We have provided factors you should consider before purchasing one of the best motorcycle hitch carriers. However, it is also important to know which carrier will be the right fit and how you can identify the right motorcycle hitch carrier for your bike.
Our Review Standards
To select the five hitch carriers in this review, our team searched Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like customer ratings, prices, superlatives, and Prime shipping eligibility.
Motorcycle Hitch Carrier: FAQ
