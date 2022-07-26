Before making a decision on your next hitch carrier, consider the following information about their various functions, weight limits, and more.

Types Of Hitch Carriers

Steel motorcycle carriers are typically powder-coated for extra water resistance. These have a very sturdy frame, but typically weigh more than aluminum frames due to their material.

Aluminum motorcycle carriers are lightweight, easy to store, and can be installed in a flash. They have a similar weight capacity to steel carriers but are more prone to rusting and weather-related damage.

Hitch Carriers Key Features

Weight capacity is a major factor to consider when choosing a carrier. If you have a heavier bike, you will need a carrier with a maximum capacity of 600.0 lbs. For lighter cargo such as dirt bikes and scooters, a carrier with a limit of 400.0 or 500.0 lbs. should suffice. You should also check your towing vehicle’s tongue weight capacity to make sure it can safely haul your bike.

Hitch compatibility refers to the classification of the towing hitch on your transport vehicle. There are five classes of hitches ranging from Class I to Class V.

Class I and II hitches are designed for 1.25-inch receivers and fit most cars, minivans, and small SUVs. Most motorcycle carriers fit Class III and IV hitches, which have 2.0-inch receivers and a high weight capacity. Carriers designed for Class V hitches are less common but may be designed to accommodate two bikes at once.

Ease of use encompasses the size, weight, and installation of a carrier. A carrier should weigh anywhere between 45.0 and 75.0 pounds and be able to be maneuvered by up to two people at a time. They should also be able to be installed at home due to their DIY construction.

Most motorcycle hitch carriers come with a ramp for loading and unloading motorbikes. Some carriers include a wheel chock to prevent bikes from rolling when in transport.

We have provided factors you should consider before purchasing one of the best motorcycle hitch carriers. However, it is also important to know which carrier will be the right fit and how you can identify the right motorcycle hitch carrier for your bike.