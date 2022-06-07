After a thorough review, we have full confidence that one of the five motorcycle helmets listed above will fit your needs and budget. If you want a full face motorcycle helmet for ultimate protection, the Shoei RF-1400 is a great option to consider. Another quality option from the same brand, the Shoei Neotec II offers more flexibility than most other motorcycle helmets.

If keeping connected is of utmost importance to you while you’re on your bike, the ILM Bluetooth Integrated Helmet is certainly worth considering. While we don’t condone riding without a helmet, the Bell Mag-9 and the ScorpionExo Covert X give riders that feeling, and are two fantastic options to truly experience fresh air at high speeds.

Other Motorcycle Helmets We Recommend

All of the motorcycle helmets featured above stood out in one way or another to our review team. However, there’s an overwhelming amount of motorcycle helmets on the market. Below, we highlight some of the best motorcycle helmets on the market that just missed out on our top five.

Sedici Strada II Parlare Bluetooth Helmet

The Sedici Strada II Parlare Bluetooth Helmet builds upon earlier versions of this helmet by now featuring three distinct shell sizes. Multiple intake vents direct fresh air into this helmet, while exhaust ports filter stale air out. A removable chin skirt helps to mitigate wind noise by sealing off the bottom of the helmet. Overall, this is one of the best Bluetooth motorcycle helmets around.

Shoei GT-Air II Helmet

Updated to meet the demands of the modern-day rider, the Shoei GT-Air II Helmet boasts a new shell design and an evolved ventilation system. This motorcycle helmet also features a lengthened drop-down sun visor, which offers 5.0 millimeters of additional protection from the sun. It should be noted that this helmet doesn’t come with a built-in Bluetooth headset, but it is compatible with several communication systems from Senna.

Scorpion EXO-R420 Helmet

The Scorpion EXO-R420 Helmet is reasonably priced, making it a great helmet for beginner motorcyclists and those who are new to the sport. Although it’s fairly priced, Scorpion didn’t sacrifice quality during the construction of this helmet. Featuring an LG polycarbonate shell, this motorcycle helmet is both DOT- and SNELL-approved.

Klim Krios Pro Charger Helmet

Boasting improvements to impact performance, optimized ventilation, and improved quality of materials used in construction – the Klim Krios Charger Helmet is completely transformed from earlier generations. A quarter-turn release mechanism allows riders to easily swap out the face shield and visor to switch between street and off-road configurations without the need for tools. This motorcycle helmet is ECE 22.05 and DOT certified.

Icon Airflite Peacekeeper Rubatone Helmet

The Icon Airflite Peacekeeper Rubatone Helmet is the coolest-looking motorcycle helmet on the market. Looking like you just hopped out of the latest Halo game, this helmet even features a color-matched Airflite Airfoil top spoiler. Although this motorcycle helmet looks cool, it has an injection molded polycarbonate shell and removable/washable liners – so this helmet will protect you and keep you comfortable too.

KAX Half-Face Motorcycle Helmet

The KAX® Half-Face Motorcycle Helmet is a classically styled retro motorcycle helmet. For those who like to feel the wind on their face while they ride, this is a great option to consider. In terms of safety, this motorcycle helmet’s shell is constructed with carbon fiber. Additionally, this helmet is DOT approved.