A motorcycle GPS is an essential part of riding your motorbike safely that provides peace of mind on the road by getting you where you need to be. The best GPSs have weatherproofing, touch screens, complete device compatibility, and are easy to install – ready right out of the box for your next road trip.
It’s important to know where you are heading when driving any vehicle. No one likes getting lost on the roads and even worse, putting yourself and others at risk by not putting your full attention on the road. The best motorcycle GPSs will get you where you need to be, using the best route possible. Our team has researched and reviewed the best motorcycle GPS units so you can travel safely and reach your next adventure.
4 Best Motorcycle GPSs
- Best Overall: Garmin Zūmo XT Motorcycle GPS Device
- Best Weatherproof: Garmin Zūmo 396 LMT-S Motorcycle GPS
- Device Compatibility: TomTom Rider 550 Motorcycle GPS Device
- Simplest Design: Beeline Moto/Scooter GPS
#1 Best Overall: Garmin Zūmo XT Motorcycle GPS Device
The Garmin Zūmo XT GPS is equipped with a variety of adventure and safety features for the best riding experience. The spoken turn-by-turn directions can be connected through your helmet or headset so you don’t have to look back and forth between your screen and the road.
With off-road topographic maps, 4×4 roads, and BirdsEye Satellite Imagery, the possibilities are endless when using this GPS while riding. With the Garmin Adventurous Routing options, you can find curvy or hilly roads for a fun and new riding experience.
Not only is the Garmin XT rain-resistant, but you can also access live weather and traffic, share routes with other riders, and get phone notifications with the Garmin Drive app. On top of all these features, the 5.5-inch screen has a glove-friendly display with crisp HD resolution in landscape or portrait mode for easy viewing.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $487
- Battery life: 3.5 hours
- Passed the military standard 810 drop test
- No annual subscription
- Garmin Explore manages routes, tracks, and waypoints across your navigator, smartphone, and computer
- Record, save, and share your route by using the track recorder
What’s In The Box?
With the Garmin XT, you will receive everything needed to attach the GPS navigation device to your motorcycle and get riding. The product box includes motorcycle mount hardware and a power cable for charging. Also included is a USB cable for device connectivity options, along with a user manual for easy installation.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4
|Smartphone Connectivity
|4.5
|Stability
|4.5
Ease Of Installation: Attaching the mounting piece to the GPS was not the easiest. There were many small parts including screws and nuts that required tools not included in the installation kit for assembly, making the process longer to complete.
Smartphone Connectivity: We found this product to be fairly easy to connect to a phone. After the GPS was charged, it prompted Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi setup to pair the GPS to our smartphone. After creating an account with the Garmin App, we simply had to accept pairing and it took only a few seconds to get the two devices connected.
We then entered a local address into the smartphone app and were able to transfer the directions to the GPS. The smartphone connectivity was overall positive and easy to follow.
Stability: The handlebar mount requires a wrench to securely tighten the bolts. This GPS does stick out a fair bit because of the larger mount, but the handlebar attachment held the heavier device firmly without much movement.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.6 out of 5 based on over 1,000 ratings
Most customers are pleasantly surprised by the very clear touchscreen along with its glove compatibility. Some customers are grateful the smartphone app is much better than those of other GPSs.
Some customers were disappointed with the power cable for the product. There were complaints about the cable deteriorating over a few months. In extreme weather conditions, some customers noted the cable broke and was unusable.
What Is It Good For?
The Garmin Zūmo XT is a great product if you are looking for an easy-to-use GPS from a reliable brand with a variety of technology features and safety notifications.
#2 Best Weatherproof: Garmin Zūmo 396 LMT-S Motorcycle GPS
The Garmin Zūmo 396 GPS is a rugged, glove-friendly, sunlight-readable 5.0-in. display. Resistant to fuel vapors and UV rays, this weather-resistant GPS can withstand fluctuating temperatures and conditions.
On top of the weather safety features, the GPS can be paired with a compatible smartphone for hands-free calling, notifications with the free Smartphone Link app, and sharing GPX files for group rides with fellow motorcyclists.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $300
- Screen size: 5.0 in.
- Battery life: 4 hours
- Motorcycle navigation for on- and off-road adventures
- Access free live services for traffic and weather using the Smartphone app
- Garmin Adventurous Routing finds curvy or hilly roads for fun rides
What’s In The Box?
With the Garmin 396, you receive Lifetime maps and live traffic, and a preloaded city navigator installed on the device. Also included is a motorcycle mount with hardware, a power cable for charging, a USB adapter for device connection, and a quick start manual to get your GPS running smoothly.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|3.8 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|3
|Smartphone Connectivity
|4
|Stability
|4.5
Ease Of Installation: Similar to the Garmin XT, the Garmin 396 required separate tools outside the installation kit in order to get the mounts attached to the GPS. This added time for installation and made the process more difficult because our team had to reinstall the pieces a few times before finding we would need extra tools that were not provided.
Smartphone Connectivity: The Garmin 396 had some issues connecting to our smartphone through the app. The device was able to connect to both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, but it took three separate tries for the two devices to pair, only for them to lose connectivity after a few minutes.
After getting the devices paired and resetting the wireless connection on each device, we were able to enter a destination on our phone, which transferred over to the GPS when prompted without any major issues or glitches.
Stability: To attach the handlebar mount to your bike, a wrench will be needed to secure the mount to prevent any movement or sliding. When our team attached the mount, there was some instability because this GPS is a heavier device. Upon tightening the handlebar attachment and GPS mount, our team found the attachment was more secure and would hold firmly when riding at higher speeds.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.3 out of 5 based on over 850 ratings
The majority of customers are pleased with the easy installation and battery maintenance holding up in higher temperatures. Some customers shared that after dropping the GPS navigation system at high speeds, it was undamaged and everything still worked smoothly.
Similar to our top pick, a handful of customers had malfunctions with the power cable for the product. The cable that comes with the device had some issues holding up over time. Customers believe this could be an issue with Garmin, not the individual GPS products.
What Is It Good For?
This GPS is a great choice if you need a navigation system that can withstand extreme hot, cold, and wet weather conditions. The Garmin Zumo 396 will work accurately and map you to the right location regardless of what the weather throws your way.
#3 Device Compatibility: TomTom Rider 550 Motorcycle GPS Device
The TomTom Rider GPS is iOS and Android compatible, with USB, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity options. This glove-friendly device has a touchscreen size of 4.3 in., making it more compact when compared to other motorcycle GPSs.
Don’t be put off by the smaller size of this motorcycle GPS navigation system. Equipped with real-time service updates, safety alert notifications, and live map updates, TomTom has ensured that this GPS stands up to the rest.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $400
- Screen size: 4.3 in.
- IPX7-certified waterproof design
- RAM mount included for secure installation
- High brightness and sunlight-readable display
- Switches between portrait and landscape mode
What’s In The Box?
Included with the TomTom Rider 550 are both a bike dock and ram mount for durable installation and stability. You also receive a battery charging cable, a USB cable for your personal smartphone, and a user manual for installing this GPS.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.3 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|4.5
|Smartphone Connectivity
|4.5
|Stability
|4
Ease Of Installation: The mount was incredibly easy and time-efficient to install onto the back of the GPS. With all the tools you need in the installation kit already provided, it was easy enough to follow their instructional manual and get the product attached to the mount in no time.
Smartphone Connectivity: Connecting the two devices was a simple process. While the TomTom app has low ratings on the iPhone App Store, we found the process to be quick and easy. We did not run into any issues when setting up both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. The app also allows for headset connection to deliver audio navigation.
Transferring our destination from the smartphone to the GPS took a longer time when compared to the other devices, but still transferred correctly shortly after we sent the request from one device to another.
Stability: The TomTom Rider did have some stability issues. The device is heavier, and our team had some difficulties using the handlebar attachment. The RAM mount is incredibly durable, but the handlebar attachment was lacking in comparison. This GPS is heavier than others, which could add to stability issues, though the mount did not slide or move around. We suggest tightening the GPS as best you can.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 550 ratings
The RAM Mount system receives a lot of positive feedback, with customers sharing that it is durable over time. Customers are also pleased with the ease of device connectivity, sharing that the Bluetooth setup is simple and straightforward.
The main issues reported by customers include update errors regarding points of interest and poor weather durability. A handful of customers shared issues with water leaking into the screen after a heavy downpour, affecting the capabilities of the GPS.
What Is It Good For?
The TomTom Rider is a great navigation system if you’re looking for a device that has an easy installation with various connectivity options to your smartphone.
#4 Simplest Design: Beeline Moto/Scooter GPS
The Beeline Moto GPS is one of the simplest touchscreen GPSs for motorbikes available. With a clear and simple navigation interface, you can get to your next destination using both Waypoint and Smart Compass maps for easy visuals and directions.
This handlebar mount GPS has a variety of mounts available to fit any motorcycle or scooter. The compact design of this product prevents it from taking up too much space on a smaller bike, making it a versatile option to choose from that will work for any sized bike.
Key Features
- Cost: Around $178
- Battery life: 30 hours
- Waterproof screen
- Works with a free companion app on iOS and Android, for route planning, route import, and ride tracking
- Bluetooth connection and communication
What’s In The Box?
With the Beeline GPS, you receive two different mounts so you can decide which best fits your bike. The sticky pad mount and universal strap mount will offer different stability, and one mount may fit your bike better than another. The package also includes a charger for the GPS.
Our Experience
|Overall Rating
|4.2 out of 5
|Ease of Installation
|5
|Smartphone Connectivity
|4
|Stability
|3.5
Ease Of Installation: The GPS mount uses an adhesive to attach to your bike. With a simple mount that just locks onto your GPS, this installation process took only a minute for our team to finish. There is a second installation method using elastic bands to wrap around your handlebar, though our team chose to use the adhesive mount because it provides more flexibility with the slightly larger mount.
Smartphone Connectivity: The Bluetooth pairing between our device and the GPS was simple and showed no issues. The app is a simple design that records your ride times while using the GPS. Pairing the device only allows for Bluetooth, so making sure you have a good connection is important since you do not have a Wi-Fi setup option.
Entering our destination into the app was simple and with the click of a button, you can transfer it to the GPS. However, sending it over for the GPS to receive had its challenges. We had to re-enter the destination three separate times before it was able to get an accurate starting location. Once we got the accuracy down, it was easy enough for the GPS to get the navigation started.
Stability: Our team was surprised by the stability the mounting system offered from the Beeline GPS. Our lower rating is because the mount uses an adhesive, not a metal handlebar attachment. The attachment was incredibly secure, but all adhesives wear over time, and our team found the handlebar attachments to be more secure in comparison to the Beeline mount.
What Customers Are Saying
Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 200 ratings
Customers are pleased with the simplicity of the device which makes it very easy to use and operate. Many are also very happy about the long battery life, saying it is simple to maintain over time.
This GPS did have some Bluetooth pairing issues for some customers. The issue was Bluetooth taking many tries to get connected, or in some cases, not connecting to a smartphone at all.
What Is It Good For?
The Beeline GPS is a great choice if you want a simple GPS system that will reliably get you from one location to another, while still having phone connectivity options.
Motorcycle GPS Buyers Guide
When looking to purchase a motorcycle GPS, there are specific factors to consider that may help you choose one product over another. How well the product holds in hot or cold weather, the desire for a variety of features, and reliability of navigation are all things to consider and all aspects that vary depending on the product you choose.
Weatherproofing
For any electronic device, there is a potential that water and heat can affect the screen and overall functionality. Keeping this in mind, it’s important to consider a GPS that is specifically designed to resist all weather conditions to get the most out of your purchase and have a longer-lasting product life.
Features
Some motorbike GPSs have more features than others. Comparing the Beeline GPS to the Garmin XT shows the difference between the number of features that are available with one product over another.
If the amount of features available is important to you, comparing each product against what they offer will help you buy the product that is right for you, whether that’s a variety of applications or a more simple GPS design and functionality.
Navigation
Making sure you have a GPS that will reliably and consistently get you from one location to another is important when purchasing a motorcycle GPS. While this may seem like an easy factor to forget, some GPSs do have better navigation features than others. The Garmin XT offers visuals such as satellite imagery and topographic maps that may make your navigation easier.
Having a device that can connect to your headset to navigate you from one location to another is also up for consideration. The TomTom Rider has a headset navigation Bluetooth connection that can be set up using the free app. Different types of navigation from visual maps to auditory directions should be considered before making your GPS purchase.
Motorcycle GPS: FAQ
Our Review Standards
The motorcycle GPSs in this article went through two rounds of reviews. We started by searching Amazon and Advance Auto Parts for top products, looking at factors like shipping eligibility, customer ratings, Amazon superlatives, and prices.
Our product testing team then ordered the five motorcycle GPSs that best met these standards. A team member tested each product on a car, taking note of how easily they were installed, their connection to a smartphone, and the stability of the device on the handlebars. Each motorcycle GPS was given a rating out of 5 stars based on this criteria.
Ease Of Installation
Each GPS device comes unmounted and requires installation in order for it to be attached to your bike handlebars or wherever you choose to mount the device. To test for ease of installation our team followed each installation manual to correctly mount the device to the bike handlebars.
Smartphone Connectivity
To test each GPS on the ease of connection to a smartphone device, our team charged each GPS to full battery, downloaded the compatible smartphone apps, and connected via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, using an iPhone 11 for each connection. Our team rated smartphone connectivity by how easily the device paired with a smartphone and how well the navigation directions transferred from our smartphone to each GPS.
Stability
Testing the stability of a GPS requires mounting each GPS onto a motorcycle. To do this, we chose to attach each device to the bike handlebars, with the exception of the Beeline GPS because it uses an adhesive. Depending on each product’s mounting system, it will impact the stability and durability of each GPS we tested.
Why You Can Trust Us
Each year, we test over 350 auto products on vehicles and in our testing lab. A team of product testers thoroughly researches top products, unboxes and puts our hands on each component, and tests the items on real vehicles before making recommendations to readers.
We publish hundreds of product and service reviews to bring car enthusiasts detailed guides on automotive tools, detailing kits, car seats, pet products, and much more. For more information on our testing methodology and how we evaluate every product, check out our methodology page here.
