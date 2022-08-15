Ease Of Installation: The GPS mount uses an adhesive to attach to your bike. With a simple mount that just locks onto your GPS, this installation process took only a minute for our team to finish. There is a second installation method using elastic bands to wrap around your handlebar, though our team chose to use the adhesive mount because it provides more flexibility with the slightly larger mount.

Smartphone Connectivity: The Bluetooth pairing between our device and the GPS was simple and showed no issues. The app is a simple design that records your ride times while using the GPS. Pairing the device only allows for Bluetooth, so making sure you have a good connection is important since you do not have a Wi-Fi setup option.

Entering our destination into the app was simple and with the click of a button, you can transfer it to the GPS. However, sending it over for the GPS to receive had its challenges. We had to re-enter the destination three separate times before it was able to get an accurate starting location. Once we got the accuracy down, it was easy enough for the GPS to get the navigation started.

Stability: Our team was surprised by the stability the mounting system offered from the Beeline GPS. Our lower rating is because the mount uses an adhesive, not a metal handlebar attachment. The attachment was incredibly secure, but all adhesives wear over time, and our team found the handlebar attachments to be more secure in comparison to the Beeline mount.

What Customers Are Saying

Amazon Review Score: 4.2 out of 5 based on over 200 ratings

Customers are pleased with the simplicity of the device which makes it very easy to use and operate. Many are also very happy about the long battery life, saying it is simple to maintain over time.

This GPS did have some Bluetooth pairing issues for some customers. The issue was Bluetooth taking many tries to get connected, or in some cases, not connecting to a smartphone at all.

What Is It Good For?

The Beeline GPS is a great choice if you want a simple GPS system that will reliably get you from one location to another, while still having phone connectivity options.